Toshiba's New Small Surface Mount LDO Regulators Lower Power Consumption and Bring Longer Operating Times to Battery-driven Devices

03/19/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") has launched two new series of small surface mount LDO regulators for application in the power supply of mobile devices, imaging and audio-visual products. The 40 regulators in the TCR5BM series support a dropout voltage as low as 100mV and a maximum output current of 500mA, and 40 more in the TCR8BM series extend support to 170mV and 800mA. The TCR5BM and TCR8BM series are both available with VOUT as low as 0.8V, or as high as 3.6V.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005402/en/

Toshiba: New small surface mount LDO regulators TCR5BM and TCR8BM series for application in the powe ...

Toshiba: New small surface mount LDO regulators TCR5BM and TCR8BM series for application in the power supply of mobile devices, imaging and audio-visual products. (Photo: Business Wire)

Both series are suited to applications that include power supply for MCU, RF devices, and camera CMOS sensors in mobile devices or imaging and audio-visual equipment, which increasingly use lower voltages around 1V.

Mass production started progressively from January 2019 and shipments begin today.

By using a low on-resistance N-channel MOSFET fabricated with the latest generation process and external bias voltage, both series have cut dropout voltage, a cause of power loss, to about 67% that of Toshiba’s current products[1], the lowest in the industry[2].

In addition, with a 98 dB (typ.) ripple rejection ratio, the new products deliver stable operation resistant to high frequency noise from the external environment and DC-DC converters, both causes of malfunction. They also deliver a fast load transient response that prevents malfunctioning due to swift switching of IC operation modes.

Quiescent current is about 50% lower than other high current LDO regulators in the market[2], realizing lower power consumption by devices and longer operating times for battery-driven devices.

Both series are housed in the small surface mount 1.2x1.2mm DFN5B[3] package, which is excellent for space constrained designs. The TCR5BM series supports up to 500mA and the TCR8BM series supports up to 800mA, allowing users to design products more easily.

Applications

Mobile devices, image & audio visual equipment

  • CMOS sensor power supply
  • MCU power supply
  • RF power supply

Features

  • Low dropout voltage:
    VDO = 100 mV (typ.) (TCR5BM series)
    VDO = 170 mV (typ.) (TCR8BM series)
  • High ripple rejection ratio: R.R. = 98 dB (typ.)
  • Fast load response characteristics ensure stable operation when the operation mode changes
 

Main Specifications

 
Part number   Package   Output

voltage

lineup

  Electrical characteristics (@Tj=25 ℃)
Name   Size

typ.

(mm)

Quiescent

current

IBIAS(ON)

typ.

（μA）

  Dropout voltage

VDO typ.

  Ripple

rejection

ratio

R.R.

typ.

(dB)

   
(mV) @IOUT

(mA)

TCR5BM

series

DFN5B 1.2x1.2 0.8 to 3.6 V

and 36 voltage

19 100 500 98
TCR8BM

series

    0.8 to 3.6 V

and 36 voltage

  20   170   800   98
Stock Check & Purchase  

TCR5BM series Buy Online

TCR8BM series Buy Online

 
 
 

Product Lineup

 
No.   Output

voltage

VOUT

typ.

(V)

  Part number     No.   Output

voltage

VOUT

typ.

(V)

  Part number
TCR5BM series   TCR8BM series TCR5BM series   TCR8BM series
1 0.8 TCR5BM08A* TCR8BM08A* 21 1.9 TCR5BM19A* TCR8BM19A*
2 0.85 TCR5BM085A* TCR8BM085A* 22 2.0 TCR5BM20A* TCR8BM20A*
3 0.9 TCR5BM09A* TCR8BM09A* 23 2.1 TCR5BM21A* TCR8BM21A*
4 0.95 TCR5BM095A* TCR8BM095A* 24 2.2 TCR5BM22A* TCR8BM22A*
5 1.0 TCR5BM10 TCR8BM10 25 2.3 TCR5BM23A* TCR8BM23A*
6 1.0 TCR5BM10A* TCR8BM10A* 26 2.4 TCR5BM24A* TCR8BM24A*
7 1.05 TCR5BM105 TCR8BM105 27 2.5 TCR5BM25A* TCR8BM25A*
8 1.05 TCR5BM105A* TCR8BM105A* 28 2.6 TCR5BM26A* TCR8BM26A*
9 1.1 TCR5BM11 TCR8BM11 29 2.7 TCR5BM27A* TCR8BM27A*
10 1.1 TCR5BM11A* TCR8BM11A* 30 2.8 TCR5BM28A* TCR8BM28A*
11 1.15 TCR5BM115A* TCR8BM115A* 31 2.85 TCR5BM285A* TCR8BM285A*
12 1.2 TCR5BM12 TCR8BM12 32 2.9 TCR5BM29A* TCR8BM29A*
13 1.2 TCR5BM12A* TCR8BM12A* 33 2.95 TCR5BM295A* TCR8BM295A*
14 1.25 TCR5BM125A* TCR8BM125A* 34 3.0 TCR5BM30A* TCR8BM30A*
15 1.3 TCR5BM13A* TCR8BM13A* 35 3.1 TCR5BM31A* TCR8BM31A*
16 1.4 TCR5BM14A* TCR8BM14A* 36 3.2 TCR5BM32A* TCR8BM32A*
17 1.5 TCR5BM15A* TCR8BM15A* 37 3.3 TCR5BM33A* TCR8BM33A*
18 1.6 TCR5BM16A* TCR8BM16A* 38 3.4 TCR5BM34A* TCR8BM34A*
19 1.7 TCR5BM17A* TCR8BM17A* 39 3.5 TCR5BM35A* TCR8BM35A*
20   1.8   TCR5BM18A*   TCR8BM18A*     40   3.6   TCR5BM36A*   TCR8BM36A*
 

Part numbers marked with an asterisk have a built-in under-voltage lockout function.

 
 

Notes:
[1] In comparison with Toshiba’s current TCR5AM series.
[2] As of March 20, 2019, Toshiba survey.
[3] DFN5B package: 1.2×1.2 mm (typ.)

To check availability of the new products at online distributors, please visit:
TCR5BM series
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.TCR5BM.html
TCR8BM series
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.TCR8BM.html

For more information about these new products, please visit:
TRC5BM series
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/list/index.php?p=&h=&sort=3%2Casc&code=param_610&region=apc&lang=en&cc=&scroll_x=0&scroll_y=0&t%5B%5D=0%7CTCR5BM
TCR8BM series
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/list/index.php?p=&h=&sort=3%2Casc&code=param_610&region=apc&lang=en&cc=&scroll_x=0&scroll_y=0&t%5B%5D=0%7CTCR8BM

Customer Inquiries:
Small Signal Device Sales & Marketing Department
Tel: +81-3-3457-3411
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html


