Toshiba Launches Low Power Consumption Brushed DC Motor Driver IC With Popular Pin-assignment HSOP8 Package

Toshiba
Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has
launched “TB67H450FNG,” the latest addition to its line-up of brushed DC
motor driver ICs. The new product with a maximum rating of 50V/3.5A[1]
drives motors with a wide range of operating voltage. It also offers a
small HSOP8 surface mount package with a popular pin-assignment that
enhances the product sourcing possibility. Mass production starts today.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529006051/en/
Toshiba: Low power consumption brushed DC motor driver IC with popular pin-assignment HSOP8 package "TB67H450FNG" (Photo: Business Wire)
The new IC can drive brushed motors with a power supply ranging from
4.5V to 44V. It supports wide range of applications that includes, USB
powered, battery powered, and industrial 12-36V devices. TB67H450FNG
also has 3.5A current driving capability that can be used in
applications such as robot vacuum cleaners, refrigerators and other home
appliances actuators, office equipment, ATM machines, and many others.
To meet demand for lower power consumption, Toshiba has also optimized
the TB67H450FNG standby current consumption with a new power supply
circuit that allows the stop mode to move into standby mode
automatically and to turn off the VCC regulator for internal circuit
operation. This helps OA equipment and home appliances to cut energy
consumption and improves the battery life of battery powered devices.
Housed in a small surface-mount type HSOP8 pin package, the IC achieves
space saving and yet good heat dissipation through the package thermal
pad design.
Key Features
-
Wide range of operating voltages: from 4.5V to 44V for large-current
drive devices
-
Low standby current consumption: 1 μA (max) @VM=24V, Ta=25°C
-
Small 8-pin surface mount package HSOP8 with a popular pin-assignment
and with bottom side E-pad to enhance thermal dissipation
Applications
Industrial equipment, including OA equipment and banking terminals; home
appliances, including robot vacuum cleaners; battery powered devices
(electronic locks and small household robots); and devices using 5V USB
power supplies
|
|
Main Specifications
|
Part number
|
|
TB67H450FNG
|
Supply voltage (operating range)
|
|
4.5V to 44V
|
Output voltage/current
(Absolute maximum rating)
|
|
50V/3.5A
|
Number of H-bridge channels
|
|
1ch
|
Motor to apply
|
|
DC Brushed motor
|
Output on-resistance (upper + lower)
|
|
0.6Ω (typ.)@VM=24V, Ta=25℃
|
Safety function
|
|
Over current detection, thermal shut down, and under voltage lockout
|
Package
|
|
HSOP8
(Size: 4.9mm×6.0mm)
|
Other features
|
|
Current consumption in standby mode: 1 μA or less
Constant-current control
(constant-current PWM control)
Support forward/reverse/stop control
|
Stock Check & Purchase
|
|
Buy
Online
|
Note:
[1] Actual driven motor current depends on the use
environment and such factors as ambient temperature and power supply
voltage.
For more information about the new product, please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/linear/motordriver/detail.TB67H450FNG.html
To check the availability of the new product at online distributors,
please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.TB67H450FNG.html
*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of
their respective companies.
Customer Inquiries:
System Devices Marketing Dept.II
Tel:
+81-3-3457-3332
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
Information in this document, including product prices and
specifications, content of services and contact information, is current
on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior
notice.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a
new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent
company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general
devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners
outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.
Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize
the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with
customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look
forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7
billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find
out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529006051/en/