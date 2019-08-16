Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Tortoise : to Host Tortoise : Essential Assets Income Term Fund Update Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

Tortoise today announced it will host a Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) conference call on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at 3 p.m. Central to provide an update on performance and progress on direct investments.

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (844) 602-0380
Replay Number: (877) 481-4010
Replay ID: #53360 (available through Sept. 21, 2019)

About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. TEAF provides investors access to a combination of public and direct investments in essential assets that are making an impact on clients and communities.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information, please visit tortoiseadvisors.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Tortoise Credit Strategies, LLC and Tortoise Advisors UK Limited are subadvisors to Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:07pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Lower rates could boost housing stocks, but risks remain
RE
06:07pANAPLAN : MBA interns graduate to power the future of Connected Planning
PU
06:07pHit a home run with a new career
GL
06:04pBet on a cool new career at a Colorado mountain casino
GL
06:02pPERRIGO : Sc 13d/a
PU
05:57pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sasol Limited - SSL
GL
05:56pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. - SAEX
GL
05:52pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
05:48pInnocent Man Exonerated of Murder Freed 24 Hours Ago to Receive Donated Dentistry at Liberty Oaks Dental Group
GL
05:48pCBS Finance Chief Faces Tough Job Merging With Viacom
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1D.R. HORTON : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Lower rates could boost housing stocks, but risks remain
2Hit a home run with a new career
3ANAPLAN : MBA interns graduate to power the future of Connected Planning
4PERRIGO COMPANY PLC : PERRIGO : SC 13D/A
5Bet on a cool new career at a Colorado mountain casino

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group