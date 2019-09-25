Toshiba Memory Corporation : Launches New NAND Flash Memory Products for Embedded Applications Supporting High-Speed Data Transfers

Second-generation Serial Interface NAND products with increased performance and capacity added to line-up

Toshiba Memory Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, today announced that it has launched its second-generation line-up of NAND flash memory products for embedded applications with increased performance and capacity[1] to support high-speed data transfers. The new Serial Interface NAND products are compatible with the widely used Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI) and are suited for a wide range of consumer, industrial and communication applications. Sample shipments start today with mass production scheduled to begin from October onwards.

With the devices getting smaller in IoT and communication applications, demand for large capacity flash memory in small packages that can handle high-speed data transfers with low pin count is increasing. Due to its compatibility with the widely used SPI, the Serial Interface NAND products can be utilized as SLC NAND flash memory products with a low pin count, small package and large capacity.

In order to support high-speed data transfers, the new second-generation Serial Interface NAND products offer improved performance compared to existing first-generation products[1], including 133 megahertz (MHz) operating frequency and program x4 mode. Furthermore, an 8 gigabit (1 gigabyte) [2] device has been added to the line-up to respond to demands for larger memory capacity.

Outline of the New Products

Part Number Capacity I/O Voltage Package Mass Production TC58CVG0S3HRAIJ 1Gb x1, x2, x4 3.3V 8pin WSON[3] (6mm x 8mm) Oct. 2019 TC58CYG0S3HRAIJ 1.8V Oct. 2019 TC58CVG1S3HRAIJ 2Gb 3.3V Oct. 2019 TC58CYG1S3HRAIJ 1.8V Oct. 2019 TC58CVG2S0HRAIJ 4Gb 3.3V Oct. 2019 TC58CYG2S0HRAIJ 1.8V Oct. 2019 TH58CVG3S0HRAIJ 8Gb 3.3V Dec. 2019 TH58CYG3S0HRAIJ 1.8V Dec. 2019

Key Features

Capacity 1Gb, 2Gb, 4Gb, 8Gb Page Sizes 2KByte (1Gb, 2Gb), 4KByte (4Gb, 8Gb) Interface Serial Peripheral Interface Mode 0, Mode 3 Power Supply Voltage 2.7 to 3.6V, 1.7 to 1.95V Operating Temperature Range -40 oC to 85 oC Features • 133MHz Operating Frequency • Program / Read x4 mode • High-Speed Sequential Read Function • ECC Function (ON/OFF, bit flip count report) • Data Protection Function (able to protect specific blocks) • Parameter Page Function (able to output detailed information on the device)

Notes

[1] Compared to Toshiba Memory Corporation’s existing first-generation Serial Interface NAND products. Toshiba Memory survey.

[2] Product capacity is identified based on the capacity of memory chip(s) within the product, not the amount of memory capacity available for data storage by the end user. Consumer-usable capacity will be less due to overhead data areas, formatting, bad blocks, and other constraints, and may also vary based on the host device and application. For details, please refer to applicable product specifications.

[3] WSON: Very-Very thin Small Outline No Lead Package

* Company names, product names, and service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

