Toshiba Announces 16TB MG08 Series Hard Disk Drives

Toshiba
America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC) announces MG08
Series, the industry’s largest capacity 16TB[1] [2]
Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) HDD. With 33% more capacity than
today’s widely adopted 12TB drives, and 14% more capacity than prior
14TB models, MG08 16TB drives are compatible with the widest range of
applications and operating systems, and adapted to mixed random and
sequential read and write workloads in both cloud and traditional
datacenter environments.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006075/en/
The MG08 Series holds 16TB capacity and improved power efficiency by utilizing a 9-disk helium design. The MG08 features 7,200rpm performance, a 550TB per year workload rating, a 2.5 million-hour MTTF, a 512Mib cache buffer, and a choice of SATA and SAS interfaces—all in an industry-standard, 3.5-inch form factor. (Photo: Business Wire)
The MG08 Series is Toshiba’s second-generation helium-sealed HDD family,
and eighth-generation Enterprise Capacity HDD family. Toshiba has
delivered its industry-leading 16TB capacity and improved power
efficiency by utilizing the 9-disk helium design, introduced last year
in 14TB models, and its own advanced precision laser welding process to
ensure the helium remains sealed inside the drive case. The MG08
features 7,200rpm performance, a 550TB per year workload rating[3],
a 2.5 million-hour MTTF[4], a 512Mib cache buffer[5],
and a choice of SATA and SAS interfaces—all in an industry-standard,
3.5-inch[6] form factor.
The MG08 Series further illustrates Toshiba’s commitment to advancing
HDD design to meet the evolving needs for storage devices suited for use
in cloud-scale servers and storage infrastructure. As data growth
continues at an explosive pace, the industry-leading 16TB CMR capacity
will help cloud-scale service providers and storage solutions designers
to achieve higher storage densities for cloud, hybrid-cloud and
on-premises rack-scale storage. With its improved power efficiency and
16TB capacity, the MG08 Series will help lower the TCO of storage
infrastructure designed for applications such as data-protection, big
data aggregation, content serving and digital archiving.
“Toshiba’s new 16TB MG08 Series delivers new levels of storage capacity
and density while delivering improved power efficiency for our
cloud-scale and storage solutions customers. Only high-density HDD
technology can achieve our customers’ critical TCO objectives at a cost
of pennies per GB,” says Shuji Takaoka, General Manager of Storage
Products Sales & Marketing Division at Toshiba Electronic Devices &
Storage Corporation.
Shipments of samples of 16TB MG08 Series drives to customers will begin
sequentially at the end of this month.
About Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc.
Toshiba
America Electronic Components Inc., an independent operating company
owned by Toshiba America, Inc., is the US-based electronic components
business of Toshiba
Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation.
TAEC offers consumers and businesses a wide variety of innovative hard
disk drive (HDD) products plus semiconductor solutions for automotive,
industrial, IoT, motion control, telecoms, networking, consumer and
white goods applications. The company’s broad portfolio encompasses
integrated wireless ICs, power semiconductors, microcontrollers, optical
semiconductors, ASICs, ASSPs and discrete devices ranging from diodes to
logic ICs. For more company information visit TAEC’s web site at www.toshiba.semicon-storage.com.
© 2019 Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. All rights reserved.
Information in this press release, including product pricing and
specifications, content of services and contact information, is current
and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is
subject to change without prior notice. Company names, product names,
and service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective
companies.
