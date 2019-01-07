Toshiba Develops DNN Hardware IP for Image Recognition AI Processor ViscontiTM5 for Automotive Driver Assistance Systems

Toshiba
Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) today
announced the development of Deep Neural Network (DNN [1])
hardware IP[2] that will help to realize advanced driver
assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving functions. The company
will integrate the DNN hardware IP with conventional image processing
technology and start sample shipments of ViscontiTM5, the
next generation of Toshiba’s image-recognition processor, in September
2019.
The DNN hardware IP draws on deep learning to deliver more accurate
detection and identification of a wider range of objects than image
recognition based on conventional pattern recognition and machine
learning. It enables ViscontiTM5 to recognize road traffic
signs and road situations at high speed with low power consumption.
Toshiba will promote ViscontiTM5 equipped with DNN hardware
IP as a key component of next-generation advanced driver assistance
systems.
Advanced driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking
are now being widely adopted, from luxury cars to subcompacts. They are
also expected to offer increasingly advanced capabilities - for
instance, the 2020 version of the influential European New Car
Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), the EU-backed safety standard, adds
testing to avoid collisions at intersections. This trend will increase
the demand for more advanced and capable systems.
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation will continue to
develop the Visconti™ family and contribute to traffic safety.
Outline of ViscontiTM5
Product Series Name
TMPV770 series
CPU core
Arm® Cortex®-A53
Image processing DSP
General DSP
Image Processing Accelerator
Affine conversion
Pyramid Image Generator
Enhanced CoHOG Feature-based Support Vector Machine
|
Template Matching
Dense Stereo Matching
Deep Neural Network
Image Signal Processor
Video input interface
MIPI CSI-2 RX
Video output interface
MIPI CSI-2 TX
Notes
[1] DNN is a machine model using artificial deep
neural networks inspired by human brain function.
[2] IP
(Intellectual Property) is a function block for SoC development.
* ViscontiTM is a trademark of Toshiba Electronic Device &
Storage Corporation
* Arm and Cortex are registered trademarks of
Arm Limited (or one of its subsidiaries) in the United States or other
countries.
* MIPI is a registered trademark of MIPI Alliance.
*
All other company names, product names and service names may be
trademarks of their respective companies.
* Information in this
document, including product prices and specifications, content of
services and contact information, is current on the date of the
announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.
