Toshiba Adds Voice Commands and Enhanced Camera Capabilities to Create Vision DE Suite 2.0

(EWTS Booth #42 & 43) – Toshiba America Client Solutions,
Inc. (TACS), an independent operating company wholly-owned by Toshiba
Client Solutions Company Ltd, today announced the availability of new
advanced capabilities for its AR software to create Vision DE Suite™
2.0. New features include voice commands, enhanced camera capabilities,
video collaboration call log, and a customizable splash screen. The
upgraded software is now available for purchase at http://smartglasses.toshiba.com.
Toshiba will offer a free upgrade to existing Vision DE Suite customers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006060/en/
Vision DE Suite™ 2.0 is Toshiba’s software engine designed to maximize the functionality of the company’s innovative AR solution called dynaEdge™ AR Smart Glasses. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“With these new enhancements to Vision DE Suite 2.0 we have improved the
overall productivity and efficiency of the dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses and
continue to help businesses mobilize their frontline and field workers,”
said Carl Pinto, vice president, marketing and engineering, Toshiba
America Client Solutions, Inc. “The ability to use one’s voice is a game
changer and allows a professional equipped with our AR solution to
maintain their focus on a specific task and improve business outcomes.”
Vision DE Suite 2.0 is Toshiba’s software engine designed to maximize
the functionality of the company’s innovative AR solution called
dynaEdge™ AR Smart Glasses. Toshiba’s smart glasses are a completely
wearable Augmented Reality (AR) solution and combine the power of a
Windows 10 Pro PC with the robust feature set of industrial-grade smart
glasses. Designed for enterprise customers, Toshiba’s dynaEdge AR Smart
Glasses packages together the company’s new dynaEdge AR100 Head Mounted
Display (HMD) with its dynaEdge Mobile Mini PC for a completely wearable
PC system maximizing mobility, productivity and security without
compromising flexibility.
The addition of voice capabilities to the Vision DE Suite 2.0 gives
users the ability to navigate menus, take photos and record video with
simple voice commands. The camera enhancements improve both the video
and photo functionality. When taking pictures and capturing video, users
can now control the image resolution to best suit their needs.
Toshiba developed Vision DE Suite 2.0 to deliver fast and easy
navigation by grouping device functions into three color-coded menu
categories: Communications, File Viewer and Tools. From these three
menus users can take photos, record and stream live video, retrieve
reference materials, access diagrams and receive text messages. This
easy-to-use approach to navigating a robust solution elevates
productivity and improves efficiency. In addition, the software suite
includes the Toshiba Mobile Management Console which offers IT managers
and organizations advanced synchronization and centralized device
management capabilities. Toshiba Vision DE Suite 2.0 delivers the
productivity and efficiency critical to enterprises.
Vision DE Suite 2.0 also delivers the following features: Live Video
Collaboration Call, Photo Capture, Video Capture, PDF, Photo and Video
Viewer, Real-Time File Synchronization, Remote Management Console,
Flexible Navigation/Control and Real-Time Alerts.
Live Video Collaboration Call
This advanced two-way communications feature allows the wearer to live
stream1 their work with the helpful eyes of a remote expert
or supervisor watching and available to provide real-time advice or
instructions to ensure a job is completed properly. Photos can also be
sent with annotations during the live stream to assist with the task.
Photo Capture
This feature allows users to activate the high-resolution camera on the
head mounted display to capture and store photos on the device or the
network with ease. This capability is essential for any diagnostics,
quality assurance or archival purposes.
Video Capture
Use the video option to easily record and store high-quality video from
the point-of-view (POV) of the worker wearing the dynaEdge AR Smart
Glasses to create a unique perspective for training purposes as well as
situational assessments.
PDF, Photo and Video Viewer
This feature allows users to find, open and view manuals, diagrams or
videos stored on the dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses solution. With this
information readily available and hands-free via the HMD eliminates the
need for paper-based resources to improve productivity and reduce
operating costs.
Real-Time File Synchronization
A component of Vision DE Suite 2.0, the Toshiba Mobile Management
Console provides two-way sync capabilities for organizations. From a
centralized location, an IT professional can push work-related data to
the entire team or specific users. Frontline worker can also upload data
captured in the field to the centralized location.
Remote Management Console
Vision DE Suite 2.0 can manage multiple users and dynaEdge devices via
the Toshiba Mobile Management console. Administrators can create and
manage individual profiles, monitor asset location and usage to ensure
improved productivity, labor efficiency and operational flexibility.
Flexible Navigation/Control
In addition to the newly enabled voice command feature, users can also
navigate the Vision DE Suite 2.0 interface in a variety of methods,
including a touchpad and programmable buttons on the head mounted
display (HMD) or directional buttons on the waist-mounted dynaEdge
Mobile Mini PC.
Real-Time Alerts
Receive important task-related and emergency alerts via Messages1
in the Head Mounted Display.
Toshiba’s AR solution provides Document Viewing, Live Video Calls,
See-What-I-See, Photo/Video Capture, Alerts/Messaging, Workflow
Instruction and Barcode Scanning capabilities making it ideal for a
variety of use cases, including Maintenance, Remote Expert,
Manufacturing, QA Inspection & Audit, Logistics, Training and Knowledge
Transfer.
Available in the second quarter with a starting MSRP of $1,899.99,
Toshiba offers the dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses in various configurations
with processor, memory and storage options as well as developer’s kits
for different industrial applications. Vision DE Suite 2.0 and the
dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses are available for purchase at http://smartglasses.toshiba.com.
About Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc. (TACS)
Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.,
(TACS) provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and
software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers,
innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security
solutions. TACS designs, engineers and manufactures its offerings in
Toshiba operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. TACS is
an independent operating company wholly-owned by Toshiba Client
Solutions Company Ltd., (TCS) of Japan, a majority-owned company of
Sharp Corporation. For more information on TACS visit https://us.toshiba.com.
About Toshiba Client Solutions (TCS)
For over 30 years, Toshiba laptops and technology have set the standard
for innovation, quality and reliability. Now majority-owned by Sharp
Corporation, Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd. continues that tradition
by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and
customers in achieving their goals.
1 Requires Skype for Business
© 2018 Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc. All product, service and
company names are trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of
their respective owners. Information including without limitation
product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and
contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights
reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006060/en/