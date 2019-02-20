Toshiba Brings Arm® Cortex®-M core-based Microcontrollers to Thundersoft's MCU Boards

Toshiba
Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has today
started to supply “TMPM3HQFDFG” microcontroller for use in
general-purpose MCU boards manufactured by Thundersoft, a Chinese
platform technology provider that designs, manufactures and develops
circuits and platforms for devices, including smart devices.
TMPM3HQFDFG is an Arm® Cortex®-M core-based
microcontroller in the TXZ™ family’s “M3H group” developed for consumer
and industrial equipment.
In recent years, methods for rapid system prototyping have advanced by
combining microcontroller boards with commercially available function
boards. Thundersoft’s general-purpose MCU board integrating TXZ™ family
microcontrollers is compatible with the Arm Mbed™ OS. Customers can
start development immediately after the introduction of the MCU board,
using an on-line compiler and other development environments provided
free of charge by Arm.
The board is also equipped with Arduino compatible connectors and
SeeedGrove connectors, both widely used in the industry, and it allows
rapid system development— prototyping—with numerous commercially
available shields (function boards) and sensors.
Thundersoft’s general-purpose MCU boards will be available on the Taobao
website in China and on the Thundersoft’s corporate website in other
regions from this month.
Toshiba will support a wide range of customers in speeding up time to
market for products and expand its semiconductor business by reflecting
the needs of customers to its product development.
Main features of Thundersoft’s general-purpose MCU
boards
-
Incorporates the global standard, Arm Cortex-M core-based
microcontroller TMPM3HQFDFG equipped with a wide range of peripheral
circuits to enhance versatility.
-
Supports diverse applications with built-in Arduino compatible
connector and SeeedGrove connector
-
Mbed support enables use of Arm’s development environments.
For details of TMPM3HQFDFG, please visit the following website.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/microcomputer/detail.TMPM3HQFDFG.html
For details of Thundersoft’s MCU boards, please visit the following
website.
https://www.thundersoft.com/index.php/iot/kit/m3hq/3-126
For details of Mbed, please visit the following Mbed website of Arm Ltd.
https://www.mbed.com/
