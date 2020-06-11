Log in
Toshiba Launches Lens Reduction Type 1500-Pixel Monochrome CCD Linear Image Sensors for Industrial Equipment

06/11/2020 | 01:01am EDT

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched two lens reduction type 1,500-pixel monochrome CCD linear image sensors for industrial equipment: “TCD1105GFG,” with a built-in electronic shutter function, and “TCD1106GFG.” Sample shipment will start from July 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005926/en/

Toshiba: Lens reduction type 1500-pixel monochrome CCD linear image sensors "TCD1105GFG" and "TCD1106GFG" for industrial equipment (Photo: Business Wire)

Toshiba: Lens reduction type 1500-pixel monochrome CCD linear image sensors "TCD1105GFG" and "TCD1106GFG" for industrial equipment (Photo: Business Wire)

The new sensors support two key industry requirements: faster operation of equipment that incorporate sensors, including inspection equipment with monochrome CCD linear image sensors; and lower power consumption.

The new sensors can be used at a maximum data rate of 25MHz, and both incorporate a timing generator circuit and CCD driver, realizing high-speed operation with few external circuits. A built-in sample and hold circuit lengthens the video output signal period, contributing to easier design for high-speed signal processing.

In addition to improved performance, lower power consumption than Toshiba’s current high-speed products is achieved with a single 3.3V power drive.

Features

  • 1,500pixels, 25MHz (max) data rate, monochrome CCD linear image sensors
  • Built-in timing generator circuit reduces external driving circuits.
  • Built-in sample and hold circuit extends video output signal period.
    (signal polarity: positive)
  • Built-in electronic shutter function: TCD1105GFG only
  • Single 3.3V power drive

Applications

Automated optical inspection equipment, sensing equipment, barcode readers, etc.

Main Specifications

Part number

TCD1105GFG / TCD1106GFG

Pixel size

5.25μm by 50μm (5.25μm pitch)

Effective pixel number

1500pixels by 1 line

Sensitivity

(A light source + CM500S)

TCD1105GFG: 125V/(lx s)

TCD1106GFG: 600V/(lx s)

Data rate

25MHz max

Power supply voltage

3.3V (typ.)

Others / Additional features

Timing generator circuit

Sample and hold circuit

Electronic shutter function (TCD1105GFG only)

For more information on the new products, please visit:

TCD1105GFG
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TCD1105GFG

TCD1106GFG
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TCD1106GFG

Customer Inquiries:
System Devices Sales & Marketing Dept.
Sales Promotion Group
Tel: +81-3-3457-3332
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, the company has taken its place among the leading general devices companies, and offers its customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Its 24,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of its products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. The company looks forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 750-billion yen (US$6.8 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html


© Business Wire 2020
