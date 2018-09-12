Log in
Toscotec S p A : Ricardo Domingues joins Toscotec.

09/12/2018 | 05:27am CEST

Toscotec has revealed plans to expand its tissue and paper & board businesses in Brazil. Toscotec announced that Ricardo Domingues has joined the group as Sales Manager of the Brazilian market, both for tissue and paper & board.

Toscotec is set to consolidate its market position with the support of Domingues, who brings over 20 years of experience in the tissue and paper industry in Brazil.

Thanks to Domingues' international expertise in design, sales and services, Toscotec is taking a new step in growing its customer base in Brazil.

Disclaimer

Toscotec S.p.A. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 03:26:05 UTC
