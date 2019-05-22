Toshiba Starts Shipment of UL 508 Certified Photorelays for Industrial Control Equipment

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has obtained US safety standard UL 508 certification for the following nine photorelay products: DIP4 package series “TLP3556A,” “TLP3558A” and “TLP241A;” and DIP6 package series “TLP3543A,” “TLP3545A” and “TLP3546A;” and DIP8 package series “TLP3547,” “TLP3548” and “TLP3549.”

These certified photorelays, all commercially available, can be used in industrial control equipment that requires UL 508 certification, suiting them for use in a wider range of equipment marketed worldwide. These photorelays are also NRNT[1] certified.

The UL 508 standard includes stringent standards for parts. Solid state relays (SSR) are one such category of parts, and the resin temperature within an SSR is restricted to 105 ºC (upper limit) [2]. SSRs can be operated at temperatures up to the upper limit.

By using Toshiba UL certified products, users can manufacture control equipment compliant with the UL standard and maintain the thermal design margin required for SSRs.

Applications

Industrial equipment (PLC, I/O interface, various sensor control, etc.)

Building automation systems (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), thermostat, etc.)

Replacement of mechanical relays (AC24 to 400V system, DC24 to 125V system)

Features

UL 508 (NRNT) approved

UL 1577 approved

Case temperature (max): T c =105℃

Main Specifications (@T a =25℃) Part

number Package Absolute maximum ratings Trigger

LED

current

I FT

max

(mA) ON-state

resistance

R ON

(Ω) Output

capacitance

C OFF

typ.

(pF) Turn-on

time

t ON

max

(ms) Turn-off

time

t OFF

max

(ms) OFF-

state

output

terminal

voltage

V OFF

(V) ON-

state

current

I ON

(A) ON-

state

current

(pulsed)

I ONP

(A) Case

temperature

T c

(℃) Operating

temperature

T opr

(℃) typ. max TLP3556A DIP4[3] 100 2.0 6.0 105 -40 to 85 3 0.11 0.2 110 2 0.5 TLP3558A 200 0.7 2.1 105 -40 to 85 3 0.9 2 110 1 0.5 TLP241A 40 2.0 6.0 105 -40 to 85 3 0.06 0.1 300 5 1 TLP3543A DIP6[3] 30 5.0 15.0 105 -40 to 85 3 0.02 0.04 1100 5 0.5 TLP3545A 60 4.0 12.0 105 -40 to 85 3 0.035 0.06 640 5 0.5 TLP3546A 100 3.5 10.5 105 -40 to 85 3 0.05 0.08 450 5 0.5 TLP3547 DIP8[3] 60 5.0 15.0 105 -40 to 85 5 0.022 0.05 850 5 1 TLP3548 400 0.4 1.2 105 -40 to 85 1 3.0 5.0 410 1 1 TLP3549 600 0.6 1.8 105 -40 to 85 5 1.35 2.0 4300 3 1

Notes:

[1] UL product category: Industrial control switch, solid-state control equipment for non-motor-rated loads

[2] Temperature restriction for plastics (epoxy)

[3] Surface mount option available.

