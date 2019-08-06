Toshiba Memory Corporation : to Showcase Industry's Fastest-class[1] PCIe® 4.0 SSDs for Enterprise Applications at Flash Memory Summit

Toshiba Memory Corporation, the world leader in memory solutions, today announced that it has developed the industry’s fastest-class[1] PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ SSDs for enterprise applications that achieve a sequential read performance of over 6.4GB/s. A reference display and a demo of the new CM6 Series SSDs will be showcased in Toshiba Memory America’s booth (#307, Hall A) at the Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, USA, which will be held until August 8.

The CM6 Series SSDs support dual-port PCIe® Gen4 x4 lanes and are NVMe™ 1.4 compliant. The family of enterprise NVMe SSDs will be available in a 2.5-inch form factor with capacity points from 800GB to 30TB, and 1 or 3 drive writes per day endurance options.

Notes

[1] As of August 7, 2019, in the category of enterprise SSDs. Toshiba Memory Corporation survey.

[2] Definition of capacity: Toshiba Memory Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes, 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, such as Microsoft® Operating System and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

