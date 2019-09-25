Log in
Toshiba Memory Corporation : Launches New NAND Flash Memory Products for Embedded Applications Supporting High-Speed Data Transfers

09/25/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Second-generation Serial Interface NAND products with increased performance and capacity added to line-up

Toshiba Memory Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, today announced that it has launched its second-generation line-up of NAND flash memory products for embedded applications with increased performance and capacity[1] to support high-speed data transfers. The new Serial Interface NAND products are compatible with the widely used Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) and are suited for a wide range of consumer, industrial and communication applications. Sample shipments start today with mass production scheduled to begin from October onwards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190925006002/en/

Toshiba Memory Corporation: Second-generation Serial Interface NAND Products (Photo: Business Wire)

Toshiba Memory Corporation: Second-generation Serial Interface NAND Products (Photo: Business Wire)

With the devices getting smaller in IoT and communication applications, demand for large capacity flash memory in small packages that can handle high-speed data transfers with low pin count is increasing. Due to its compatibility with the widely used SPI, the Serial Interface NAND products can be utilized as SLC NAND flash memory products with a low pin count, small package and large capacity.

In order to support high-speed data transfers, the new second-generation Serial Interface NAND products offer improved performance compared to existing first-generation products[1], including 133 megahertz (MHz) operating frequency and program x4 mode. Furthermore, an 8 gigabit (1 gigabyte) [2] device has been added to the line-up to respond to demands for larger memory capacity.

Outline of the New Products

Part Number

Capacity

I/O

Voltage

Package

Mass Production

TC58CVG0S3HRAIJ

1Gb

 

x1, x2, x4

 

 

3.3V

8pin

WSON[3]

(6mm x 8mm)

Oct. 2019

TC58CYG0S3HRAIJ

1.8V

Oct. 2019

TC58CVG1S3HRAIJ

2Gb

 

3.3V

Oct. 2019

TC58CYG1S3HRAIJ

1.8V

Oct. 2019

TC58CVG2S0HRAIJ

4Gb

 

3.3V

Oct. 2019

TC58CYG2S0HRAIJ

1.8V

Oct. 2019

TH58CVG3S0HRAIJ

8Gb

3.3V

Dec. 2019

TH58CYG3S0HRAIJ

1.8V

Dec. 2019

Key Features

Capacity

1Gb, 2Gb, 4Gb, 8Gb

Page Sizes

2KByte (1Gb, 2Gb), 4KByte (4Gb, 8Gb)

Interface

Serial Peripheral Interface Mode 0, Mode 3

Power Supply Voltage

2.7 to 3.6V, 1.7 to 1.95V

Operating Temperature Range

-40 oC to 85 oC

Features

• 133MHz Operating Frequency

• Program / Read x4 mode

• High-Speed Sequential Read Function

• ECC Function (ON/OFF, bit flip count report)

• Data Protection Function (able to protect specific blocks)

• Parameter Page Function (able to output detailed information on the device)

Notes
[1] Compared to Toshiba Memory Corporation’s existing first-generation Serial Interface NAND products. Toshiba Memory survey.
[2] Product capacity is identified based on the capacity of memory chip(s) within the product, not the amount of memory capacity available for data storage by the end user. Consumer-usable capacity will be less due to overhead data areas, formatting, bad blocks, and other constraints, and may also vary based on the host device and application. For details, please refer to applicable product specifications.
[3] WSON: Very-Very thin Small Outline No Lead Package

* Company names, product names, and service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries:
Toshiba Memory Corporation
Memory Sales & Marketing Division
Tel: +81-3-6478-2412
https://business.toshiba-memory.com/en-jp/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is correct on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.


© Business Wire 2019
