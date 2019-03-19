Toshiba's New Small Surface Mount LDO Regulators Lower Power Consumption and Bring Longer Operating Times to Battery-driven Devices

Toshiba
Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has
launched two new series of small surface mount LDO regulators for
application in the power supply of mobile devices, imaging and
audio-visual products. The 40 regulators in the TCR5BM series support a
dropout voltage as low as 100mV and a maximum output current of 500mA,
and 40 more in the TCR8BM series extend support to 170mV and 800mA. The
TCR5BM and TCR8BM series are both available with VOUT as low
as 0.8V, or as high as 3.6V.
Both series are suited to applications that include power supply for
MCU, RF devices, and camera CMOS sensors in mobile devices or imaging
and audio-visual equipment, which increasingly use lower voltages around
1V.
Mass production started progressively from January 2019 and shipments
begin today.
By using a low on-resistance N-channel MOSFET fabricated with the latest
generation process and external bias voltage, both series have cut
dropout voltage, a cause of power loss, to about 67% that of Toshiba’s
current products[1], the lowest in the industry[2].
In addition, with a 98 dB (typ.) ripple rejection ratio, the new
products deliver stable operation resistant to high frequency noise from
the external environment and DC-DC converters, both causes of
malfunction. They also deliver a fast load transient response that
prevents malfunctioning due to swift switching of IC operation modes.
Quiescent current is about 50% lower than other high current LDO
regulators in the market[2], realizing lower power
consumption by devices and longer operating times for battery-driven
devices.
Both series are housed in the small surface mount 1.2x1.2mm DFN5B[3]
package, which is excellent for space constrained designs. The TCR5BM
series supports up to 500mA and the TCR8BM series supports up to 800mA,
allowing users to design products more easily.
Applications
Mobile devices, image & audio visual equipment
-
CMOS sensor power supply
-
MCU power supply
-
RF power supply
Features
-
Low dropout voltage:
VDO = 100 mV (typ.) (TCR5BM
series)
VDO = 170 mV (typ.) (TCR8BM series)
-
High ripple rejection ratio: R.R. = 98 dB (typ.)
-
Fast load response characteristics ensure stable operation when the
operation mode changes
|
|
Main Specifications
|
|
Part number
|
|
Package
|
|
Output
voltage
lineup
|
|
Electrical characteristics (@Tj=25 ℃)
|
|
Name
|
|
Size
typ.
(mm)
|
|
|
Quiescent
current
IBIAS(ON)
typ.
（μA）
|
|
Dropout voltage
VDO typ.
|
|
Ripple
rejection
ratio
R.R.
typ.
(dB)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(mV)
|
|
@IOUT
(mA)
|
|
TCR5BM
series
|
|
DFN5B
|
|
1.2x1.2
|
|
0.8 to 3.6 V
and 36 voltage
|
|
19
|
|
100
|
|
500
|
|
98
|
TCR8BM
series
|
|
|
|
0.8 to 3.6 V
and 36 voltage
|
|
20
|
|
170
|
|
800
|
|
98
|
Product Lineup
|
|
No.
|
|
Output
voltage
VOUT
typ.
(V)
|
|
Part number
|
|
|
No.
|
|
Output
voltage
VOUT
typ.
(V)
|
|
Part number
|
|
|
TCR5BM series
|
|
TCR8BM series
|
|
|
|
|
TCR5BM series
|
|
TCR8BM series
|
1
|
|
0.8
|
|
TCR5BM08A*
|
|
TCR8BM08A*
|
|
|
21
|
|
1.9
|
|
TCR5BM19A*
|
|
TCR8BM19A*
|
2
|
|
0.85
|
|
TCR5BM085A*
|
|
TCR8BM085A*
|
|
|
22
|
|
2.0
|
|
TCR5BM20A*
|
|
TCR8BM20A*
|
3
|
|
0.9
|
|
TCR5BM09A*
|
|
TCR8BM09A*
|
|
|
23
|
|
2.1
|
|
TCR5BM21A*
|
|
TCR8BM21A*
|
4
|
|
0.95
|
|
TCR5BM095A*
|
|
TCR8BM095A*
|
|
|
24
|
|
2.2
|
|
TCR5BM22A*
|
|
TCR8BM22A*
|
5
|
|
1.0
|
|
TCR5BM10
|
|
TCR8BM10
|
|
|
25
|
|
2.3
|
|
TCR5BM23A*
|
|
TCR8BM23A*
|
6
|
|
1.0
|
|
TCR5BM10A*
|
|
TCR8BM10A*
|
|
|
26
|
|
2.4
|
|
TCR5BM24A*
|
|
TCR8BM24A*
|
7
|
|
1.05
|
|
TCR5BM105
|
|
TCR8BM105
|
|
|
27
|
|
2.5
|
|
TCR5BM25A*
|
|
TCR8BM25A*
|
8
|
|
1.05
|
|
TCR5BM105A*
|
|
TCR8BM105A*
|
|
|
28
|
|
2.6
|
|
TCR5BM26A*
|
|
TCR8BM26A*
|
9
|
|
1.1
|
|
TCR5BM11
|
|
TCR8BM11
|
|
|
29
|
|
2.7
|
|
TCR5BM27A*
|
|
TCR8BM27A*
|
10
|
|
1.1
|
|
TCR5BM11A*
|
|
TCR8BM11A*
|
|
|
30
|
|
2.8
|
|
TCR5BM28A*
|
|
TCR8BM28A*
|
11
|
|
1.15
|
|
TCR5BM115A*
|
|
TCR8BM115A*
|
|
|
31
|
|
2.85
|
|
TCR5BM285A*
|
|
TCR8BM285A*
|
12
|
|
1.2
|
|
TCR5BM12
|
|
TCR8BM12
|
|
|
32
|
|
2.9
|
|
TCR5BM29A*
|
|
TCR8BM29A*
|
13
|
|
1.2
|
|
TCR5BM12A*
|
|
TCR8BM12A*
|
|
|
33
|
|
2.95
|
|
TCR5BM295A*
|
|
TCR8BM295A*
|
14
|
|
1.25
|
|
TCR5BM125A*
|
|
TCR8BM125A*
|
|
|
34
|
|
3.0
|
|
TCR5BM30A*
|
|
TCR8BM30A*
|
15
|
|
1.3
|
|
TCR5BM13A*
|
|
TCR8BM13A*
|
|
|
35
|
|
3.1
|
|
TCR5BM31A*
|
|
TCR8BM31A*
|
16
|
|
1.4
|
|
TCR5BM14A*
|
|
TCR8BM14A*
|
|
|
36
|
|
3.2
|
|
TCR5BM32A*
|
|
TCR8BM32A*
|
17
|
|
1.5
|
|
TCR5BM15A*
|
|
TCR8BM15A*
|
|
|
37
|
|
3.3
|
|
TCR5BM33A*
|
|
TCR8BM33A*
|
18
|
|
1.6
|
|
TCR5BM16A*
|
|
TCR8BM16A*
|
|
|
38
|
|
3.4
|
|
TCR5BM34A*
|
|
TCR8BM34A*
|
19
|
|
1.7
|
|
TCR5BM17A*
|
|
TCR8BM17A*
|
|
|
39
|
|
3.5
|
|
TCR5BM35A*
|
|
TCR8BM35A*
|
20
|
|
1.8
|
|
TCR5BM18A*
|
|
TCR8BM18A*
|
|
|
40
|
|
3.6
|
|
TCR5BM36A*
|
|
TCR8BM36A*
|
|
Part numbers marked with an asterisk have a built-in under-voltage
lockout function.
|
|
Notes:
[1] In comparison with Toshiba’s current TCR5AM series.
[2]
As of March 20, 2019, Toshiba survey.
[3] DFN5B package: 1.2×1.2 mm
(typ.)
