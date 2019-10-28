Log in
Toshiba's New Three-Phase Brushless Motor Control Pre-Driver IC Features Intelligent Phase Control and Closed Loop Speed Control

10/28/2019 | 10:01pm EDT

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") today announced “TC78B027FTG,” a three-phase brushless motor control pre-driver IC with Intelligent Phase Control (InPAC) technology that enables optimum operating efficiency in applications such as high-velocity server fans, blowers and pumps.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191028005326/en/

Toshiba: a three-phase brushless motor control pre-driver IC "TC78B027FTG" for applications such as high-velocity server fans. (Photo: Business Wire)

Toshiba: a three-phase brushless motor control pre-driver IC "TC78B027FTG" for applications such as high-velocity server fans. (Photo: Business Wire)

In recent years, advances in server capacity and performance require larger and higher velocity fans for cooling the excess heat generated by the equipment.
Similarly, small blowers, vacuums and pumps also operate with high-speed impellers that require high power capability. TC78B027FTG is a brushless motor controller with pre-driver that can drive a wide range of external MOSFETs to meet such challenges.

TC78B027FTG features Intelligent Phase Control (InPAC) and Closed Loop Speed Control technologies. InPAC offers high-efficiency drive by synchronizing the phases of the driving voltage and current, thereby delivering maximum real power to the loads. This operation is usually not possible without some kind of compensation, which generally requires significant motor characterizations upfront and operation adjustments in real time to achieve the optimum efficiency throughout the speed range. InPAC, on the other hand, is an automatic function that requires initialization during design and therefore minimizes adjustment burdens and speeds up the development time.

A closed loop speed control function regulates and maintains the motor rotational speed under dynamic power fluctuations and load variations, a valuable feature for mission-critical applications such as server fans and other cooling applications. Precise setting of a speed profile is done by the built-in non-volatile memory (NVM) and TC78B027FTG therefore eliminates the need for an external MCU for a closed loop speed control.

TC78B027FTG solutions also simplify motor selections—TC78B027FTG requires only one Hall sensor input that can be used either with a single Hall sensor motor or the conventional 3 Hall sensors motors. The IC also employs either a Hall sensor analog or Hall IC digital signal for rotor position detection, which truly simplifies users’ motor selection tasks.

For low power applications, designers can also consider TC78B027FTG fully integrated driver version, TC78B025FTG, which covers 16V/3.5A applications.

Main features

  • Intelligent phase control optimizes efficiency over a wide operating range.
    InPAC, a technology developed by Toshiba, realizes an automatically optimized high-efficiency drive in a wide range of rotational speeds. Adjustment burden is also reduced.
  • Stable rotational speed under disturbances
    A closed loop speed control function regulates motor rotational speed fluctuations caused by changes in power supply voltage and load. An external MCU is not required because the IC has an internal NVM for speed profile setting.
  • Flexible in various power applications with appropriate external FETs
    Various FETs can be used, and TC78B027FTG solutions cover a wide range of low-to-medium power applications.

Applications

Cooling fans for servers, blowers.

Main Specifications

Product name

TC78B027FTG

Supply voltage (operating range)

5 to 16V

Drive mode

Sine-wave drive

Features

Intelligent Phase Control (InPAC)

Selectable closed loop or open loop speed control

Standby function

FET gate current configuration for Slew Rate Control

Soft start function

Supports speed control by PWM signal input and analog voltage input

Requires only 1 Hall sensor

Supports Hall element analog or Hall IC digital position signal

Package

VQFN24 (4mm×4mm×0.9mm)

Stock Check & Purchase

Buy Online

For more information about the new product, please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TC78B027FTG&lang=en

To check the availability of the new product at online distributors, please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.TC78B027FTG.html

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries:
System Devices Marketing Dept.II
Tel: +81-3-3457-3332
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html


© Business Wire 2019
