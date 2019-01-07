Log in
Toshiba Develops DNN Hardware IP for Image Recognition AI Processor ViscontiTM5 for Automotive Driver Assistance Systems

01/07/2019 | 12:01am EST

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) today announced the development of Deep Neural Network (DNN [1]) hardware IP[2] that will help to realize advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving functions. The company will integrate the DNN hardware IP with conventional image processing technology and start sample shipments of ViscontiTM5, the next generation of Toshiba’s image-recognition processor, in September 2019.

The DNN hardware IP draws on deep learning to deliver more accurate detection and identification of a wider range of objects than image recognition based on conventional pattern recognition and machine learning. It enables ViscontiTM5 to recognize road traffic signs and road situations at high speed with low power consumption.

Toshiba will promote ViscontiTM5 equipped with DNN hardware IP as a key component of next-generation advanced driver assistance systems.

Advanced driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking are now being widely adopted, from luxury cars to subcompacts. They are also expected to offer increasingly advanced capabilities - for instance, the 2020 version of the influential European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), the EU-backed safety standard, adds testing to avoid collisions at intersections. This trend will increase the demand for more advanced and capable systems.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation will continue to develop the Visconti™ family and contribute to traffic safety.

 

Outline of ViscontiTM5

Product Series Name   TMPV770 series
CPU core Arm® Cortex®-A53
Arm® Cortex®-R4 processor with Floating Point Unit
Image processing DSP General DSP
Image Processing Accelerator Affine conversion
Pyramid Image Generator
Enhanced CoHOG Feature-based Support Vector Machine
Dense Optical Flow
Template Matching
Dense Stereo Matching
Deep Neural Network
Image Signal Processor
Video input interface MIPI CSI-2 RX
Video output interface   MIPI CSI-2 TX
 

Notes
[1] DNN is a machine model using artificial deep neural networks inspired by human brain function.
[2] IP (Intellectual Property) is a function block for SoC development.

* ViscontiTM is a trademark of Toshiba Electronic Device & Storage Corporation
* Arm and Cortex are registered trademarks of Arm Limited (or one of its subsidiaries) in the United States or other countries.
* MIPI is a registered trademark of MIPI Alliance.
* All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

Customer Inquiries:
System LSI Marketing Dept.III
Tel: +81-44-548-2422
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html


© Business Wire 2019
