Toshiba's Arm® Cortex®-M4-based Microcontrollers with Built-in Timers and Communication Channels Achieve High-Speed Data Processing

03/29/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has added the M4G Group (1) to its TXZ™ Family of Arm® Cortex®-M-based microcontrollers for office automation (OA) equipment, audio-visual (AV) equipment, and industrial equipment. Mass-production will start with selected products and then expanded.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005340/en/

Toshiba: The M4G Group (1) microcontrollers based on the Arm(R) Cortex(R)-M4 core with FPU (Photo: B ...

Toshiba: The M4G Group (1) microcontrollers based on the Arm(R) Cortex(R)-M4 core with FPU (Photo: Business Wire)

The M4G Group (1) is based on the Arm Cortex-M4 core with FPU. It incorporates high-performance analog circuits, a wide range of timers and communication channels, and is available in a rich lineup of packages, from 100 to 177 pins, with onboard flash memory ranging from 512KB to 1536KB. Operating frequency is up to 160MHz.

In addition to high-precision analog circuits that include a 12-bit AD converter (up to 24 channels) with a 1.0μs conversion speed, and an 8-bit DA converter (2 channels), the M4G Group (1) incorporates two DMA controllers: a high-speed DMA controller and a multi-function DMA controller. Both realize low power consumption and advanced functions, while incorporating highly versatile peripheral circuits, such as serial memory interface (SMIF), UART, I2C, TSPI, and timers, and support for large-scale systems.

The AD converter allow selection of two sampling periods with arbitrary channels, contributing to a reduction of impedance adjustment parts in large-scale systems that require multiple sensors. A built-in interlinking function for timers, UART, and TSPI, and an interval sensor detection circuit (ISD), contribute to reduced loads in software processing.

Toshiba plans to release groups of microcontrollers for communication control in high-speed data processing, and devices equipped with high-precision analog circuits for control of low- to medium-speed motors. The company continues to expand the TXZ family to meet the needs of the motor control and global sensing market.

  • Applications
    Multiple applications: OA equipment including MFPs, AV equipment, and industrial equipment.
  • Main features
    • High-performance Arm Cortex-M4 core, operating at up to 160MHz
      Based on the global standard Arm Cortex-M4 core.
    • A comprehensive lineup of memory and package variations
      A wide lineup of memory and package variations covers application in diverse products.
    • General-purpose microcontrollers equipped with diverse interfaces and communication channels, suitable for MFPs and AV equipment that require high-speed data processing.
  • Outlines and main specifications
Product series   TXZ4 Series
Product group M4G Group (1)
CPU core Arm Cortex-M4
Maximum operating frequency 160MHz
Internal oscillator 10MHz(±1%) *1
Built-in memory   Flash (code) 512K to 1536KB
Flash (data) 32KB
  RAM 130K to 194KB
I/O port 91 to 155
Communication function UART 4 to 8 channels
TSPI 5 to 9 channels
I2C 3 to 5 channels
Serial memory interface (SMIF) 1 channel
  CEC 1 channel
12-bit AD converter (ADC) Channel input 16 to 24 channels
  Minimum conversion time 1.0μs
8-bit DA converter (DAC) 2 channels
Advanced programmable motor driver (A-PMD) 1 channel

3-phase complementary PWM output: resolution: 12.5ns


Emergency stop function by external input

Timer Used as 32-bit timer: 14 channels
Used as 16-bit timer: 28 channels
Interval sensor detection circuit 1 to 3 units
Long term timer 1 channel
Remote control signal processor (RMC) 1 to 2 channels
Real time clock (RTC) 1 channel
Watchdog timer (WDT) 1 channel
DMA controller (DMAC) 43 to 47 channels /3 units
Operating temperature range －40 to ＋85℃
Supply voltage 2.7 to 3.6V
Number of pins 100 to 177 pins
*1: Factory default setting

 

• Customer support materials

We have prepared materials to help customers select appropriate products.

Datasheets   Explanations of functions and operations, pin assignment and electrical characteristics for each product group. Specifications to support customers applying to actual systems.   Download from the product information page

Reference
manual

Details of built-in functions (IPs) of products. Specifications allowing customers to check detailed functions of individual IP, such as the clock control/motor control circuit and AD converter, in unit of register. Download from the product information page

Driver/sample
program

A CMSIS driver sample and sample program that can check operation on an evaluation board. Source codes, and projects for IAR EWARM and Keil MDK are available.

Download from the application note and sample program page

Application
notes

Sample program manual.

Documents are available in unit of function (IP).

Download from the product information page

Evaluation
board

Customers can check functional features on the evaluation board through actual operation.

Available at ChipOneStop

Video clip  

A video introduction to evaluation boards.

 

 

* Arm and Cortex are registered trademarks of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere.
* TXZTM is a trademark of Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.
* Other company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries:
System LSI Marketing Dept.II
Tel: +81-44-548-2188
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html


© Business Wire 2019
