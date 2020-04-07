Log in
Tortoise :'s Social Infrastructure Team to Host TSIFX Quarterly Conference Call

04/07/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Tortoise’s social infrastructure team announced it will host a conference call specific to their Tax-Advantaged Social Infrastructure Fund (NASDAQ: TSIFX) on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11am EDT.

The call will highlight:

  • Strong performance during 2008-like market downturns
  • Social infrastructure market environment and outlook
  • Product offerings seeking solid yields and low duration
  • Live Q&A to follow

Dial-In Number: (877) 407-9210
Replay number: (877) 481-4010
Replay passcode: 33933

Before investing in the fund, investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance. The fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus (click here) contain this and other important information about the fund. Copies of the fund's prospectus may be obtained by calling 855-TCA-FUND. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risks. Principal loss is possible. The fund is suitable only for investors who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity of the fund and should be viewed as a long-term investment.

Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price (the value of principal) of a fixed-income investment to a change in interest rates.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the Adviser to the Tortoise Tax-Advantaged Social Infrastructure Fund.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.


© Business Wire 2020
