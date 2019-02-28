Toshiba Launches One-Gate Logic with Single Power Supply Supporting Low Voltage Operation

- Single-supply design simplifies board layout in voltage-level translation applications -

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched a lineup of 31 single power supply one-gate logic devices that support low voltage operation. The new “7UL1G series,” suitable for down translation to 0.9V, and “7UL1T series,” for up translation from 1.8V to 3.3V, allow users to more easily[1] design voltage-level translation used for data communication control on devices with multiple power supply systems. Volume production and shipments start today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227006091/en/

Toshiba: Single power supply one-gate logic devices "7UL1G series" and "7UL1T series" that support low voltage operation. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 7UL1G series support down translation to 0.9V, and the 7UL1T series support up translation from 1.8V to 3.3V, realizing simplified logic-level and voltage-level translation in multiple power supply systems.

7UL1G series devices operate with a 0.9V to 3.6V power supply, and their input terminals are 3.6V-tolerant. When used with a 0.9V power supply, down translation to 0.9V combined with logic-level translation of 0.9V to 3.6V input signals can be provided by a single device.

7UL1T series devices operate with a power supply of 2.3V to 3.6V, and their input threshold voltage are set to 50% or less of the power supply voltage. When used with a 3.3V power supply, up translation to 3.3V combined with logic-level translation of 1.8V to 3.6V input signals can be provided by a single device.

Toshiba’s current products require a level shifter with two power supplies (input-side and output-side power supplies) to implement up translation for a low voltage system of 3.3V or less. The new 7UL1T series allow users to implement voltage-level translation with a single power supply, allowing easier design of voltage-level translation circuits with no concerns about the power-on sequence or voltage restriction between the two power supplies—a restriction when a two-power-supply level shifter is used.

In addition to the industry-standard USV package, the fSV package[2], the industry’s smallest lead-type package[3] is available, contributing to space saving in products.

Applications

• Data communication control circuits of devices with multiple power supply systems, including smartphones, tablets, laptop PCs, digital cameras, POS and IoT equipment.

Features • Voltage-level translation with a single power supply for low voltage systems: Down translation from 3.6V input to 0.9V output[4] (7UL1G series) Up translation from 1.65V input to 3.6V output[5] (7UL1T series) • Built-in power down protection function[6] • Two package types: fSV package: The industry’s smallest lead-type package [Package code: SOT953, 1.0×1.0×0.48 mm (typ.)] General-purpose USV package: [Package code: SOT-353, 2.0×2.1×0.9 mm (typ.)]

Main Specifications Series name 7UL1G series 7UL1T series Operating ranges Supply voltage V CC (V) 0.9 to 3.6 2.3 to 3.6 Input voltage V IN (V) 0 to 3.6 Output current I OH , I OL (mA)

@V CC =3.0V ±8.0 Operating temperature T opr (℃) -40 to 85 Electrical characteristics (@T a =25 ℃) High-level input voltage V IH min (V)

@V CC =3.0 to 3.6V 2.0 1.2 Low-level input voltage V IL max (V)

@V CC =3.0 to 3.6V 0.8 0.5 Power-OFF leakage current I OFF max (μA) 1.0 Quiescent supply current I CC max (μA) 1.0 Package fSV (SOT-953) USV (SOT-353) USV (SOT-353) Function and part number NAND Gate 7UL1G00FS[7] 7UL1G00FU[7] 7UL1T00FU[7] NOR Gate 7UL1G02FS 7UL1G02FU 7UL1T02FU Inverter 7UL1G04FS 7UL1G04FU 7UL1T04FU[7] AND Gate 7UL1G08FS 7UL1G08FU 7UL1T08FU Schmitt Inverter 7UL1G14FS[7] 7UL1G14FU[7] ― Schmitt Buffer 7UL1G17FS 7UL1G17FU[7] ― OR Gate 7UL1G32FS 7UL1G32FU 7UL1T32FU Non Inverter 7UL1G34FS 7UL1G34FU 7UL1T34FU[7] Ex-OR Gate 7UL1G86FS[7] 7UL1G86FU 7UL1T86FU[7] 3-State Buffer(/G) 7UL1G125FS[7] 7UL1G125FU[7] 7UL1T125FU[7] 3-State Buffer(G) 7UL1G126FS 7UL1G126FU[7] 7UL1T126FU[7] Stock Check & Purchase 7UL1G Series Buy Online

7UL1T Series Buy Online

Notes:

[1] Comparison with Toshiba’s current products.

[2] Available only for 7UL1G series.

[3] As of February 28, 2019. Toshiba survey.

[4] @V CC =0.9V

[5] @V CC =3.6V

[6] Power down protection function: A function that prevents malfunction and failure even if voltage remains in input/output at the time of power supply OFF (up to 3.6V)

[7] Under development (as of January 2019)

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s One-Gate Logic(L-MOS) lineup.

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/logic/one-gate-logic.html

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, please visit:

7UL1G Series

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.7UL1G.html

7UL1T Series

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck. 7UL1T.html

Customer Inquiries:

Small Signal Device Sales & Marketing Department

Tel: +81-3-3457-3411

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227006091/en/