Toshiba Launches Lens Reduction Type 1500-Pixel Monochrome CCD Linear Image Sensors for Industrial Equipment

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched two lens reduction type 1,500-pixel monochrome CCD linear image sensors for industrial equipment: “TCD1105GFG,” with a built-in electronic shutter function, and “TCD1106GFG.” Sample shipment will start from July 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005926/en/

Toshiba: Lens reduction type 1500-pixel monochrome CCD linear image sensors "TCD1105GFG" and "TCD1106GFG" for industrial equipment (Photo: Business Wire)

The new sensors support two key industry requirements: faster operation of equipment that incorporate sensors, including inspection equipment with monochrome CCD linear image sensors; and lower power consumption.

The new sensors can be used at a maximum data rate of 25MHz, and both incorporate a timing generator circuit and CCD driver, realizing high-speed operation with few external circuits. A built-in sample and hold circuit lengthens the video output signal period, contributing to easier design for high-speed signal processing.

In addition to improved performance, lower power consumption than Toshiba’s current high-speed products is achieved with a single 3.3V power drive.

Features

1,500pixels, 25MHz (max) data rate, monochrome CCD linear image sensors

Built-in timing generator circuit reduces external driving circuits.

Built-in sample and hold circuit extends video output signal period.

(signal polarity: positive)

(signal polarity: positive) Built-in electronic shutter function: TCD1105GFG only

Single 3.3V power drive

Applications

Automated optical inspection equipment, sensing equipment, barcode readers, etc.

Main Specifications

Part number TCD1105GFG / TCD1106GFG Pixel size 5.25μm by 50μm (5.25μm pitch) Effective pixel number 1500pixels by 1 line Sensitivity (A light source + CM500S) TCD1105GFG: 125V/(lx s) TCD1106GFG: 600V/(lx s) Data rate 25MHz max Power supply voltage 3.3V (typ.) Others / Additional features Timing generator circuit Sample and hold circuit Electronic shutter function (TCD1105GFG only)

For more information on the new products, please visit:

TCD1105GFG

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TCD1105GFG

TCD1106GFG

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TCD1106GFG

Customer Inquiries:

System Devices Sales & Marketing Dept.

Sales Promotion Group

Tel: +81-3-3457-3332

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, the company has taken its place among the leading general devices companies, and offers its customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Its 24,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of its products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. The company looks forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 750-billion yen (US$6.8 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005926/en/