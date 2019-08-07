Toshiba Memory's XFMEXPRESS Technology Awarded ‘Best of Show' at Flash Memory Summit 2019

New Form Factor Technology for Removable NVMe Memory Devices Named “Most Innovative Flash Memory Consumer Application”

Toshiba Memory America, Inc. (TMA), the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory Corporation, today announced that its XFMEXPRESS™ technology for removable PCIe®1 attached, NVMe™2 memory devices has received a Flash Memory Summit ‘Best of Show’ award. Featuring a powerful combination of small size, speed and serviceability, XFMEXPRESS technology was developed to enhance next-generation mobile and embedded applications.

“Industry innovations in storage include the recent protocol advancements such as NVMe, and now new advancements in form factor and packaging can lead the next wave in consumer SSDs,” said Jay Kramer, chairman of the awards program and president of Network Storage Advisors Inc. “We are proud to recognize Toshiba Memory for leading the next generation of mobile and embedded consumer storage with the new industry form factor for PCIe/NVMe devices called XFMEXPRESS – and leading the market with breakthrough storage solutions.”

Recognizing the need for a new class of removable storage, Toshiba Memory leveraged its extensive background in single-package memory designs to develop XFMEXPRESS technology. A new form factor and innovative connector allow XFMEXPRESS technology to deliver an unparalleled combination of features designed to improve flash storage use in ultra-mobile PCs, IoT devices and various embedded applications.

“With XFMEXPRESS, we are redefining flash storage technology to enable the thinner, smaller, serviceable form factors of the future,” noted Hiroo Ota, technology executive for Toshiba Memory Corporation. “We are honored that the Flash Memory Summit judging panel recognizes our efforts to innovate, solve complex design challenges – and drive the PC and IoT industries forward.”

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies and leading vendors that are driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. Now in its 13th year, FMS is the world’s largest event featuring the trends, innovations and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, as well as in smartphones, tablets, and mobile and embedded systems. @FlashMem, #FlashMemorySummit2019 #FlashMemorySummitBestofShowAwardWinner.

About Toshiba Memory America, Inc.

Toshiba Memory America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Toshiba Memory Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough 96-layer BiCS FLASH™ technology, Toshiba Memory continues to lead innovation and move the industry forward. For more information, please visit business.toshiba-memory.com and follow us on social media.

