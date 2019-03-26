Toshiba Memory America Adds BiCS FLASH-Enabled UFS to Lineup of Embedded Flash Memory Products for Automotive Applications

Toshiba
Memory America, Inc. (TMA), the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba
Memory Corporation, today announced that it has begun sampling[1] new
Automotive UFS JEDEC®[2] Version 2.1[3] embedded
memory solutions. The company’s Automotive UFS supports a wide
temperature range (-40°C to +105°C), meets AEC-Q100 Grade2[4] requirements
and offers the enhanced reliability required by various automotive
applications. The lineup consists of four capacities: 32 gigabytes (GB),
64GB, 128GB, and 256GB[5].
New Automotive UFS products from Toshiba Memory America integrate the company’s BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and a controller in a single package to address the data storage demands of connected and autonomous vehicle applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The new products are embedded flash memory devices that integrate BiCS
FLASH™ 3D flash memory and a controller in a single package.
With connected cars and autonomous vehicles expected to generate
enormous quantities of data, the storage requirements for automotive
applications will continue to increase. TMA’s BiCS FLASH-enabled UFS
devices provide customers an option that is better suited to support
their high-performance and density needs than existing e-MMC and UFS
devices. For example, the 256GB[5] product’s sequential read
and write performance[6] are improved by approximately 6
percent and 33 percent, respectively, over previous generation devices[7]
.
“Due to the significant performance improvements it brings, UFS has
become the mainstream solution for high-end and mid-tier smartphones,”
noted Scott Beekman, director of managed flash memory products for
Toshiba Memory America, Inc. “It’s only natural that automotive
applications follow the same course. Our long history in UFS – we were
the first to introduce it back in 2013 – puts us in a unique position to
anticipate and support evolving applications to enable these types of
transitions.”
The new UFS devices feature several functions well-suited to the
requirements of automotive applications including Refresh, Thermal
Control and Extended Diagnosis. The Refresh function can be used to
refresh data stored in UFS and helps extend the data’s lifespan. The
Thermal Control function protects the device from overheating in the
high-temperature circumstances that can occur in automotive
applications. Lastly, the Extended Diagnosis function helps users easily
understand the device’s status.
Technology advances in automotive information and entertainment systems,
ADAS[8] and autonomous driving will continue to push the
storage demands in automotive applications ever higher. As these demands
continue to grow, TMA will retain a leadership position in the market by
reinforcing its lineup of high-performance, high-capacity memory
solutions targeting the sector.
New Product Overview
|
Interface
|
|
|
JEDEC UFS Version 2.1 standard
HS-G3 interface
|
Capacity[5]
|
|
|
32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|
Power Supply Voltage
|
|
|
2.7V-3.6V (Memory core)
1.70V-1.95V (Interface)
|
Temperature Range
|
|
|
-40℃ to +105℃
New Product Lineup
|
Product Name
|
|
|
Capacity[5]
|
|
|
Package
|
|
|
Sampling Start Time
|
THGAFBG8T13BAB7
|
|
|
32GB
|
|
|
153Ball
FBGA
|
|
|
11.5 x 13.0 x 1.0mm
|
|
|
2Q, 2019 (Apr.-Jun.)
|
THGAFBG9T23BAB8
|
|
|
64GB
|
|
|
153Ball
FBGA
|
|
|
11.5 x 13.0 x 1.2mm
|
|
|
Available
|
THGAFBT0T43BAB8
|
|
|
128GB
|
|
|
153Ball
FBGA
|
|
|
11.5 x 13.0 x 1.2mm
|
|
|
Available
|
THGAFBT1T83BAB5
|
|
|
256GB
|
|
|
153Ball
FBGA
|
|
|
11.5 x 13.0 x 1.3mm
|
|
|
Available
Key Features
-
Extended Temperature Range: Supports operating temperature
range of -40°C to +105°C. Reliability tests were conducted to meet
AEC-Q100 Grade2 specifications.
-
Wide Capacity Range: Supports wide capacity range from 32GB to
256GB[5]. Suitable for a wide variety of automotive
applications, such as entertainment and information systems and ADAS,
which typically require high-capacity storage – as well as other
applications (such as wireless communication) that may need only
smaller capacity.
-
High Performance: 256GB[5] product’s sequential read
and write performance are improved by approximately 6 percent and 33
percent, respectively, over previous generation devices.
-
Functions Well-Suited for Automotive Applications: Supports
functions designed for automotive applications such as Refresh,
Thermal Control and Extended Diagnosis.
For more information, please visit business.toshiba-memory.com.
Notes:
[1] Specification of the samples may differ from that of commercial
products.
[2] Universal Flash Storage (UFS) is a product category
for a class of embedded memory products built to the JEDEC UFS standard
specification. JEDEC is a registered trademark of JEDEC Solid State
Technology Association.
[3] One of standard specifications of
embedded flash memory defined by JEDEC.
[4] Electrical component
qualification requirements defined by the AEC (Automotive Electronics
Council).
[5] Product density is identified based on the density of
memory chip(s) within the Product, not the amount of memory capacity
available for data storage by the end user. Consumer-usable capacity
will be less due to overhead data areas, formatting, bad blocks, and
other constraints, and may also vary based on the host device and
application. For details, please refer to applicable product
specifications. The definition of 1GB = 230 bytes =
1,073,741,824 bytes.
[6] Read and write speed may vary depending on
the host device, read and write conditions, and file size.
[7]
Based on internal testing of Toshiba Memory Corporation's previous
generation 128GB device “THGAF9T0L8LBAB8.”
[8] Advanced Driving
Assistant System.
About Toshiba Memory America, Inc.
Toshiba Memory America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba
Memory Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash
memory and solid
state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s
breakthrough 96-layer BiCS FLASH™ TLC (3-bit-per-cell) 3D flash memory
technology, Toshiba continues to lead innovation and move the industry
forward. For more information on Toshiba Memory, please visit business.toshiba-memory.com
and follow us on social
media.
© 2019 Toshiba Memory America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in
this press release, including product pricing and specifications,
content of services, and contact information is current and believed to
be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change
without prior notice. Technical and application information contained
here is subject to the most recent applicable Toshiba product
specifications.
