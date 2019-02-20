Toshiba Brings Arm® Cortex®-M core-based Microcontrollers to Thundersoft's MCU Boards

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has today started to supply “TMPM3HQFDFG” microcontroller for use in general-purpose MCU boards manufactured by Thundersoft, a Chinese platform technology provider that designs, manufactures and develops circuits and platforms for devices, including smart devices.

Toshiba: China-based Thundersoft's general-purpose MCU board integrating Arm(R) Cortex(R)-M core-based microcontrollers (Photo: Business Wire)

TMPM3HQFDFG is an Arm® Cortex®-M core-based microcontroller in the TXZ™ family’s “M3H group” developed for consumer and industrial equipment.

In recent years, methods for rapid system prototyping have advanced by combining microcontroller boards with commercially available function boards. Thundersoft’s general-purpose MCU board integrating TXZ™ family microcontrollers is compatible with the Arm Mbed™ OS. Customers can start development immediately after the introduction of the MCU board, using an on-line compiler and other development environments provided free of charge by Arm.

The board is also equipped with Arduino compatible connectors and SeeedGrove connectors, both widely used in the industry, and it allows rapid system development— prototyping—with numerous commercially available shields (function boards) and sensors.

Thundersoft’s general-purpose MCU boards will be available on the Taobao website in China and on the Thundersoft’s corporate website in other regions from this month.

Toshiba will support a wide range of customers in speeding up time to market for products and expand its semiconductor business by reflecting the needs of customers to its product development.

Main features of Thundersoft’s general-purpose MCU boards

Incorporates the global standard, Arm Cortex-M core-based microcontroller TMPM3HQFDFG equipped with a wide range of peripheral circuits to enhance versatility.

Supports diverse applications with built-in Arduino compatible connector and SeeedGrove connector

Mbed support enables use of Arm’s development environments.

For details of TMPM3HQFDFG, please visit the following website.

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/microcomputer/detail.TMPM3HQFDFG.html

For details of Thundersoft’s MCU boards, please visit the following website.

https://www.thundersoft.com/index.php/iot/kit/m3hq/3-126

For details of Mbed, please visit the following Mbed website of Arm Ltd.

https://www.mbed.com/

* Arm, Cortex and Mbed are registered trademarks or trademarks of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere. * All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries:

Mixed Signal IC Sales and Marketing Department

Tel: +81-44-548-2876

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

