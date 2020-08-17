Toshiba's New Photorelays with Low Trigger LED Current Contribute to Low Power Consumption in Battery-Powered Equipment

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched two new photorelays "TLP170AM" and "TLP170GM" in a small 4-pin SO6 package, for security systems, building automation and other industrial equipment.

The new products feature a maximum trigger LED current of 1mA, which reduces input side power loss by increasing the sensitivity of the photodiode array. Using these photorelays for ON/OFF control in battery-powered security devices and various sensors contributes to lower power consumption and longer operation of devices.

TLP170AM has a rated OFF-state output terminal voltage of 60V and a constant ON-state current (I ON ) of 0.7A, with pulse operation of up to 2.1A. The TLP170GM is a 350V version with an I ON of 110mA constant current and 330mA pulse operation.

The 4-pin SO6 package enables a minimum isolation voltage of 3750Vrms, allowing the devices to be used in equipment requiring high insulation performance.

Applications

Security systems

Passive sensor (PIR [1] ), etc.

Programmable logic controllers, I/O interfaces, various sensor controls, etc.

Replacement of mechanical relays

Features

Low trigger LED current: I FT =1mA (max)

=1mA (max) Small package: 4-pin SO6

High isolation voltage: BV s =3750Vrms (min)

Main Specifications

Note:

[1] PIR (Passive Infrared Ray): Sensors that detect human proximity through changes in ambient infrared radiation

