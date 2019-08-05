Toshiba Memory Introduces XL-FLASH Storage Class Memory Solution

Toshiba
Memory America, Inc. (TMA), the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba
Memory Corporation, today announced the launch of a new Storage Class
Memory (SCM) solution: XL-FLASH™. Based on the company’s innovative BiCS
FLASH™ 3D flash memory technology with 1-bit-per-cell SLC, XL-FLASH
brings low latency and high performance to data center and enterprise
storage. Sample shipments will start in September, with mass production
expected to begin in 2020.
Classified as SCM (or persistent memory), with the ability to retain its
contents like NAND flash memory, XL-FLASH bridges the performance gap
that exists between DRAM and NAND. While volatile memory solutions such
as DRAM provide the access speed needed by demanding applications, that
performance comes at a high cost. As the cost-per-bit and scalability of
DRAM levels off, this new SCM (or persistent memory) layer in the memory
hierarchy addresses that issue with a high density, cost effective,
non-volatile NAND flash memory solution. Poised for growth, industry
analyst firm IDC estimates the SCM market is expected to reach in excess
of $3B in 20221.
Sitting in between DRAM and NAND flash, XL-FLASH brings increased speed,
reduced latency and higher storage capacities – at a lower cost than
traditional DRAM. XL-FLASH will initially be deployed in an SSD format
but could be expanded to memory channel attached devices that sit on the
DRAM bus, such as future industry standard non-volatile dual in-line
memory modules (NVDIMMs).
Key Features
-
128 gigabit (Gb) die (in a 2-die, 4-die, 8-die package)
-
4KB page size for more efficient operating system reads and
writes
-
16-plane architecture for more efficient parallelism
-
Fast page read and program times. XL-FLASH provides a low read
latency of less than 5 microseconds, approximately 10 times faster
than existing TLC2
As the inventor of NAND flash, the first to announce 3D flash memory
technology and a leader in process migrations, Toshiba Memory is ideally
positioned to deliver SLC-based SCM with mature
manufacturing, proven scalability and time-tested SLC reliability.
“With XL-FLASH, we are giving hyperscalers and enterprise server/storage
providers a more cost-effective, lower latency storage solution that
bridges the gap between DRAM and NAND performance,” noted Scott Nelson,
senior vice president and general manager of Toshiba Memory America,
Inc.'s Memory Business Unit. “We’re also opening the door for emerging
technologies and industry standards that will enable different form
factors for low-latency flash memory solutions. SCM is the next frontier
for enterprise storage, and our role as one of the world’s largest flash
memory suppliers gives XL-FLASH a cost/performance edge over competing
SCM solutions.”
