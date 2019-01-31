Log in
Toshiba Starts Sample Shipments of Automotive DC Motor Driver IC with LIN Slave Function

01/31/2019 | 12:01am EST

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has started sample shipments of “TB9058FNG,” an automotive DC motor driver IC with a LIN (Local Interconnect Network) slave function that can communicate with a LIN 2.0 master IC for in-vehicle networks. The new IC is suitable for the diverse applications that use the LIN BUS with 0.3A output current, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) damper control drivers. Mass production will start in December 2019.

Toshiba: Automotive DC motor driver IC "TB9058FNG" (Photo: Business Wire)

The new IC receives the position data of the motor rotation target by an external LIN BUS, and drives the motor to the rotation target.

No software development is required, as the IC has the hardware logic of a H-bridge motor driver and LIN communication function with enhanced checksum[1]. It can detect over voltage, over current and over temperature thereby prevent abnormal operating conditions.

The new IC has an operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C, required for automotive applications, and will be AEC-Q100 qualified.

Main Features

  • Simple control by full hardware logic
    - No need to develop software. Motor control by LIN communication.
  • Industry’s lowest level[2] on-resistance and power consumption for automotive HVAC damper control driver
    - On-resistance (High+Low): 2.2Ω (typ.),
    - Power consumption: under 10μA (sleep mode)
  • Up to 16 slave nodes can be connected on one BUS.
    - 16 node IDs can be set by switching pins.
  • Several abnormality detection functions with flag output.
    - Detects over voltage, over current and over temperature.

Main application

  • Automotive HVAC damper control driver
 

Main Specifications

 
Part number  

TB9058FNG

Communication
Method

LIN1.3+Enhanced checksum

Communication
Speed

19,200 / 9,600 / 4,800 / 2,400 bps (by switching pins)
Motor Driver DC motor driver (H-bridge) 1ch
On-resistance

(High+Low) 2.2Ω (typ.) @ 25°C

Output current 0.3A
Power consumption under 10μA (sleep mode)

Abnormality
detection

over voltage, over current, over temperature detections
Operating voltage 7V to 18V (Absolute maximum rating: 40V)

Operating
temperature

-40 to 125°C

Package SSOP24-P-300-0.65A

7.8mm x 7.6mm

Reliability AEC-Q100 qualified
Mass production   December 2019
 

Notes:
[1] Enhanced checksum: Checksum type of LIN 2.0 or later
[2] As of January 31, 2019. Toshiba survey.

Customer Inquiries:
System LSI Marketing Dept.III
Tel: +81-44-548-2190
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html


