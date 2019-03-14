Toshiba Memory Corporation : Adds 2.5-Inch Form Factor Products to Its Line-up of Data Center NVMe™ SSDs

Toshiba
Memory Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, has
enhanced the product line of its XD5 Series of data center NVMe™
SSDs for hyper-scale and cloud applications by adding products with a
2.5-inch form factor. Sample shipments will start from the second
calendar quarter of 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005953/en/
Toshiba Memory Corporation: 2.5-inch Form Factor Product of Data Center NVMe(TM) SSDs (Photo: Business Wire)
The new PCIe® Gen3 x4 lanes NVMe SSDs use a 7mm height
2.5-inch form factor, which is widely used in various applications
including data centers, complementing the current compact M.2 22110
offering. It will be available in three capacities; 960GB, 1,920GB and
3,840GB[1],delivering up to 2,700MB/s sequential
read[2] and up to 895MB/s sequential write performance,
within a 7W active power envelope. It is designed for read-intensive
applications, such as NoSQL databases, big data analytics and streaming
media.
The XD5 series SSDs will be displayed at the 2019 Open Compute Project
(OCP) Global Summit in San Jose, California, USA from March 14 to 15 in
Toshiba Memory America’s A-1 booth.
Notes
[1] Definition of capacity: Toshiba Memory Corporation
defines a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as
1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports
storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 2^30
bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes, 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes
and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity
(including examples of various media files) will vary based on file
size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, such as
Microsoft® Operating System and/or pre-installed software applications,
or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.
[2]
Sequential read and sequential write performance under Toshiba Memory
Corporation test conditions. The sequential read and write performance
mentioned herein may be different from the reference data in the
datasheet.
*NVMe is a trademark of NVM Express, Inc.
*PCIe is a registered
trademark of PCI-SIG.
*All other company names, product names, and
service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective
companies.
Information in this document, including product prices and
specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct
on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior
notice.
