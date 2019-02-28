Toshiba Launches One-Gate Logic with Single Power Supply Supporting Low Voltage Operation

- Single-supply design simplifies board layout in voltage-level
translation applications -
Toshiba
Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has
launched a lineup of 31 single power supply one-gate logic devices that
support low voltage operation. The new “7UL1G series,” suitable for down
translation to 0.9V, and “7UL1T series,” for up translation from 1.8V to
3.3V, allow users to more easily[1] design voltage-level
translation used for data communication control on devices with multiple
power supply systems. Volume production and shipments start today.
The 7UL1G series support down translation to 0.9V, and the 7UL1T series
support up translation from 1.8V to 3.3V, realizing simplified
logic-level and voltage-level translation in multiple power supply
systems.
7UL1G series devices operate with a 0.9V to 3.6V power supply, and their
input terminals are 3.6V-tolerant. When used with a 0.9V power supply,
down translation to 0.9V combined with logic-level translation of 0.9V
to 3.6V input signals can be provided by a single device.
7UL1T series devices operate with a power supply of 2.3V to 3.6V, and
their input threshold voltage are set to 50% or less of the power supply
voltage. When used with a 3.3V power supply, up translation to 3.3V
combined with logic-level translation of 1.8V to 3.6V input signals can
be provided by a single device.
Toshiba’s current products require a level shifter with two power
supplies (input-side and output-side power supplies) to implement up
translation for a low voltage system of 3.3V or less. The new 7UL1T
series allow users to implement voltage-level translation with a single
power supply, allowing easier design of voltage-level translation
circuits with no concerns about the power-on sequence or voltage
restriction between the two power supplies—a restriction when a
two-power-supply level shifter is used.
In addition to the industry-standard USV package, the fSV package[2],
the industry’s smallest lead-type package[3] is available,
contributing to space saving in products.
Applications
• Data communication
control circuits of devices with multiple power supply systems,
including smartphones, tablets, laptop PCs, digital cameras, POS and IoT
equipment.
|
|
Features
|
• Voltage-level translation with a single power supply for low
voltage systems:
|
Down translation from 3.6V input to 0.9V output[4] (7UL1G
series)
|
Up translation from 1.65V input to 3.6V output[5] (7UL1T
series)
|
• Built-in power down protection function[6]
|
• Two package types:
|
fSV package: The industry’s smallest lead-type package
|
[Package code: SOT953, 1.0×1.0×0.48 mm (typ.)]
|
General-purpose USV package: [Package code: SOT-353, 2.0×2.1×0.9 mm
(typ.)]
|
|
Main Specifications
|
Series name
|
|
7UL1G series
|
|
7UL1T series
|
Operating
ranges
|
|
Supply voltage VCC (V)
|
|
0.9 to 3.6
|
|
2.3 to 3.6
|
|
Input voltage VIN (V)
|
|
0 to 3.6
|
|
Output current IOH, IOL (mA)
@VCC=3.0V
|
|
±8.0
|
|
Operating temperature Topr (℃)
|
|
-40 to 85
|
Electrical
characteristics
(@Ta=25 ℃)
|
|
High-level input voltage VIH min (V)
@VCC=3.0
to 3.6V
|
|
2.0
|
|
1.2
|
|
Low-level input voltage VIL max (V)
@VCC=3.0
to 3.6V
|
|
0.8
|
|
0.5
|
|
Power-OFF leakage current IOFF max (μA)
|
|
1.0
|
|
Quiescent supply current ICC max (μA)
|
|
1.0
|
Package
|
|
fSV
(SOT-953)
|
|
USV
(SOT-353)
|
|
USV
(SOT-353)
|
Function
and
part number
|
|
NAND Gate
|
|
7UL1G00FS[7]
|
|
7UL1G00FU[7]
|
|
7UL1T00FU[7]
|
|
NOR Gate
|
|
7UL1G02FS
|
|
7UL1G02FU
|
|
7UL1T02FU
|
|
Inverter
|
|
7UL1G04FS
|
|
7UL1G04FU
|
|
7UL1T04FU[7]
|
|
AND Gate
|
|
7UL1G08FS
|
|
7UL1G08FU
|
|
7UL1T08FU
|
|
Schmitt Inverter
|
|
7UL1G14FS[7]
|
|
7UL1G14FU[7]
|
|
―
|
|
Schmitt Buffer
|
|
7UL1G17FS
|
|
7UL1G17FU[7]
|
|
―
|
|
OR Gate
|
|
7UL1G32FS
|
|
7UL1G32FU
|
|
7UL1T32FU
|
|
Non Inverter
|
|
7UL1G34FS
|
|
7UL1G34FU
|
|
7UL1T34FU[7]
|
|
Ex-OR Gate
|
|
7UL1G86FS[7]
|
|
7UL1G86FU
|
|
7UL1T86FU[7]
|
|
3-State Buffer(/G)
|
|
7UL1G125FS[7]
|
|
7UL1G125FU[7]
|
|
7UL1T125FU[7]
|
|
3-State Buffer(G)
|
|
7UL1G126FS
|
|
7UL1G126FU[7]
|
|
7UL1T126FU[7]
|
|
Notes:
[1] Comparison with Toshiba’s current products.
[2]
Available only for 7UL1G series.
[3] As of February 28, 2019.
Toshiba survey.
[4] @VCC=0.9V
[5] @VCC=3.6V
[6]
Power down protection function: A function that prevents malfunction and
failure even if voltage remains in input/output at the time of power
supply OFF (up to 3.6V)
[7] Under development (as of January 2019)
