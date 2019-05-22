Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Toshiba Starts Shipment of UL 508 Certified Photorelays for Industrial Control Equipment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has obtained US safety standard UL 508 certification for the following nine photorelay products: DIP4 package series “TLP3556A,” “TLP3558A” and “TLP241A;” and DIP6 package series “TLP3543A,” “TLP3545A” and “TLP3546A;” and DIP8 package series “TLP3547,” “TLP3548” and “TLP3549.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005403/en/

Toshiba: UL 508 certified photorelays for industrial control equipment ("TLP3556A" and "TLP3558A" in ...

Toshiba: UL 508 certified photorelays for industrial control equipment ("TLP3556A" and "TLP3558A" in a DIP4 package)(Photo: Business Wire)

These certified photorelays, all commercially available, can be used in industrial control equipment that requires UL 508 certification, suiting them for use in a wider range of equipment marketed worldwide. These photorelays are also NRNT[1] certified.
The UL 508 standard includes stringent standards for parts. Solid state relays (SSR) are one such category of parts, and the resin temperature within an SSR is restricted to 105 ºC (upper limit) [2]. SSRs can be operated at temperatures up to the upper limit.
By using Toshiba UL certified products, users can manufacture control equipment compliant with the UL standard and maintain the thermal design margin required for SSRs.

Applications

  • Industrial equipment (PLC, I/O interface, various sensor control, etc.)
  • Building automation systems (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), thermostat, etc.)
  • Replacement of mechanical relays (AC24 to 400V system, DC24 to 125V system)

Features

  • UL 508 (NRNT) approved
  • UL 1577 approved
  • Case temperature (max): Tc=105℃
 

Main Specifications

 (@Ta=25℃)

Part
number

  Package   Absolute maximum ratings  

Trigger
LED
current
IFT
max
(mA)

 

ON-state
resistance
RON
(Ω)

 

Output
capacitance
COFF
typ.
(pF)

Turn-on
time
tON
max
(ms)

 

Turn-off
time
tOFF
max
(ms)

OFF-
state
output
terminal
voltage
VOFF
(V)

 

ON-
state
current
ION
(A)

 

ON-
state
current
(pulsed)
IONP
(A)

 

Case
temperature
Tc
(℃)

 

Operating
temperature
Topr
(℃)

typ.   max
TLP3556A DIP4[3] 100 2.0 6.0 105 -40 to 85 3 0.11 0.2 110 2 0.5
TLP3558A 200 0.7 2.1 105 -40 to 85 3 0.9 2 110 1 0.5
TLP241A 40 2.0 6.0 105 -40 to 85 3 0.06 0.1 300 5 1
TLP3543A DIP6[3] 30 5.0 15.0 105 -40 to 85 3 0.02 0.04 1100 5 0.5
TLP3545A 60 4.0 12.0 105 -40 to 85 3 0.035 0.06 640 5 0.5
TLP3546A 100 3.5 10.5 105 -40 to 85 3 0.05 0.08 450 5 0.5
TLP3547 DIP8[3] 60 5.0 15.0 105 -40 to 85 5 0.022 0.05 850 5 1
TLP3548 400 0.4 1.2 105 -40 to 85 1 3.0 5.0 410 1 1
TLP3549     600   0.6   1.8   105   -40 to 85   5   1.35   2.0   4300   3   1
 

Notes:
[1] UL product category: Industrial control switch, solid-state control equipment for non-motor-rated loads
[2] Temperature restriction for plastics (epoxy)
[3] Surface mount option available.

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba photorelay line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/opto/photocoupler/photorelay.html

To check the availability of the new product at online distributors, please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.html

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries:
Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.
Tel: +81-3-3457-3431
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:17aACACIA MINING : Update and Possible Offer
PR
02:14aPARAGON BANKING : profit jumps on mortgage, commercial lending
RE
02:14aAPAX GLOBAL ALPHA : AGA Investor Day
PU
02:14aEASYHOTEL : Blackpool Acquisition Update
PU
02:14aHUNEED TECHNOLOGIES : and Hanwha System further strengthens partnership to deliver best-in-class solution for ROK Customers through Naval IFF Mode 5 Upgrade Project.
PU
02:13aZALARIS : Athanase joins the board of Zalaris
PU
02:13aENTERTAINMENT ONE : Notification of Director Dealing
PU
02:13aHIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
02:13aENERGISER INVESTMENTS : Final Results
PU
02:13aSOFTBANK : Japan carriers delay sale of new Huawei smartphones
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : U.S. eases curbs on Huawei; founder says clampdown underestimates Chinese firm
2ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P. : CHINA NOT SIGNING DEALS TO BUY U.S. CRUDE OIL: Enterprise CEO
3SEMPRA ENERGY : SEMPRA ENERGY : Saudi Arabia Strikes Deal to Buy U.S. Natural Gas
4Trump tells Congress to ratify trade deal before dealing with infrastructure
5SALR ASA : SALR : SalMar - Results for the first quarter 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About