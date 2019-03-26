Log in
Toshiba Memory America Adds BiCS FLASH-Enabled UFS to Lineup of Embedded Flash Memory Products for Automotive Applications

03/26/2019 | 09:06am EDT

Addresses Data Storage Demands, Including Increased Performance and Capacity, Required by Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Applications

Toshiba Memory America, Inc. (TMA), the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory Corporation, today announced that it has begun sampling[1] new Automotive UFS JEDEC®[2] Version 2.1[3] embedded memory solutions. The company’s Automotive UFS supports a wide temperature range (-40°C to +105°C), meets AEC-Q100 Grade2[4] requirements and offers the enhanced reliability required by various automotive applications. The lineup consists of four capacities: 32 gigabytes (GB), 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB[5].

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005206/en/

New Automotive UFS products from Toshiba Memory America integrate the company’s BiCS FLASH 3D flash ...

New Automotive UFS products from Toshiba Memory America integrate the company’s BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and a controller in a single package to address the data storage demands of connected and autonomous vehicle applications. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new products are embedded flash memory devices that integrate BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory and a controller in a single package.

With connected cars and autonomous vehicles expected to generate enormous quantities of data, the storage requirements for automotive applications will continue to increase. TMA’s BiCS FLASH-enabled UFS devices provide customers an option that is better suited to support their high-performance and density needs than existing e-MMC and UFS devices. For example, the 256GB[5] product’s sequential read and write performance[6] are improved by approximately 6 percent and 33 percent, respectively, over previous generation devices[7] .

“Due to the significant performance improvements it brings, UFS has become the mainstream solution for high-end and mid-tier smartphones,” noted Scott Beekman, director of managed flash memory products for Toshiba Memory America, Inc. “It’s only natural that automotive applications follow the same course. Our long history in UFS – we were the first to introduce it back in 2013 – puts us in a unique position to anticipate and support evolving applications to enable these types of transitions.”

The new UFS devices feature several functions well-suited to the requirements of automotive applications including Refresh, Thermal Control and Extended Diagnosis. The Refresh function can be used to refresh data stored in UFS and helps extend the data’s lifespan. The Thermal Control function protects the device from overheating in the high-temperature circumstances that can occur in automotive applications. Lastly, the Extended Diagnosis function helps users easily understand the device’s status.

Technology advances in automotive information and entertainment systems, ADAS[8] and autonomous driving will continue to push the storage demands in automotive applications ever higher. As these demands continue to grow, TMA will retain a leadership position in the market by reinforcing its lineup of high-performance, high-capacity memory solutions targeting the sector.

New Product Overview

Interface     JEDEC UFS Version 2.1 standard
HS-G3 interface

Capacity[5]

     32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
Power Supply Voltage     2.7V-3.6V (Memory core)

1.70V-1.95V (Interface)

Temperature Range     -40℃ to +105℃

New Product Lineup

Product Name    

Capacity[5]

     Package     Sampling Start Time
THGAFBG8T13BAB7     32GB    

153Ball
FBGA

    11.5 x 13.0 x 1.0mm     2Q, 2019 (Apr.-Jun.)
THGAFBG9T23BAB8     64GB    

153Ball
FBGA

 

    11.5 x 13.0 x 1.2mm     Available
THGAFBT0T43BAB8     128GB    

153Ball
FBGA

    11.5 x 13.0 x 1.2mm     Available
THGAFBT1T83BAB5     256GB    

153Ball
FBGA

    11.5 x 13.0 x 1.3mm     Available

Key Features

  1. Extended Temperature Range: Supports operating temperature range of -40°C to +105°C. Reliability tests were conducted to meet AEC-Q100 Grade2 specifications.
  2. Wide Capacity Range: Supports wide capacity range from 32GB to 256GB[5]. Suitable for a wide variety of automotive applications, such as entertainment and information systems and ADAS, which typically require high-capacity storage – as well as other applications (such as wireless communication) that may need only smaller capacity.
  3. High Performance: 256GB[5] product’s sequential read and write performance are improved by approximately 6 percent and 33 percent, respectively, over previous generation devices.
  4. Functions Well-Suited for Automotive Applications: Supports functions designed for automotive applications such as Refresh, Thermal Control and Extended Diagnosis.

For more information, please visit business.toshiba-memory.com.

Notes:

[1] Specification of the samples may differ from that of commercial products.
[2] Universal Flash Storage (UFS) is a product category for a class of embedded memory products built to the JEDEC UFS standard specification. JEDEC is a registered trademark of JEDEC Solid State Technology Association.
[3] One of standard specifications of embedded flash memory defined by JEDEC.
[4] Electrical component qualification requirements defined by the AEC (Automotive Electronics Council).
[5] Product density is identified based on the density of memory chip(s) within the Product, not the amount of memory capacity available for data storage by the end user. Consumer-usable capacity will be less due to overhead data areas, formatting, bad blocks, and other constraints, and may also vary based on the host device and application. For details, please refer to applicable product specifications. The definition of 1GB = 230 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes.
[6] Read and write speed may vary depending on the host device, read and write conditions, and file size.
[7] Based on internal testing of Toshiba Memory Corporation's previous generation 128GB device “THGAF9T0L8LBAB8.”
[8] Advanced Driving Assistant System.

About Toshiba Memory America, Inc.

Toshiba Memory America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough 96-layer BiCS FLASH™ TLC (3-bit-per-cell) 3D flash memory technology, Toshiba continues to lead innovation and move the industry forward. For more information on Toshiba Memory, please visit business.toshiba-memory.com and follow us on social media.

© 2019 Toshiba Memory America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable Toshiba product specifications.


© Business Wire 2019
