Toshiba's 80V N-channel Power MOSFETs Fabricated with Latest Generation Process Help Improve Power Supply Efficiency

03/30/2020 | 01:01am EDT

- Expanding line-up of U-MOS X-H power MOSFET series -

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has added 80V N-channel power MOSFETs to its “U-MOS X-H series” fabricated with the latest generation process. The new MOSFETs are suitable for switching power supplies in industrial equipment used in data centers and communication base stations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200329005003/en/

Toshiba: 80V N-channel power MOSFETs “U-MOS X-H series” (Photo: Business Wire)

Toshiba: 80V N-channel power MOSFETs “U-MOS X-H series” (Photo: Business Wire)

The expanded line-up includes "TPH2R408QM," housed in SOP Advance, a surface-mount type packaging, and "TPN19008QM," housed in a TSON Advance package. Shipments starts today.

Drain-source On-resistance in the new 80V U-MOS X-H products, manufactured with the latest generation process, is approximately 40% lower than that of 80V products in the current generation process U-MOS VIII-H series products. The trade-off between the drain-source On-resistance and the gate charge characteristics[1] has also been improved[2] by optimizing device structure. As a result, the new products feature industry’s lowest[3] power dissipation.

Toshiba is expanding its lineup of products that reduce power dissipation to help cut equipment power consumption.

Applications

  • Switching power supplies (High efficiency AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters, etc.)
  • Motor control equipment (Motor drive, etc.)

Features

  • The industry’s lowest[3] power dissipation (by improving the trade-off between On-resistance and gate charge characteristic[2])
  • Industry’s lowest level[3] On-resistance:
         RDS(ON)=2.43mΩ (max) @VGS=10V (TPH2R40QM)
         RDS(ON)=19mΩ (max) @VGS=10V (TPN19008QM)
  • High channel temperature rating : Tch=175℃

Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, @Ta=25℃)

Part number

TPH2R408QM

TPN19008QM

Absolute

Maximum

ratings

Drain-source voltage VDSS (V)

80

80

Drain current (DC) ID (A)

@Tc=25℃

120

34

Channel temperature Tch (℃)

175

175

Electrical

characteristics

Drain-source On-resistance

RDS(ON) max (mΩ)

@VGS=10V

2.43

19

@VGS=6V

3.5

28

Total gate charge (gate-source plus gate-drain)

Qg typ. (nC)

87

16

Gate switch charge Qsw typ. (nC)

28

5.5

Output charge Qoss typ. (nC)

90

16.5

Input capacitance Ciss typ. (pF)

5870

1020

Packages

Name

SOP Advance

TSON Advance

Size typ. (mm)

5.0×6.0

3.3×3.3

Stock Check & Purchase

Buy Online

Buy Online

Notes:
[1] Total gate charge (gate-source plus gate-drain), gate switch charge, output charge
[2] Compared with TPH4R008NH (U-MOS VIII-H series), TPH2R408QM has improved its drain-source On-resistance x total gate charge by approximately 15%, drain-source On-resistance x gate switch charge by approximately 10%, and drain-source On-resistance x output charge by approximately 31%.
[3] As of March 30, 2020, Toshiba survey.

Follow the links below for more on the new products.
TPH2R408QM
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TPH2R408QM
TPN19008QM
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TPN19008QM

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba 12-300V MOSFET line-up.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/mosfet/lv-mosfet.html

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, please visit:
TPH2R408QM
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/where-to-buy/stockcheck.TPH2R408QM.html
TPN19008QM
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/where-to-buy/stockcheck.TPN19008QM.html

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries:
Power Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3933
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, the company has taken its place among the leading general devices companies, and offers its customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDDs.

Its 24,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of its products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. The company looks forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 750-billion yen (US$6.8 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html


© Business Wire 2020
