Toshiba Adds Voice Commands and Enhanced Camera Capabilities to Create Vision DE Suite 2.0

(EWTS Booth #42 & 43) – Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc. (TACS), an independent operating company wholly-owned by Toshiba Client Solutions Company Ltd, today announced the availability of new advanced capabilities for its AR software to create Vision DE Suite™ 2.0. New features include voice commands, enhanced camera capabilities, video collaboration call log, and a customizable splash screen. The upgraded software is now available for purchase at http://smartglasses.toshiba.com. Toshiba will offer a free upgrade to existing Vision DE Suite customers.

“With these new enhancements to Vision DE Suite 2.0 we have improved the overall productivity and efficiency of the dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses and continue to help businesses mobilize their frontline and field workers,” said Carl Pinto, vice president, marketing and engineering, Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc. “The ability to use one’s voice is a game changer and allows a professional equipped with our AR solution to maintain their focus on a specific task and improve business outcomes.”

Vision DE Suite 2.0 is Toshiba’s software engine designed to maximize the functionality of the company’s innovative AR solution called dynaEdge™ AR Smart Glasses. Toshiba’s smart glasses are a completely wearable Augmented Reality (AR) solution and combine the power of a Windows 10 Pro PC with the robust feature set of industrial-grade smart glasses. Designed for enterprise customers, Toshiba’s dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses packages together the company’s new dynaEdge AR100 Head Mounted Display (HMD) with its dynaEdge Mobile Mini PC for a completely wearable PC system maximizing mobility, productivity and security without compromising flexibility.

The addition of voice capabilities to the Vision DE Suite 2.0 gives users the ability to navigate menus, take photos and record video with simple voice commands. The camera enhancements improve both the video and photo functionality. When taking pictures and capturing video, users can now control the image resolution to best suit their needs.

Toshiba developed Vision DE Suite 2.0 to deliver fast and easy navigation by grouping device functions into three color-coded menu categories: Communications, File Viewer and Tools. From these three menus users can take photos, record and stream live video, retrieve reference materials, access diagrams and receive text messages. This easy-to-use approach to navigating a robust solution elevates productivity and improves efficiency. In addition, the software suite includes the Toshiba Mobile Management Console which offers IT managers and organizations advanced synchronization and centralized device management capabilities. Toshiba Vision DE Suite 2.0 delivers the productivity and efficiency critical to enterprises.

Vision DE Suite 2.0 also delivers the following features: Live Video Collaboration Call, Photo Capture, Video Capture, PDF, Photo and Video Viewer, Real-Time File Synchronization, Remote Management Console, Flexible Navigation/Control and Real-Time Alerts.

Live Video Collaboration Call

This advanced two-way communications feature allows the wearer to live stream1 their work with the helpful eyes of a remote expert or supervisor watching and available to provide real-time advice or instructions to ensure a job is completed properly. Photos can also be sent with annotations during the live stream to assist with the task.

Photo Capture

This feature allows users to activate the high-resolution camera on the head mounted display to capture and store photos on the device or the network with ease. This capability is essential for any diagnostics, quality assurance or archival purposes.

Video Capture

Use the video option to easily record and store high-quality video from the point-of-view (POV) of the worker wearing the dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses to create a unique perspective for training purposes as well as situational assessments.

PDF, Photo and Video Viewer

This feature allows users to find, open and view manuals, diagrams or videos stored on the dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses solution. With this information readily available and hands-free via the HMD eliminates the need for paper-based resources to improve productivity and reduce operating costs.

Real-Time File Synchronization

A component of Vision DE Suite 2.0, the Toshiba Mobile Management Console provides two-way sync capabilities for organizations. From a centralized location, an IT professional can push work-related data to the entire team or specific users. Frontline worker can also upload data captured in the field to the centralized location.

Remote Management Console

Vision DE Suite 2.0 can manage multiple users and dynaEdge devices via the Toshiba Mobile Management console. Administrators can create and manage individual profiles, monitor asset location and usage to ensure improved productivity, labor efficiency and operational flexibility.

Flexible Navigation/Control

In addition to the newly enabled voice command feature, users can also navigate the Vision DE Suite 2.0 interface in a variety of methods, including a touchpad and programmable buttons on the head mounted display (HMD) or directional buttons on the waist-mounted dynaEdge Mobile Mini PC.

Real-Time Alerts

Receive important task-related and emergency alerts via Messages1 in the Head Mounted Display.

Toshiba’s AR solution provides Document Viewing, Live Video Calls, See-What-I-See, Photo/Video Capture, Alerts/Messaging, Workflow Instruction and Barcode Scanning capabilities making it ideal for a variety of use cases, including Maintenance, Remote Expert, Manufacturing, QA Inspection & Audit, Logistics, Training and Knowledge Transfer.

Available in the second quarter with a starting MSRP of $1,899.99, Toshiba offers the dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses in various configurations with processor, memory and storage options as well as developer’s kits for different industrial applications. Vision DE Suite 2.0 and the dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses are available for purchase at http://smartglasses.toshiba.com.

1 Requires Skype for Business

