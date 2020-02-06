Log in
Toshiba Launches Compact, Low Power, High Resolution Micro-stepping Motor Driver IC

02/06/2020 | 12:01am EST

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched “TC78H670FTG,” the latest addition to its line-up of micro-stepping motor driver ICs. The new IC has a maximum rating of 18V/2.0A[1] and can drive motors with a wide range of operating voltages. Mass production starts today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005917/en/

Toshiba: Compact, low power, high resolution micro-stepping motor driver "TC78H670FTG" (Photo: Business Wire)

Toshiba: Compact, low power, high resolution micro-stepping motor driver "TC78H670FTG" (Photo: Business Wire)

The new IC can drive a 128 micro-stepping motor with a power supply ranging from 2.5V to 16V. Its wide range of applications includes USB-powered, battery-powered, and standard 9-12V system devices, and it can also be used with a 1.8V interface, allowing connection to various hosts and microcontrollers.

Toshiba’s newest[2] DMOS process ensures that TC78H670FTG realizes excellent figure-of-merit low ON resistance. The process also contributes to the IC’s ultra-low standby current. The IC is housed in a compact QFN16 package and eliminates use of a current sense resistor by incorporating a current detection part that contributes to lower cost, a smaller component footprint, and PCB routing space savings.

Features

  • Compact package (QFN16 3.0mm×3.0mm)
  • Low ON resistance (Ron=0.48Ω @VM=12V)
  • Low to medium voltage range 2.5V to 16V with interface of 1.8V to 5.0V
  • Ultra-low standby current of 0.1mA
  • Operates motors smoothly and quietly and reduces vibration; improved rotation angle accuracy[3] achieved by micro-stepping control.

Applications

Cameras, security cameras, portable printers, handheld scanners, pico-projectors, and smartphones

Main Specifications

Part number

TC78H670FTG

Supply voltage (operating range)

2.5V to 16V

Output voltage/current
(Absolute maximum rating)

18V/2.0A

Output on-resistance (upper + lower)

0.48Ω (typ.)@VM=12V, Ta=25℃

Safety function

Over current detection, thermal shut down, under voltage lockout, and open detection

Package

QFN16

(Size: 3.0mm×3.0mm)

Features

Current consumption in standby mode: 0.1μA or less

Supports 1.8V I/F

Eliminates current sense resistor

Supports up to 1/128 micro-stepping control

Note:
[1] Actual motor drive current depends on the use environment and such factors as ambient temperature and power supply voltage.
[2] As of February 2020.
[3] Compared to the existing products manufactured by Toshiba.

For more information about the new product, please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TC78H670FTG

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries:
System Devices Marketing Dept.II
Tel: +81-3-3457-3332
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html 

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html


© Business Wire 2020
