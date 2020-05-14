Log in
Toshiba Releases MOSFET Gate Driver Switch IPD for Automotive ECUs

05/14/2020

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched “TPD7107F,” a gate driver switch IPD[1] that controls the conduction and shut-off of current supplied to automotive electronic control units (ECUs), such as junction boxes and body control modules. Shipments start today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005018/en/

Toshiba: MOSFET gate driver switch IPD "TPD7107F" for automotive ECUs (Photo: Business Wire)

Toshiba: MOSFET gate driver switch IPD "TPD7107F" for automotive ECUs (Photo: Business Wire)

Combined with Toshiba’s automotive low On-resistance N-channel MOSFET[2], TPD7107F can form a high-side switch suitable for load current. As an electronic switch, free from the contact wear of mechanical relays, the new IPD can help to reduce the size and power consumption of automotive ECUs, and to make them maintenance-free.

By delivering enhanced functions that support the high reliability required for automotive ECUs—a self-protection function and various built-in diagnostic functions that are output to the microcontroller—the new IPD monitors load operation and the MOSFET to which it is connected. In abnormal operation, it rapidly turns off the MOSFET[3] to reduce the load on the MOSFET.

TPD7107F is housed in a WSON10A[4] package, and it reduces peripherals such as capacitors since it has built in a voltage boosting circuit. The new IPD secures supply current as low as 3μA (max.) during stand-by.

Applications

Automotive equipment

  • ECUs (body control modules, junction boxes, etc.)
  • Power distribution modules
  • Semiconductor relays

Features

  • AEC-Q100 qualified
  • Can be used in combination with a low On-resistance N-channel MOSFET[2], depending on load current
  • Built-in voltage boosting circuit, reducing passive peripheral components
  • Built-in protection features and diagnostic output functions
    (voltage abnormalities, over current, over temperature, reverse connection of power supply, protection for disconnection of GND terminal, and VDD short of load line, etc.)

Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, @Ta=25℃)

Part number

TPD7107F

Package

WSON10A

Absolute

maximum

ratings

Supply voltage VDD(1) (V)

-16 to +26

Supply voltage VDD(2) (V)

@t≤400ms

-36 to +36

Supply voltage VD(3) (V)

@t≤20ms

-40 to +40

Input voltage VIN(1) (V)

-16 to +26

Input voltage VIN(2) (V)

@t≤400ms

-36 to +36

Input voltage VIN(3) (V)

@t≤20ms

-40 to +40

Output source current IGATE(+) (mA)

Internal capacity

Output sink current IGATE(－) (mA)

5

Power dissipation PD (W)

1.84

Operating temperature Topr (℃)

-40 to +125

Operating

range

Operating supply voltage VDD (V)

@Tj= -40 to +125℃

5.75 to 26.00

 

Notes:
[1] IPD (Intelligent Power Device)
[2] Example of compatible devices: TPHR7904PB (40V/150A), TPH1R104PB (40V/120A)
[3] Rapid off state current (typ.): 237mA
[4] WSON10A: 3.0x3.0mm (typ.)

Follow the link below for more on the new product.
TPD7107F

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba Automotive driver ICs.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/product/intelligent-power-ics/automotive-driver-ics.html

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries:
Power Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3933
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, the company has taken its place among the leading general devices companies, and offers its customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Its 24,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of its products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. The company looks forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 750-billion yen (US$6.8 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html


