Tortoise :'s Social Infrastructure Platform Continues to Add Talent

03/20/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Tortoise continues to expand its social infrastructure team with the addition of Tiny McLaughlin as deal originator and structurer focusing on the education sector and Vesta Marks as Director – Social Infrastructure Portfolio Management managing the publicly traded securities in the portfolios. Mr. McLaughlin has a rich history of serving the charter school community since 2001 as a school leader, investment banker and board director. Mr. Marks brings to the platform a wealth of fixed income and structured products portfolio management experience

Chase Barnes also joins team as a credit analyst. Mr. Barnes previously worked at George K. Baum, supporting the quantitative structuring and analysis of more than $1 billion of tax-exempt and taxable financings.

Tortoise’s social infrastructure expertise includes managing a registered fund, two private funds and separately managed accounts. Learn more about Tortoise’s social infrastructure platform here.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.


© Business Wire 2019
