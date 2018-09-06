Toshiba Elevates Joan Maesky-Plaha to Executive Leadership Team

Toshiba
America Business Solutions today announces the promotion of Joan
Maesky-Plaha to the company’s Executive Leadership Team. Maesky-Plaha –
who serves as the company’s vice president of human resources – becomes
the eleventh member of Toshiba’s Executive Leadership Team, which is
tasked with charting the strategic direction of the company.
Maesky-Plaha works with Toshiba senior management to shape the company’s
overarching business strategy. She is an internal expert on talent and
functional trends while championing innovation and continuous employee
improvement at the company. The 22-year Toshiba employee oversees
strategic human resources planning to attract and retain top talent
while positioning Toshiba as an employer of choice in Southern
California. Maesky-Plaha is additionally tasked with directing short-
and long-term human resource planning aligning with Toshiba’s overall
business objectives.
Prior to her current role, Maesky-Plaha served as human resources
director at Toshiba America, Inc. She began her Toshiba career as a
human resources specialist at Toshiba America Information Systems in
1996.
“Joan is one of the best human resources professionals I have worked
with and whose insight I highly value,” said Toshiba America Business
Solutions and Toshiba
Global Commerce Solutions President and Chief Executive Officer
Scott Maccabe. “She couples an intuitive ability to effectively
communicate with employees at every level with a high level of expertise
on diverse subjects surrounding human resources. We are fortunate to
have her join our Executive Leadership Team.”
About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.
Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) provides multifunction
printers, managed document services and digital signage for businesses
of all sizes throughout the United States, Mexico, and Central and South
America. The company’s award-winning e-STUDIO™
copiers and printers provide quality performance with the security
businesses require.
Complementing its hardware offering is a full suite of document
workflow, capture and security services including Encompass™,
the company’s industry-acclaimed Managed Print Services program.
Encompass enables clients to print less and optimize workflow while
improving energy efficiency.
TABS’ Ellumina™
digital signage offering includes all of the hardware, software and
services needed to implement dynamic and interactive digital signage
installations.
TABS provides content creation and management, displays, integration,
installation and project management services as well as financing for
solutions ranging from a single screen to the biggest arenas and
stadiums. For additional information, please visit www.business.toshiba.com.
Follow Toshiba:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ToshibaBusiness/
Twitter:
@ToshibaBusiness
LinkedIn:
www.linkedin.com/company/ToshibaBusiness
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/ToshibaBusiness
Newsroom:
http://business.toshiba.com/usa/about/press
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005300/en/