Toshiba Launches Low Power Consumption Brushed DC Motor Driver IC With Popular Pin-assignment HSOP8 Package

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched “TB67H450FNG,” the latest addition to its line-up of brushed DC motor driver ICs. The new product with a maximum rating of 50V/3.5A[1] drives motors with a wide range of operating voltage. It also offers a small HSOP8 surface mount package with a popular pin-assignment that enhances the product sourcing possibility. Mass production starts today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529006051/en/

Toshiba: Low power consumption brushed DC motor driver IC with popular pin-assignment HSOP8 package "TB67H450FNG" (Photo: Business Wire)

The new IC can drive brushed motors with a power supply ranging from 4.5V to 44V. It supports wide range of applications that includes, USB powered, battery powered, and industrial 12-36V devices. TB67H450FNG also has 3.5A current driving capability that can be used in applications such as robot vacuum cleaners, refrigerators and other home appliances actuators, office equipment, ATM machines, and many others.

To meet demand for lower power consumption, Toshiba has also optimized the TB67H450FNG standby current consumption with a new power supply circuit that allows the stop mode to move into standby mode automatically and to turn off the VCC regulator for internal circuit operation. This helps OA equipment and home appliances to cut energy consumption and improves the battery life of battery powered devices.

Housed in a small surface-mount type HSOP8 pin package, the IC achieves space saving and yet good heat dissipation through the package thermal pad design.

Key Features

Wide range of operating voltages: from 4.5V to 44V for large-current drive devices

Low standby current consumption: 1 μA (max) @VM=24V, Ta=25°C

Small 8-pin surface mount package HSOP8 with a popular pin-assignment and with bottom side E-pad to enhance thermal dissipation

Applications

Industrial equipment, including OA equipment and banking terminals; home appliances, including robot vacuum cleaners; battery powered devices (electronic locks and small household robots); and devices using 5V USB power supplies

Main Specifications Part number TB67H450FNG Supply voltage (operating range) 4.5V to 44V Output voltage/current

(Absolute maximum rating) 50V/3.5A Number of H-bridge channels 1ch Motor to apply DC Brushed motor Output on-resistance (upper + lower) 0.6Ω (typ.)@VM=24V, Ta=25℃ Safety function Over current detection, thermal shut down, and under voltage lockout Package HSOP8

(Size: 4.9mm×6.0mm) Other features Current consumption in standby mode: 1 μA or less Constant-current control (constant-current PWM control) Support forward/reverse/stop control Stock Check & Purchase Buy Online

Note:

[1] Actual driven motor current depends on the use environment and such factors as ambient temperature and power supply voltage.

For more information about the new product, please visit:

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/linear/motordriver/detail.TB67H450FNG.html

To check the availability of the new product at online distributors, please visit:

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.TB67H450FNG.html

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries:

System Devices Marketing Dept.II

Tel: +81-3-3457-3332

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529006051/en/