Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation: Announcement of an Order for Traction System Electrical Equipment for Commuter Trains for Taiwan Railways Administration

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (hereafter TISS)
has received an order for traction system electrical equipment for 520
cars of commuter train (52 trains comprising 10 cars each) for the
Taiwan Railways Administration (hereafter TRA). TISS plans to start
making some deliveries to the rolling stock manufacturer Hyundai Rotem
Company in 2019, and commercial operations will commence from the end of
2020.
Power converters delivered for the commuter train EMU800 series (Photo: Business Wire)
The order is for complete sets of traction system electrical equipment
such as transformers, power converters and traction motors, primarily
for commuter trains that run on a train line along the west coast of
Taiwan approximately 430 km long.
Two types of transformers will be
delivered: the forced air cooling type, which supplies power to both the
auxiliary power units and power converters that drive and control
traction motors and which have been used by the TRA, and the compact
self-cooling type, which supplies power only to a power converter.
Moreover,
the power converters comprise a three-level PWM*1 converter
and a three-phase voltage-type two-level VVVF*2 inverter that
utilize IGBT*3 components and have been used by the TRA for
the commuter train EMU800 series, and employ a control system suitable
for the TRA’s unique speed command system to ensure high reliability and
save energy.
Starting in 2000 with deliveries of electrical equipment to the TRA for
rolling stock in the commuter train EMU600 series, TISS has now provided
the TRA with electrical equipment more than 700 rolling stock units, and
TISS has also supplied electrical equipment for the Taiwan High Speed
Rail. This latest order indicates the recognition that TISS has gained
for its extensive experience in the Taiwan market.
In 2015, the TRA
announced a 10-year plan to invest 100 billion Taiwan dollars (approx.
360 billion yen) in purchasing over 1,300 new rolling stock units, and
is currently in the process of carrying out that plan. TISS will focus
on Taiwan as a major market for railway business operations and will
continue to carry out marketing activities in Taiwan.
*1: Pulse Width Modulation
*2: Variable Voltage Variable Frequency
*3:
Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor
