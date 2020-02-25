Toshiba's New 100V N-channel Power MOSFET Helps Reduce Power Consumption of Automotive Equipment

- Launch of U-MOS X-H Series adopting Toshiba’s latest generation process -

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has released “XK1R9F10QB,” a 100V N-channel power MOSFET suitable for automotive 48V equipment applications such as load switches, switching power supplies and driving of motors. Shipments start today.

The new product is the first in Toshiba’s new U-MOS X-H Series of MOSFET with a trench structure, and is fabricated with the company’s latest[1] generation process. Mounted on a low-resistance TO-220SM(W) package, it delivers industry-leading low On-resistance[2], with a maximum On-resistance of 1.92mΩ, an approximate 20% reduction against the current “TK160F10N1L.” This advance helps to reduce equipment power consumption. It also delivers reduced switching noise, due to optimization of capacitance characteristics, which helps to reduce EMI[3] of equipment. In addition, the threshold voltage width is tightened to 1V to enhance switching synchronization when used in parallel.

Applications

Automotive equipment (Load switches, switching power supplies and motor drives, etc.)

Features

・U-MOS X-H Series MOSFET with a trench structure

・Industry-leading low On-resistance

R DS(ON) =1.92mΩ (max) ＠V GS =10V

・AEC-Q101 qualified

Main Specifications

(@T a =25°C) Part Number Polarity Absolute maximum ratings Drain-source On-resistance R DS(ON) max (mΩ) Channel- to-case thermal impedance Z th(ch-c) max (℃/W) Package Series Drain- source voltage V DSS (V) Drain current (DC) I D (A) Drain current (pulsed) I DP (A) Channel temperature T ch (℃) @V GS =6V @V GS =10V XK1R9F10QB N-channel 100 160 480 175 3.31 1.92 0.4 TO-220SM(W) U-MOS X-H

Notes:

[1] As of February 25, 2020

[2] Comparison with products with the same VDSS maximum rating and package class; According to a Toshiba survey, as of February 25, 2020.

[3] EMI (Electro Magnetic Interference)

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, the company has taken its place among the leading general devices companies, and offers its customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Its 24,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of its products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. The company looks forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 750-billion yen (US$6.8 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

