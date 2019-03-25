Toshiba Memory Corporation : Adds BiCS FLASH Enabled UFS to Lineup of Embedded Flash Memory Products for Automotive Applications

Addresses Data Storage Demands, Including Increased Performance and
Capacity, Required by Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Applications
Toshiba
Memory Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, today
announced that it has begun sampling[1] new Automotive JEDEC
UFS[2] Version 2.1 embedded memory solutions utilizing 3D
flash memory. The new products are embedded flash memory devices that
integrate the company’s BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory and a controller in
a single package. The sequential read and write performance are improved
by approximately 6 percent and 33 percent, respectively, over existing
devices[3].
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005851/en/
Toshiba Memory Corporation: 3D Flash Memory Enabled UFS Devices for Automotive Applications (Photo: Business Wire)
The company’s Automotive UFS supports a wide temperature range (-40°C to
+105°C), meets AEC-Q100 Grade2[4] requirements and offers the
enhanced reliability required by various automotive applications. The
lineup consists of four capacities: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB[5].
The new UFS devices feature several functions well-suited to the
requirements of automotive applications, including Refresh, Thermal
Control and Extended Diagnosis. The Refresh function can be used to
refresh data stored in UFS, and helps to extend the data’s lifespan. The
Thermal Control function protects the device from overheating in the
high-temperature circumstances that can occur in automotive
applications. Lastly, the Extended Diagnosis function helps users easily
understand the device’s status.
Technology advances in automotive information & entertainment systems
and ADAS[6] related products for the realization of connected
cars and autonomous vehicles will continue to push the storage demands
in automotive applications ever higher. As these demands continue to
grow, Toshiba Memory Corporation will retain a leadership position in
the market by reinforcing its lineup of high-performance, high-capacity
memory solutions targeting the sector.
|
|
Outline of the New Products
|
Interface
|
|
JEDEC UFS Version 2.1 standard
HS-G3 interface
|
Capacity
|
|
32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|
Power Supply Voltage
|
|
2.7V-3.6V (Memory core)
1.70V-1.95V (Interface)
|
Temperature Range
|
|
-40℃ to +105℃
|
|
Lineup of the New Products
|
Product Name
|
|
Capacity
|
|
Package
|
|
Sample Availability
|
THGAFBG8T13BAB7
|
|
32GB
|
|
153Ball
FBGA
|
|
11.5 x 13.0 x 1.0mm
|
|
2Q (Apr.-Jun.)
|
THGAFBG9T23BAB8
|
|
64GB
|
|
153Ball
FBGA
|
|
11.5 x 13.0 x 1.2mm
|
|
Available
|
THGAFBT0T43BAB8
|
|
128GB
|
|
153Ball
FBGA
|
|
11.5 x 13.0 x 1.2mm
|
|
Available
|
THGAFBT1T83BAB5
|
|
256GB
|
|
153Ball
FBGA
|
|
11.5 x 13.0 x 1.3mm
|
|
Available
|
Notes
[1] Specification of the samples may differ from that of
commercial products.
[2] Universal Flash Storage (UFS) is a product
category for a class of embedded memory products built to the JEDEC UFS
standard specification.
[3] Comparison between Toshiba Memory
Corporation’s new 256GB product ”THGAFBT1T83BAB5” and the existing 128GB
product “THGAF9T0L8LBAB8”. Toshiba Memory survey.
[4]Electrical
component qualification requirements defined by the AEC (Automotive
Electronics Council).
[5] Product density is identified based on
the density of memory chip(s) within the Product, not the amount of
memory capacity available for data storage by the end user.
Consumer-usable capacity will be less due to overhead data areas,
formatting, bad blocks, and other constraints, and may also vary based
on the host device and application. For details, please refer to
applicable product specifications.
[6] Advanced Driving Assistant
System
* Company names, product names, and service names mentioned herein may
be trademarks of their respective companies.
Customer Inquiries:
Toshiba Memory Corporation
Sales Planning
Division
Tel: +81-3-6478-2423
https://business.toshiba-memory.com/en-jp/contact.html
Information in this document, including product prices and
specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct
on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior
notice.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005851/en/