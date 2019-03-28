Toshiba's New Semiconductor Company Will Strengthen Solution Proposals and Bring Greater Efficiency to R&D

Toshiba
Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) today announced
the consolidation of two of its subsidiaries, Toshiba Microelectronics
Corporation (TOSMEC) and Toshiba Discrete Semiconductor Technology
Corporation (TDIT), into a new company, Toshiba Electronic Device
Solutions Corporation (TEDS). The move is expected to strengthen
capabilities in proposing solutions and bringing greater efficiency to
R&D for the semiconductor business. TEDS will start operation on April 1.
TDIT’s business covers product development and technical sales for
discrete semiconductors, while TOSMEC provides comprehensive services
for system LSI, ranging from product planning, development and design to
testing and failure analysis. Following the merger, TEDS will be
responsible for product planning, product development, failure analysis
and solution proposals for the semiconductor business, and will
cooperate with TDSC as the engineering arm of its semiconductor business.
TEDS’ integration of TDIT and TOSMEC’s technologies, know-how and
customer networks will support its provision of high-value-added
products to a wide range of customers. The merger will also bring
greater efficiency to product development and sales promotion, and to
the provision of shared services.
|
|
Overview of TEDS
|
|
Company Name
|
|
Toshiba Electronic Device Solutions Corporation
|
Address
|
|
580-1, Horikawa-cho, Saiwai-ku, Kawasaki City, Kanagawa, 212-0013,
Japan
|
Representatives
|
|
Isao Yamakawa, President and Representative Director
|
Business
|
|
Development, design, analysis and sales of semiconductors
|
Capital
|
|
500 million yen
|
Established
|
|
April 1, 2019
|
Employees
|
|
About 900
|
About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) combines the
vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun
off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among
the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and
business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors,
system LSIs and HDD.
Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize
the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with
customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look
forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7
billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find
out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html
