Toshiba Starts Sample Shipments of Automotive DC Motor Driver IC with LIN Slave Function

Toshiba
Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has started
sample shipments of “TB9058FNG,” an automotive DC motor driver IC with a
LIN (Local Interconnect Network) slave function that can communicate
with a LIN 2.0 master IC for in-vehicle networks. The new IC is suitable
for the diverse applications that use the LIN BUS with 0.3A output
current, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC)
damper control drivers. Mass production will start in December 2019.
The new IC receives the position data of the motor rotation target by an
external LIN BUS, and drives the motor to the rotation target.
No software development is required, as the IC has the hardware logic of
a H-bridge motor driver and LIN communication function with enhanced
checksum[1]. It can detect over voltage, over current and
over temperature thereby prevent abnormal operating conditions.
The new IC has an operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C, required
for automotive applications, and will be AEC-Q100 qualified.
Main Features
-
Simple control by full hardware logic
- No need to develop
software. Motor control by LIN communication.
-
Industry’s lowest level[2] on-resistance and power
consumption for automotive HVAC damper control driver
-
On-resistance (High+Low): 2.2Ω (typ.),
- Power consumption: under
10μA (sleep mode)
-
Up to 16 slave nodes can be connected on one BUS.
- 16 node IDs
can be set by switching pins.
-
Several abnormality detection functions with flag output.
-
Detects over voltage, over current and over temperature.
Main application
-
Automotive HVAC damper control driver
|
|
Main Specifications
|
|
Part number
|
|
TB9058FNG
|
Communication
Method
|
|
LIN1.3+Enhanced checksum
|
Communication
Speed
|
|
19,200 / 9,600 / 4,800 / 2,400 bps (by switching pins)
|
Motor Driver
|
|
DC motor driver (H-bridge) 1ch
|
On-resistance
|
|
(High+Low) 2.2Ω (typ.) @ 25°C
|
Output current
|
|
0.3A
|
Power consumption
|
|
under 10μA (sleep mode)
|
Abnormality
detection
|
|
over voltage, over current, over temperature detections
|
Operating voltage
|
|
7V to 18V (Absolute maximum rating: 40V)
|
Operating
temperature
|
|
-40 to 125°C
|
Package
|
|
SSOP24-P-300-0.65A
|
|
7.8mm x 7.6mm
|
Reliability
|
|
AEC-Q100 qualified
|
Mass production
|
|
December 2019
|
Notes:
[1] Enhanced checksum: Checksum type of LIN 2.0 or later
[2]
As of January 31, 2019. Toshiba survey.
