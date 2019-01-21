Log in
Toshiba Expands Ethernet Bridge IC Lineup for Automotive and Industrial Applications

01/21/2019 | 09:01pm EST

--Three new products offer advanced interface protocol, low latency transfer and system optimizations--

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has expanded its lineup of automotive Ethernet bridge ICs with the new “TC9562 series”: TC9562AXBG, which offers more interfaces than Toshiba’s current bridge ICs, the TC9560 series; TC9562BXBG which supports Ethernet TSN[1] and Ethernet AVB[2]; and TC9562XBG, which offers simpler IC configuration than current products.
Sample shipments will start in February, and volume production will start in October.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005177/en/

Toshiba: New Ethernet bridge ICs "TC9562 Series" for automotive and industrial applications. (Photo: ...

Toshiba: New Ethernet bridge ICs "TC9562 Series" for automotive and industrial applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Ethernet AVB specification offers real-time reliable data transmission and is increasingly used in vehicles. Toshiba currently offers the TC9560 series of Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000Mbps) solutions compliant with IEEE 802.1AS[3] and IEEE 802.1Qav[4].

More and more road vehicles now have on-board connectivity, equipping them with internet and cellular access, and allowing information to be shared among on-board systems and devices and with external systems and services. On top of this, low latency communications are essential for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. These developments all require more complex automotive communication systems supported by reliable transmission standards with real-time data delivery. The Ethernet TSN standard was developed expressly to meet these needs.

Toshiba’s new product family responds to market demand with support for both the current AVB and the new TSN networking standards. The TC9562XBG offers simpler implementation than the current product family. TC9562AXBG supports expanded interface capabilities with SGMII, plus the RGMII, RMII and MII[5] interfaces, of current products. TC9562BXBG supports Ethernet TSN standards IEEE 802.1Qbv, IEEE 802.1Qbu[6] and IEEE 802.3br[7] in addition to TC9562AXBG’s capabilities.

Toshiba is targeting a low-power mode for the TC9562 series of 0.5mW power consumption and a 100ms recovery time (typical)[8].

The new bridge ICs will be AEC[9]-Q100 grade 3 qualified.

Applications

In-vehicle infotainment, telematics, audio amplifier and industrial equipment

 

Outline of New Products

 
Part Number   TC9562XBG/TC9562AXBG/TC9562BXBG
CPU core Arm® Cortex®-M3
HOST Interface PCIe I/F: Gen2.0(5GT/s), Endpoint , Single lane
Automotive Interface - Ethernet AVB MAC integrated

Choice of SGMII/RGMII/RMII/MII Interface
(TC9562AXBG, TC9562BXBG support SGMII )
compliant with IEEE802.1AS, IEEE802.1Qav standards

- Ethernet AVB/TSN MAC integrated (Only for TC9562BXBG)
compliant with IEEE 802.1Qbv, IEEE 802.1Qbu, IEEE 802.3br standards

Audio Interface Choice of I2S or TDM
Peripheral Interfaces

- I2C or SPI

- Quad-SPI

- UART 2ch

- Interrupt ports

- GPIO

Supply Voltage Choice of 1.8V/3.3V (For I/O)

Choice of 1.8V/2.5V/3.3V (For RGMII/RMII/MII)

1.8V (For SGMII, PCIe)

1.1V (For Core)

Package   P-LFBGA 120 balls; 9mm x 9mm, 0.65mm pitch
 
 
Notes:
[1]   Ethernet TSN: IEEE802.1 Time Sensitive Networking
[2] Ethernet AVB: IEEE802.1 Audio/Video Bridging
[3] IEEE 802.1AS: Standard for time synchronization
[4] IEEE 802.1Qav: Standard for traffic shaping
[5] SGMII, RGMII, RMII, MII: Ethernet interface. SGMII = Serial Gigabit Media Independent Interface; RGMII = Reduced Gigabit Media Independent Interface; RMII = Reduced Media Independent Interface; MII = Media Independent Interface
[6] IEEE 802.1Qbv: Standard for Enhancements to scheduled traffic
[7] IEEE 802.1Qbu/IEEE 802.3br: Standard for Frame preemption/Interspersing Express Traffic
[8] Typical result at 20ºC in Toshiba measurement environment
[9] AEC: Automotive Electronics Council
 

* Arm and Cortex are registered trademarks of Arm Limited (or one of its subsidiaries) in the United States or other countries.
* PCI Express and PCIe are registered trademarks of PCI-SIG.
* All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information about the new products, please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/automotive/interface-bridge.html

Customer Inquiries:
System LSI Marketing Dept.III
Tel: +81-44-548-2422
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html


© Business Wire 2019
