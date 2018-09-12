Toscotec S p A : Ricardo Domingues joins Toscotec.

Toscotec has revealed plans to expand its tissue and paper & board businesses in Brazil. Toscotec announced that Ricardo Domingues has joined the group as Sales Manager of the Brazilian market, both for tissue and paper & board.

Toscotec is set to consolidate its market position with the support of Domingues, who brings over 20 years of experience in the tissue and paper industry in Brazil.

Thanks to Domingues' international expertise in design, sales and services, Toscotec is taking a new step in growing its customer base in Brazil.