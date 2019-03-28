Log in
Toshiba's New Semiconductor Company Will Strengthen Solution Proposals and Bring Greater Efficiency to R&D

03/28/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) today announced the consolidation of two of its subsidiaries, Toshiba Microelectronics Corporation (TOSMEC) and Toshiba Discrete Semiconductor Technology Corporation (TDIT), into a new company, Toshiba Electronic Device Solutions Corporation (TEDS). The move is expected to strengthen capabilities in proposing solutions and bringing greater efficiency to R&D for the semiconductor business. TEDS will start operation on April 1.

TDIT’s business covers product development and technical sales for discrete semiconductors, while TOSMEC provides comprehensive services for system LSI, ranging from product planning, development and design to testing and failure analysis. Following the merger, TEDS will be responsible for product planning, product development, failure analysis and solution proposals for the semiconductor business, and will cooperate with TDSC as the engineering arm of its semiconductor business.

TEDS’ integration of TDIT and TOSMEC’s technologies, know-how and customer networks will support its provision of high-value-added products to a wide range of customers. The merger will also bring greater efficiency to product development and sales promotion, and to the provision of shared services.

 

Overview of TEDS

 
Company Name   Toshiba Electronic Device Solutions Corporation
Address 580-1, Horikawa-cho, Saiwai-ku, Kawasaki City, Kanagawa, 212-0013, Japan
Representatives Isao Yamakawa, President and Representative Director
Business Development, design, analysis and sales of semiconductors
Capital 500 million yen
Established April 1, 2019
Employees   About 900
 

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since being spun off from Toshiba Corporation in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html


© Business Wire 2019
