Toshiba Elevates Joan Maesky-Plaha to Executive Leadership Team

09/06/2018 | 02:07pm CEST

Longtime Toshiba Human Resources Executive Becomes Eleventh Member of Company’s Leadership Committee

Toshiba America Business Solutions today announces the promotion of Joan Maesky-Plaha to the company’s Executive Leadership Team. Maesky-Plaha – who serves as the company’s vice president of human resources – becomes the eleventh member of Toshiba’s Executive Leadership Team, which is tasked with charting the strategic direction of the company.

Maesky-Plaha works with Toshiba senior management to shape the company’s overarching business strategy. She is an internal expert on talent and functional trends while championing innovation and continuous employee improvement at the company. The 22-year Toshiba employee oversees strategic human resources planning to attract and retain top talent while positioning Toshiba as an employer of choice in Southern California. Maesky-Plaha is additionally tasked with directing short- and long-term human resource planning aligning with Toshiba’s overall business objectives.

Prior to her current role, Maesky-Plaha served as human resources director at Toshiba America, Inc. She began her Toshiba career as a human resources specialist at Toshiba America Information Systems in 1996.

“Joan is one of the best human resources professionals I have worked with and whose insight I highly value,” said Toshiba America Business Solutions and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Maccabe. “She couples an intuitive ability to effectively communicate with employees at every level with a high level of expertise on diverse subjects surrounding human resources. We are fortunate to have her join our Executive Leadership Team.”

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) provides multifunction printers, managed document services and digital signage for businesses of all sizes throughout the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company’s award-winning e-STUDIO copiers and printers provide quality performance with the security businesses require.

Complementing its hardware offering is a full suite of document workflow, capture and security services including Encompass, the company’s industry-acclaimed Managed Print Services program. Encompass enables clients to print less and optimize workflow while improving energy efficiency.

TABS’ Ellumina digital signage offering includes all of the hardware, software and services needed to implement dynamic and interactive digital signage installations.

TABS provides content creation and management, displays, integration, installation and project management services as well as financing for solutions ranging from a single screen to the biggest arenas and stadiums. For additional information, please visit www.business.toshiba.com.

Follow Toshiba:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ToshibaBusiness/
Twitter: @ToshibaBusiness
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ToshibaBusiness
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ToshibaBusiness

Newsroom:
http://business.toshiba.com/usa/about/press


© Business Wire 2018
