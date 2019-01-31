Toshiba Starts Sample Shipments of Automotive DC Motor Driver IC with LIN Slave Function

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has started sample shipments of “TB9058FNG,” an automotive DC motor driver IC with a LIN (Local Interconnect Network) slave function that can communicate with a LIN 2.0 master IC for in-vehicle networks. The new IC is suitable for the diverse applications that use the LIN BUS with 0.3A output current, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) damper control drivers. Mass production will start in December 2019.

The new IC receives the position data of the motor rotation target by an external LIN BUS, and drives the motor to the rotation target.

No software development is required, as the IC has the hardware logic of a H-bridge motor driver and LIN communication function with enhanced checksum[1]. It can detect over voltage, over current and over temperature thereby prevent abnormal operating conditions.

The new IC has an operating temperature range of -40 to 125°C, required for automotive applications, and will be AEC-Q100 qualified.

Main Features

Simple control by full hardware logic

- No need to develop software. Motor control by LIN communication. Industry’s lowest level [2] on-resistance and power consumption for automotive HVAC damper control driver

- On-resistance (High+Low): 2.2Ω (typ.),

- Power consumption: under 10μA (sleep mode)

- 16 node IDs can be set by switching pins.

- Detects over voltage, over current and over temperature.

Main application

Automotive HVAC damper control driver

Main Specifications Part number TB9058FNG Communication

Method LIN1.3+Enhanced checksum Communication

Speed 19,200 / 9,600 / 4,800 / 2,400 bps (by switching pins) Motor Driver DC motor driver (H-bridge) 1ch On-resistance (High+Low) 2.2Ω (typ.) @ 25°C Output current 0.3A Power consumption under 10μA (sleep mode) Abnormality

detection over voltage, over current, over temperature detections Operating voltage 7V to 18V (Absolute maximum rating: 40V) Operating

temperature -40 to 125°C Package SSOP24-P-300-0.65A 7.8mm x 7.6mm Reliability AEC-Q100 qualified Mass production December 2019

Notes:

[1] Enhanced checksum: Checksum type of LIN 2.0 or later

[2] As of January 31, 2019. Toshiba survey.

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

