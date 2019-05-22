Toshiba Starts Shipment of UL 508 Certified Photorelays for Industrial Control Equipment

Toshiba
Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has
obtained US safety standard UL 508 certification for the following nine
photorelay products: DIP4 package series “TLP3556A,” “TLP3558A” and
“TLP241A;” and DIP6 package series “TLP3543A,” “TLP3545A” and
“TLP3546A;” and DIP8 package series “TLP3547,” “TLP3548” and “TLP3549.”
These certified photorelays, all commercially available, can be used in
industrial control equipment that requires UL 508 certification, suiting
them for use in a wider range of equipment marketed worldwide. These
photorelays are also NRNT[1] certified.
The UL 508
standard includes stringent standards for parts. Solid state relays
(SSR) are one such category of parts, and the resin temperature within
an SSR is restricted to 105 ºC (upper limit) [2]. SSRs can be
operated at temperatures up to the upper limit.
By using Toshiba UL
certified products, users can manufacture control equipment compliant
with the UL standard and maintain the thermal design margin required for
SSRs.
Applications
-
Industrial equipment (PLC, I/O interface, various sensor control, etc.)
-
Building automation systems (heating, ventilation, and air
conditioning (HVAC), thermostat, etc.)
-
Replacement of mechanical relays (AC24 to 400V system, DC24 to 125V
system)
Features
-
UL 508 (NRNT) approved
-
UL 1577 approved
-
Case temperature (max): Tc=105℃
|
|
Main Specifications
|
(@Ta=25℃)
|
Part
number
|
|
Package
|
|
Absolute maximum ratings
|
|
Trigger
LED
current
IFT
max
(mA)
|
|
ON-state
resistance
RON
(Ω)
|
|
Output
capacitance
COFF
typ.
(pF)
|
|
Turn-on
time
tON
max
(ms)
|
|
Turn-off
time
tOFF
max
(ms)
|
|
|
OFF-
state
output
terminal
voltage
VOFF
(V)
|
|
ON-
state
current
ION
(A)
|
|
ON-
state
current
(pulsed)
IONP
(A)
|
|
Case
temperature
Tc
(℃)
|
|
Operating
temperature
Topr
(℃)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
typ.
|
|
max
|
|
|
|
TLP3556A
|
|
DIP4[3]
|
|
100
|
|
2.0
|
|
6.0
|
|
105
|
|
-40 to 85
|
|
3
|
|
0.11
|
|
0.2
|
|
110
|
|
2
|
|
0.5
|
TLP3558A
|
|
|
200
|
|
0.7
|
|
2.1
|
|
105
|
|
-40 to 85
|
|
3
|
|
0.9
|
|
2
|
|
110
|
|
1
|
|
0.5
|
TLP241A
|
|
|
40
|
|
2.0
|
|
6.0
|
|
105
|
|
-40 to 85
|
|
3
|
|
0.06
|
|
0.1
|
|
300
|
|
5
|
|
1
|
TLP3543A
|
|
DIP6[3]
|
|
30
|
|
5.0
|
|
15.0
|
|
105
|
|
-40 to 85
|
|
3
|
|
0.02
|
|
0.04
|
|
1100
|
|
5
|
|
0.5
|
TLP3545A
|
|
|
60
|
|
4.0
|
|
12.0
|
|
105
|
|
-40 to 85
|
|
3
|
|
0.035
|
|
0.06
|
|
640
|
|
5
|
|
0.5
|
TLP3546A
|
|
|
100
|
|
3.5
|
|
10.5
|
|
105
|
|
-40 to 85
|
|
3
|
|
0.05
|
|
0.08
|
|
450
|
|
5
|
|
0.5
|
TLP3547
|
|
DIP8[3]
|
|
60
|
|
5.0
|
|
15.0
|
|
105
|
|
-40 to 85
|
|
5
|
|
0.022
|
|
0.05
|
|
850
|
|
5
|
|
1
|
TLP3548
|
|
|
400
|
|
0.4
|
|
1.2
|
|
105
|
|
-40 to 85
|
|
1
|
|
3.0
|
|
5.0
|
|
410
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
TLP3549
|
|
|
600
|
|
0.6
|
|
1.8
|
|
105
|
|
-40 to 85
|
|
5
|
|
1.35
|
|
2.0
|
|
4300
|
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
Notes:
[1] UL product category: Industrial control switch,
solid-state control equipment for non-motor-rated loads
[2]
Temperature restriction for plastics (epoxy)
[3] Surface mount
option available.
Follow the link below for more on Toshiba photorelay line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/opto/photocoupler/photorelay.html
To check the availability of the new product at online distributors,
please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.html
*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of
their respective companies.
Customer Inquiries:
Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.
Tel:
+81-3-3457-3431
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html
Information in this document, including product prices and
specifications, content of services and contact information, is current
on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior
notice.
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a
new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent
company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general
devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners
outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.
Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize
the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with
customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look
forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7
billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find
out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html
