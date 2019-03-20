Tortoise :'s Social Infrastructure Platform Continues to Add Talent

Tortoise continues to expand its social infrastructure team with the
addition of Tiny McLaughlin as deal originator and structurer
focusing on the education sector and Vesta Marks as Director –
Social Infrastructure Portfolio Management managing the publicly traded
securities in the portfolios. Mr. McLaughlin has a rich history of
serving the charter school community since 2001 as a school leader,
investment banker and board director. Mr. Marks brings to the platform a
wealth of fixed income and structured products portfolio management
experience
Chase Barnes also joins team as a credit analyst. Mr. Barnes
previously worked at George K. Baum, supporting the quantitative
structuring and analysis of more than $1 billion of tax-exempt and
taxable financings.
Tortoise’s social infrastructure expertise includes managing a
registered fund, two private funds and separately managed accounts.
Learn more about Tortoise’s social infrastructure platform here.
About Tortoise
Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that
are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins
approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a
positive impact on clients and communities. For more information, please
visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.
