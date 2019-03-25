Log in
Toshiba Memory Corporation : Adds BiCS FLASH Enabled UFS to Lineup of Embedded Flash Memory Products for Automotive Applications

03/25/2019 | 10:45pm EDT

Addresses Data Storage Demands, Including Increased Performance and Capacity, Required by Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Applications

Toshiba Memory Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, today announced that it has begun sampling[1] new Automotive JEDEC UFS[2] Version 2.1 embedded memory solutions utilizing 3D flash memory. The new products are embedded flash memory devices that integrate the company’s BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory and a controller in a single package. The sequential read and write performance are improved by approximately 6 percent and 33 percent, respectively, over existing devices[3].

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005851/en/

Toshiba Memory Corporation: 3D Flash Memory Enabled UFS Devices for Automotive Applications (Photo: ...

Toshiba Memory Corporation: 3D Flash Memory Enabled UFS Devices for Automotive Applications (Photo: Business Wire)

The company’s Automotive UFS supports a wide temperature range (-40°C to +105°C), meets AEC-Q100 Grade2[4] requirements and offers the enhanced reliability required by various automotive applications. The lineup consists of four capacities: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB[5].

The new UFS devices feature several functions well-suited to the requirements of automotive applications, including Refresh, Thermal Control and Extended Diagnosis. The Refresh function can be used to refresh data stored in UFS, and helps to extend the data’s lifespan. The Thermal Control function protects the device from overheating in the high-temperature circumstances that can occur in automotive applications. Lastly, the Extended Diagnosis function helps users easily understand the device’s status.

Technology advances in automotive information & entertainment systems and ADAS[6] related products for the realization of connected cars and autonomous vehicles will continue to push the storage demands in automotive applications ever higher. As these demands continue to grow, Toshiba Memory Corporation will retain a leadership position in the market by reinforcing its lineup of high-performance, high-capacity memory solutions targeting the sector.

 

Outline of the New Products

Interface   JEDEC UFS Version 2.1 standard
HS-G3 interface
Capacity 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
Power Supply Voltage 2.7V-3.6V (Memory core)

1.70V-1.95V (Interface)

Temperature Range   -40℃ to +105℃
 

Lineup of the New Products

Product Name   Capacity   Package   Sample Availability
THGAFBG8T13BAB7 32GB

153Ball

FBGA

  11.5 x 13.0 x 1.0mm 2Q (Apr.-Jun.)
THGAFBG9T23BAB8 64GB

153Ball

FBGA

11.5 x 13.0 x 1.2mm Available
THGAFBT0T43BAB8 128GB

153Ball

FBGA

11.5 x 13.0 x 1.2mm Available
THGAFBT1T83BAB5   256GB  

153Ball

FBGA

  11.5 x 13.0 x 1.3mm   Available
 

Notes
[1] Specification of the samples may differ from that of commercial products.
[2] Universal Flash Storage (UFS) is a product category for a class of embedded memory products built to the JEDEC UFS standard specification.
[3] Comparison between Toshiba Memory Corporation’s new 256GB product ”THGAFBT1T83BAB5” and the existing 128GB product “THGAF9T0L8LBAB8”. Toshiba Memory survey.
[4]Electrical component qualification requirements defined by the AEC (Automotive Electronics Council).
[5] Product density is identified based on the density of memory chip(s) within the Product, not the amount of memory capacity available for data storage by the end user. Consumer-usable capacity will be less due to overhead data areas, formatting, bad blocks, and other constraints, and may also vary based on the host device and application. For details, please refer to applicable product specifications.
[6] Advanced Driving Assistant System

* Company names, product names, and service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries:
Toshiba Memory Corporation
Sales Planning Division
Tel: +81-3-6478-2423
https://business.toshiba-memory.com/en-jp/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.


© Business Wire 2019
