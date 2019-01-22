Toshiba Announces Latest Ethernet Bridge IC for Automotive and Industrial Applications

Toshiba
America Electronic Components, Inc. (“Toshiba”) today has
announced TC9562 series, its latest member in the automotive network
bridge IC product line. The TC9562 series provides advanced Ethernet
capability for telematics and infotainment systems for the automotive
segment.
Real-time processing and reliable data transmission is critical to
support telematics, infotainment, driver assistance systems and various
sensor data to enable a fully connected vehicle. New standards,
including Ethernet AVB[1] and TSN[2], are becoming
adopted in automotive and industrial applications to meet the increased
performance requirements.
Toshiba’s TC9562 series is designed for reliability and performance
delivering Ethernet bridging capability up to 1Gbps bandwidth. The new
automotive bridge IC also supports Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN)
protocol for various industrial and commercial applications.
The TC9562 series’s advanced capabilities supports Ethernet AVB
specification, specifically IEEE 802.1AS[3] and IEEE 802.1Qav[4],
as well as TSN standards IEEE 802.1Qbv[5], IEEE 802.1Qbu[6]
and IEEE 802.3br[6]. The New IC also supports a broad range
of interfaces including PCI Express® 2.0 and 1.0, I2S/TDM,
RGMII, RMII, MII[7] and an option for SGMII[7] for
expanded interfaces to various IVI SoC solutions.
“We had the pleasure of working with Toshiba to feature their Ethernet
bridge IC solutions in our industry-leading Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 820A
Platform,” said Shyam Krishnamurthy, senior director of Qualcomm
Technologies, Inc. “We look forward to continuing our combined efforts
to design cutting-edge solutions to support highly advanced automotive
cockpit and telematics applications.”
Shardul Kazi, Chief Marketing Officer at Toshiba America Electronic
Components, Inc., commented, “We are pleased to expand the successful
automotive Ethernet bridge IC series to the market. We hope to help
accelerate the Ethernet adoption in automotive applications.”
The TC9562 series will be automotive qualified[8] and
packaged in P-LFBGA120 in 9mm x 9mm package. Sample shipments will start
in February 2019, and volume production will start in October 2019.
For further information and the detailed product specifications please
visit: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/us/product/automotive/interface-bridge.html.
About Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc.
Toshiba
America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC), an independent operating
company owned by Toshiba America, Inc., is the US based electronic
components business of Toshiba
Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation. TAEC offers consumers
and businesses a wide variety of innovative hard disk drive (HDD)
products plus semiconductor solutions for automotive, industrial, IoT,
motion control, telecoms, networking, consumer and white goods
applications. The company’s broad portfolio encompasses integrated
wireless ICs, power semiconductors, microcontrollers, optical
semiconductors, ASICs, ASSPs and discrete devices ranging from diodes to
logic ICs. For more company information visit TAEC’s web site at http://www.toshiba.semicon-storage.com/.
© 2019 Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. All rights reserved.
Information in this press release, including product pricing and
specifications, content of services and contact information, is current
and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is
subject to change without prior notice.
[1] Ethernet AVB: IEEE802.1 Audio/Video Bridging
[2] Ethernet TSN:
IEEE802.1 Time Sensitive Networking
[3] IEEE 802.1AS: Standard for
time synchronization
[4] IEEE 802.1Qav: Standard for traffic shaping
[5]
IEEE 802.1Qbv: Standard for Enhancements to scheduled traffic
[6]
IEEE 802.1Qbu/IEEE 802.3br: Standard for Frame preemption/Interspersing
Express Traffic
[7] SGMII, RGMII, RMII, MII: Ethernet interface.
SGMII = Serial Gigabit Media Independent Interface; RGMII = Reduced
Gigabit Media Independent Interface; RMII = Reduced Media Independent
Interface; MII = Media Independent Interface
[8] AEC: Automotive
Electronics Council. The new bridge ICs will be AEC-Q100 grade 3
qualified
* Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm
Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.
Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or
its subsidiaries.
* Arm and Cortex are registered trademarks of Arm
Limited (or one of its subsidiaries) in the United States or other
countries.
* PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of
PCI-SIG.
* All other company names, product names and service names
may be trademarks of their respective companies.
