Toshiba Gives More Capacity to SAS HDD Models

Toshiba
Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, a committed technology
leader, today announced its new Enterprise Capacity 14TB [1]
and 12TB helium-sealed SAS HDD models. The MG07SCA Series features 7,200
rpm performance, a SAS 12Gbit Interface [2], and Advanced
Format Sector Technology. The hard disk drive boasts an
industry-leading, 9-disk helium-sealed design and 14TB of Conventional
Magnetic Recording (CMR) capacity for optimum compatibility. Toshiba’s
helium-sealed design fits into industry standard 3.5-inch [3]
drive bays. A 12TB model is also included in the Series offering.
The innovative 9-disk helium-sealed design utilizes Toshiba’s precision
laser welding process, and a special top-cover design seals helium
inside the drive offering high capacity and low power profile to the
product. The SAS interface provides 12Gbits transfer rate performance
and dual port capability for the data-path redundancy preferred by many
storage solutions designers. The 14TB SAS model offers approximately a
40% increase in maximum capacity over Toshiba’s prior MG06 10TB SAS
models.
“Toshiba’s new helium-sealed 14TB and 12TB SAS models expand the choices
available to our cloud-scale and storage solutions customers. By
utilizing an innovative 9-disk design, Toshiba provides both SAS and
SATA models at an industry leading 14TB capacity,” said Shuji Takaoka,
General Manager of Storage Products Sales & Marketing Division at
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation. “Our cloud-scale and
storage solutions customers strongly value the power-efficient storage
capacity enabled by Toshiba’s advanced 9-disk helium-sealed mechanics.
By using helium to reduce the aerodynamic drag on the spinning media
platters, the Toshiba 14TB model is able to provide approximately 55%
(W/G[4]) lower operating power profile over the previous 10TB
model, resulting in TCO [5] benefits for today’s dense
storage platforms and cloud-scale service-solution architectures. Only
helium-sealed HDD technology is able to deliver these customers’ TCO
benefits with an amazingly low acquisition cost per GB.”
Toshiba continues to expand its HDD product offerings with higher
storage capacity and performance. The MG07SCA Series further illustrates
Toshiba’s capability to advance the design of HDD storage devices for
cloud-scale server and storage infrastructure, and to realize more
cost-effective data-protection, data-retention, content serving and
digital archiving.
The 14TB and 12TB helium-sealed SAS HDD models are available for
sampling today.
Notes:
[1] Definition of capacity: A terabyte (TB) is
1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports
storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1TB = 240
= 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity.
Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files)
will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and
operating system and/or pre-installed software applications, or media
content. Actual formatted capacities may vary.
[2] Read and write
speed may vary depending on the host device, read and write conditions,
and file size.
[3] Form Factor: "3.5-inch" means the form factor of
HDDs. They do not indicate drive's physical size.
[4] Power
efficiency is calculated based on active idle power consumption divided
by formatted capacity.
[5] Total Cost of Ownership.
