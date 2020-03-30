Toshiba's 80V N-channel Power MOSFETs Fabricated with Latest Generation Process Help Improve Power Supply Efficiency

- Expanding line-up of U-MOS X-H power MOSFET series -

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has added 80V N-channel power MOSFETs to its “U-MOS X-H series” fabricated with the latest generation process. The new MOSFETs are suitable for switching power supplies in industrial equipment used in data centers and communication base stations.

Toshiba: 80V N-channel power MOSFETs “U-MOS X-H series” (Photo: Business Wire)

The expanded line-up includes "TPH2R408QM," housed in SOP Advance, a surface-mount type packaging, and "TPN19008QM," housed in a TSON Advance package. Shipments starts today.

Drain-source On-resistance in the new 80V U-MOS X-H products, manufactured with the latest generation process, is approximately 40% lower than that of 80V products in the current generation process U-MOS VIII-H series products. The trade-off between the drain-source On-resistance and the gate charge characteristics[1] has also been improved[2] by optimizing device structure. As a result, the new products feature industry’s lowest[3] power dissipation.

Toshiba is expanding its lineup of products that reduce power dissipation to help cut equipment power consumption.

Applications

Switching power supplies (High efficiency AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, etc.)

Motor control equipment (Motor drive, etc.)

Features

The industry’s lowest [3] power dissipation (by improving the trade-off between On-resistance and gate charge characteristic [2] )

power dissipation (by improving the trade-off between On-resistance and gate charge characteristic ) Industry’s lowest level [3] On-resistance:

R DS(ON) =2.43mΩ (max) @V GS =10V (TPH2R40QM)

R DS(ON) =19mΩ (max) @V GS =10V (TPN19008QM)

On-resistance: R =2.43mΩ (max) @V =10V (TPH2R40QM) R =19mΩ (max) @V =10V (TPN19008QM) High channel temperature rating : T ch =175℃

Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, @T a =25℃) Part number TPH2R408QM TPN19008QM Absolute Maximum ratings Drain-source voltage V DSS (V) 80 80 Drain current (DC) I D (A) @T c =25℃ 120 34 Channel temperature T ch (℃) 175 175 Electrical characteristics Drain-source On-resistance R DS(ON) max (mΩ) @V GS =10V 2.43 19 @V GS =6V 3.5 28 Total gate charge (gate-source plus gate-drain) Q g typ. (nC) 87 16 Gate switch charge Q sw typ. (nC) 28 5.5 Output charge Q oss typ. (nC) 90 16.5 Input capacitance C iss typ. (pF) 5870 1020 Packages Name SOP Advance TSON Advance Size typ. (mm) 5.0×6.0 3.3×3.3 Stock Check & Purchase Buy Online Buy Online

Notes:

[1] Total gate charge (gate-source plus gate-drain), gate switch charge, output charge

[2] Compared with TPH4R008NH (U-MOS VIII-H series), TPH2R408QM has improved its drain-source On-resistance x total gate charge by approximately 15%, drain-source On-resistance x gate switch charge by approximately 10%, and drain-source On-resistance x output charge by approximately 31%.

[3] As of March 30, 2020, Toshiba survey.

Follow the links below for more on the new products.

TPH2R408QM

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TPH2R408QM

TPN19008QM

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TPN19008QM

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba 12-300V MOSFET line-up.

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/mosfet/lv-mosfet.html

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, please visit:

TPH2R408QM

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/where-to-buy/stockcheck.TPH2R408QM.html

TPN19008QM

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/where-to-buy/stockcheck.TPN19008QM.html

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries:

Power Device Sales & Marketing Department

Tel: +81-3-3457-3933

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

