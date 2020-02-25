Log in
Toshiba's New 100V N-channel Power MOSFET Helps Reduce Power Consumption of Automotive Equipment

02/25/2020 | 12:01am EST

- Launch of U-MOS X-H Series adopting Toshiba’s latest generation process -

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has released “XK1R9F10QB,” a 100V N-channel power MOSFET suitable for automotive 48V equipment applications such as load switches, switching power supplies and driving of motors. Shipments start today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224006003/en/

Toshiba: New 100V N-channel power MOSFET “XK1R9F10QB” for automotive equipment. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new product is the first in Toshiba’s new U-MOS X-H Series of MOSFET with a trench structure, and is fabricated with the company’s latest[1] generation process. Mounted on a low-resistance TO-220SM(W) package, it delivers industry-leading low On-resistance[2], with a maximum On-resistance of 1.92mΩ, an approximate 20% reduction against the current “TK160F10N1L.” This advance helps to reduce equipment power consumption. It also delivers reduced switching noise, due to optimization of capacitance characteristics, which helps to reduce EMI[3] of equipment. In addition, the threshold voltage width is tightened to 1V to enhance switching synchronization when used in parallel.

Applications
Automotive equipment (Load switches, switching power supplies and motor drives, etc.)

Features
・U-MOS X-H Series MOSFET with a trench structure
・Industry-leading low On-resistance
　　RDS(ON)=1.92mΩ (max) ＠VGS=10V
・AEC-Q101 qualified

Main Specifications

(@Ta=25°C)

Part

Number

Polarity

Absolute maximum ratings

Drain-source

On-resistance

RDS(ON) max

(mΩ)

Channel-

to-case thermal impedance

Zth(ch-c)

max

(℃/W)

Package

Series

Drain-

source

voltage

VDSS

(V)

Drain current

(DC)

ID

(A)

Drain

current

(pulsed)

IDP

(A)

Channel temperature

Tch

(℃)

@VGS

=6V

@VGS

=10V

XK1R9F10QB

N-channel

100

160

480

175

3.31

1.92

0.4

TO-220SM(W)

U-MOS X-H

Notes:
[1] As of February 25, 2020
[2] Comparison with products with the same VDSS maximum rating and package class; According to a Toshiba survey, as of February 25, 2020.
[3] EMI (Electro Magnetic Interference)

Follow the link below for more on the new product.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/mosfet/detail.XK1R9F10QB.html

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba Automotive MOSFETs.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/automotive/automotive-mosfet.html

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries:
Power Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3933
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, the company has taken its place among the leading general devices companies, and offers its customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Its 24,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of its products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. The company looks forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 750-billion yen (US$6.8 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html


© Business Wire 2020
