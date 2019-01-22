Toshiba Memory Corporation : Unveils Industry's First UFS Ver. 3.0 Embedded Flash Memory Devices

Toshiba Memory Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, has started sampling[1] the industry’s first[2] Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Ver. 3.0[3] embedded flash memory devices. The new line-up utilizes the company’s cutting-edge, 96-layer BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory and is available in three capacities: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB[4]. With high-speed read/write performance and low power consumption, the new devices are suitable for applications such as mobile devices, smartphones, tablets, and augmented/virtual reality systems.

The new devices integrate 96-layer BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory and a controller in a JEDEC-standard 11.5 x 13.0mm package. The controller performs error correction, wear leveling, logical-to-physical address translation and bad-block management for simplified system development.

All three devices are compliant with JEDEC UFS Ver. 3.0, including HS-GEAR4, which has a theoretical interface speed of up to 11.6Gbps per lane (x2 lanes = 23.2Gbps) while also supporting features that suppress increases in power consumption. Sequential read and write performance of the 512GB device are improved by approximately 70 percent and 80 percent, respectively, over previous generation devices[5].

Notes

[1] Sample shipments of the 128GB device will start today with the rest of the line-up to gradually follow after March. Specification of the samples may differ from that of commercial products.

[2] Source: Toshiba Memory Corporation, as of January 23, 2019.

[3] Universal Flash Storage (UFS) is a product category for a class of embedded memory products built to the JEDEC UFS standard specification. Due to its serial interface, UFS supports full duplexing, which enables both concurrent reading and writing between the host processor and UFS device.

[4] Product density is identified based on the density of memory chip(s) within the Product, not the amount of memory capacity available for data storage by the end user. Consumer-usable capacity will be less due to overhead data areas, formatting, bad blocks, and other constraints, and may also vary based on the host device and application. For details, please refer to applicable product specifications. The definition of 1GB = 230 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes.

[5] Toshiba Memory Corporation’s previous generation 256GB device “THGAF8T1T83BAIR”

