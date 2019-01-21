Toshiba Expands Ethernet Bridge IC Lineup for Automotive and Industrial Applications

Toshiba
Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has
expanded its lineup of automotive Ethernet bridge ICs with the new
“TC9562 series”: TC9562AXBG, which offers more interfaces than Toshiba’s
current bridge ICs, the TC9560 series; TC9562BXBG which supports
Ethernet TSN[1] and Ethernet AVB[2]; and
TC9562XBG, which offers simpler IC configuration than current products.
Sample
shipments will start in February, and volume production will start in
October.
The Ethernet AVB specification offers real-time reliable data
transmission and is increasingly used in vehicles. Toshiba currently
offers the TC9560 series of Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000Mbps) solutions
compliant with IEEE 802.1AS[3] and IEEE 802.1Qav[4].
More and more road vehicles now have on-board connectivity, equipping
them with internet and cellular access, and allowing information to be
shared among on-board systems and devices and with external systems and
services. On top of this, low latency communications are essential for
advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving
technologies. These developments all require more complex automotive
communication systems supported by reliable transmission standards with
real-time data delivery. The Ethernet TSN standard was developed
expressly to meet these needs.
Toshiba’s new product family responds to market demand with support for
both the current AVB and the new TSN networking standards. The TC9562XBG
offers simpler implementation than the current product family.
TC9562AXBG supports expanded interface capabilities with SGMII, plus the
RGMII, RMII and MII[5] interfaces, of current products.
TC9562BXBG supports Ethernet TSN standards IEEE 802.1Qbv, IEEE 802.1Qbu[6]
and IEEE 802.3br[7] in addition to TC9562AXBG’s capabilities.
Toshiba is targeting a low-power mode for the TC9562 series of 0.5mW
power consumption and a 100ms recovery time (typical)[8].
The new bridge ICs will be AEC[9]-Q100 grade 3 qualified.
Applications
In-vehicle infotainment, telematics, audio amplifier and industrial
equipment
|
|
Outline of New Products
|
|
Part Number
|
|
TC9562XBG/TC9562AXBG/TC9562BXBG
|
CPU core
|
|
Arm® Cortex®-M3
|
HOST Interface
|
|
PCIe I/F: Gen2.0(5GT/s), Endpoint , Single lane
|
Automotive Interface
|
|
- Ethernet AVB MAC integrated
Choice of SGMII/RGMII/RMII/MII Interface
(TC9562AXBG,
TC9562BXBG support SGMII )
compliant with IEEE802.1AS,
IEEE802.1Qav standards
- Ethernet AVB/TSN MAC integrated (Only for TC9562BXBG)
compliant
with IEEE 802.1Qbv, IEEE 802.1Qbu, IEEE 802.3br standards
|
Audio Interface
|
|
Choice of I2S or TDM
|
Peripheral Interfaces
|
|
- I2C or SPI
- Quad-SPI
- UART 2ch
- Interrupt ports
- GPIO
|
Supply Voltage
|
|
Choice of 1.8V/3.3V (For I/O)
Choice of 1.8V/2.5V/3.3V (For RGMII/RMII/MII)
1.8V (For SGMII, PCIe)
1.1V (For Core)
|
Package
|
|
P-LFBGA 120 balls; 9mm x 9mm, 0.65mm pitch
|
|
|
Notes:
|
[1]
|
|
Ethernet TSN: IEEE802.1 Time Sensitive Networking
|
[2]
|
|
Ethernet AVB: IEEE802.1 Audio/Video Bridging
|
[3]
|
|
IEEE 802.1AS: Standard for time synchronization
|
[4]
|
|
IEEE 802.1Qav: Standard for traffic shaping
|
[5]
|
|
SGMII, RGMII, RMII, MII: Ethernet interface. SGMII = Serial Gigabit
Media Independent Interface; RGMII = Reduced Gigabit Media
Independent Interface; RMII = Reduced Media Independent Interface;
MII = Media Independent Interface
|
[6]
|
|
IEEE 802.1Qbv: Standard for Enhancements to scheduled traffic
|
[7]
|
|
IEEE 802.1Qbu/IEEE 802.3br: Standard for Frame
preemption/Interspersing Express Traffic
|
[8]
|
|
Typical result at 20ºC in Toshiba measurement environment
|
[9]
|
|
AEC: Automotive Electronics Council
|
* Arm and Cortex are registered trademarks of Arm Limited (or one of its
subsidiaries) in the United States or other countries.
* PCI
Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG.
* All other
company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of
their respective companies.
