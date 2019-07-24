Toshiba Memory America Announces SSD Compatibility with the DriveScale Composable Platform Targeting NVMe over Fabrics

Certification Positions Toshiba Memory’s CD5 Series Data Center NVMe SSDs and CM5 Series Enterprise NVMe SSDs for Composable NVMe Infrastructure

Toshiba Memory America, Inc. (TMA), the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory Corporation, today announced that its CD5 Series data center NVMe™ SSDs and CM5 Series enterprise NVMe SSDs are now certified to operate with the DriveScale Composable Platform. The software platform enables users to flexibly create, adapt, deploy, and redeploy hardware resources, optimizing workload resource utilization with pools of disaggregated and heterogeneous SSDs and compute nodes. When Toshiba Memory CD5 and CM5 NVMe SSDs are deployed, the DriveScale Composable Platform provides a high-performance storage solution with elastic, fungible resources on demand.

This architectural framework uses its physical resources (i.e., compute, storage and network fabrics) as services, and through software, creates virtual application environments which deliver the right level of resources that the application requires. The platform requires storage media to deliver exceptionally high performance and low latency, making Toshiba Memory’s CD5 and CM5 SSDs well-suited for the DriveScale Composable Platform and NVMe-oF™ (NVM Express™ over Fabrics).

Utilizing the NVMe-oF protocol, CD5 and CM5 SSDs can be disaggregated from the server and made available for use by applications on a number of servers. Storage nodes connected to the NVMe-oF protocol enable multiple paths to CD5 or CM5 SSDs. Not only can these SSDs communicate over networks, but they can also deliver the same high-performance, low-latency benefits as if the SSDs were locally attached, with virtually no limits to the number of servers or SSDs that can be shared.

“We see a strong market direction toward high-performing NVMe storage devices for data-intensive applications that deliver the performance benefits of direct-attached storage while enabling these SSDs to be shared over standard networks throughout the enterprise,” said Denise Shiffman, chief product officer at DriveScale. “We are very pleased to work closely with Toshiba Memory’s ecosystem team on compatibility testing of their CD5 and CM5 NVMe SSDs with our composable orchestration solution, enabling our customers with exceptional storage options.”

“Our CD5 and CM5 Series NVMe SSDs deliver high performance with low latency, making them ideal choices for the DriveScale Composable Platform and for future NVMe-oF opportunities,” said Tatsuya Tanaka, vice president of ecosystem and standards at Toshiba Memory America, Inc. “When deployed within the DriveScale Composable Platform, storage services can be delivered with greater performance, resource utilization, economics and efficiency, all while enabling dynamic service level agreements across workloads.”

DriveScale-compatible CD5 and CM5 Series NVMe SSDs provide a number of key benefits for composable infrastructures. They can be deployed and redeployed in minutes and improve overall system utilization through the decoupling of compute and storage resources.

Toshiba Memory continues to lead the industry with flash innovations for the evolving data center and enterprise landscapes and is committed to developing long-term customer relationships. With significant investments in memory, SSD development and fab capacity, customers can depend on Toshiba Memory for leading-edge, flash-based storage technologies. The company will demonstrate its CD5 and CM5 Series SSDs in its exhibit (#307) at the upcoming Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, California, August 6-8, 2019.

About Toshiba Memory America, Inc.

Toshiba Memory America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough 96-layer BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, Toshiba Memory continues to lead innovation and move the industry forward. For more information, please visit business.toshiba-memory.com and follow us on social media.

About DriveScale

DriveScale enables any data center IT organization to build Kubernetes® and bare-metal clouds on the fly from pools of heterogeneous, low-cost compute nodes, storage systems and Ethernet network fabric. Creating highly available, high-performance elastic infrastructure, DriveScale enables cloud-scale clusters for machine learning, big data analytics and cloud-native applications at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. Visit us at www.drivescale.com to learn more.

© 2019 Toshiba Memory America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable Toshiba Memory product specifications.

Notes:

NVMe and NVMe-oF are trademarks of NVM Express, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

