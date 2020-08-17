Log in
Toshiba's New Photorelays with Low Trigger LED Current Contribute to Low Power Consumption in Battery-Powered Equipment

08/17/2020 | 01:01am EDT

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched two new photorelays "TLP170AM" and "TLP170GM" in a small 4-pin SO6 package, for security systems, building automation and other industrial equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200816005046/en/

Toshiba: a new photorelay TLP170AM with a low trigger LED current in a small 4-pin SO6 package (Photo: Business Wire)

Toshiba: a new photorelay TLP170AM with a low trigger LED current in a small 4-pin SO6 package (Photo: Business Wire)

The new products feature a maximum trigger LED current of 1mA, which reduces input side power loss by increasing the sensitivity of the photodiode array. Using these photorelays for ON/OFF control in battery-powered security devices and various sensors contributes to lower power consumption and longer operation of devices.

TLP170AM has a rated OFF-state output terminal voltage of 60V and a constant ON-state current (ION) of 0.7A, with pulse operation of up to 2.1A. The TLP170GM is a 350V version with an ION of 110mA constant current and 330mA pulse operation.

The 4-pin SO6 package enables a minimum isolation voltage of 3750Vrms, allowing the devices to be used in equipment requiring high insulation performance.

Applications

  • Security systems
    Passive sensor (PIR[1]), etc.
  • Industrial equipment
    Programmable logic controllers, I/O interfaces, various sensor controls, etc.
  • Building automation systems
  • Replacement of mechanical relays

Features

  • Low trigger LED current: IFT=1mA (max)
  • Small package: 4-pin SO6
  • High isolation voltage: BVs=3750Vrms (min)

Main Specifications

(@Ta=25°C)

 

Part
number

Package

Absolute maximum ratings

Trigger
LED
current
IFT
max
(mA)

ON-state
resistance
RON
(Ω)

Turn-on
time
tON
max
(ms)

Turn-off
time
tOFF
max
(ms)

Isolation
voltage
BVS
min
(Vrms)

Sample
Check &
Availability

 

OFF-
state
output
terminal
voltage
VOFF
(V)

ON-
state
current
ION
(mA)

ON-
state
current
(pulsed)
IONP
(A)

Operating
temperature
Topr
(℃)

 

typ.

max

 

TLP170AM

4-pin
SO6

60

700

2.1

-40 to
85

1

0.15

0.3

6

1

3750

Buy Online

 

TLP170GM

350

110

0.33

28

50

2

1

Buy Online

 

Note:
[1] PIR (Passive Infrared Ray): Sensors that detect human proximity through changes in ambient infrared radiation

Follow the link below for more on the new photorelays.
TLP170AM
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TLP170AM

TLP170GM
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TLP170GM

Follow the link below for more on Toshiba’s optical semiconductor device lineup.
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/product/optoelectronics.html

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, visit:
TLP170AM
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/where-to-buy/stockcheck.TLP170AM.html

TLP170GM
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/semiconductor/where-to-buy/stockcheck.TLP170GM.html

Customer Inquiries:
Optoelectronic Device Sales & Marketing Dept.
Tel: +81-3-3457-3431
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

* Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, the company has taken its place among the leading general devices companies, and offers its customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Its 24,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of its products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. The company looks forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 750-billion yen (US$6.8 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html


© Business Wire 2020
