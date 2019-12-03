Log in
Toshiba's New Three-Phase Brushless Motor Control Pre-Driver IC Features Sensorless Control and Closed Loop Speed Control

12/03/2019 | 12:01am EST

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation ("Toshiba") today announced “TC78B009FTG,” a three-phase brushless motor control pre-driver IC that does not require Hall sensors, for applications that include high-speed fans used in servers, blowers, cordless vacuum cleaners, and robot vacuum cleaners. Mass production shipments start today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005339/en/

Toshiba: a three-phase brushless motor control pre-driver IC “TC78B009FTG” for high-speed fans used in servers and cordless vacuum cleaners. (Photo: Business Wire)

Toshiba: a three-phase brushless motor control pre-driver IC “TC78B009FTG” for high-speed fans used in servers and cordless vacuum cleaners. (Photo: Business Wire)

In recent years, advances in server capacity and performance require larger and higher velocity fans for cooling the excess heat generated by the equipment. Similarly, blowers, vacuum cleaners and pumps also operate with high-speed impellers that require a power capability. Consequently, fan driver ICs need to be able to drive an external FET to deliver more power.

The new TC78B009FTG with sensorless control drives an external FET. It controls the gate driving current of an FET, and can be used with various FETs. In addition, a closed loop speed control regulates and maintains the motor rotational speed under dynamic power fluctuations and load variations. Precise setting of a speed profile is done by the built-in non-volatile memory (NVM) and TC78B009FTG therefore eliminates the need for an external MCU for closed loop speed control.

Main features

  • Sensorless drive
    Motor rotation is controlled without Hall sensors by detecting the rotational position from the induced voltage. High-speed rotation is realized by a 150° rectangular wave drive. Eliminating the Hall sensors allows reduction of mounting area and cost of IC, also contributing to motor downsizing and cost reduction.
  • Stable rotational speed under disturbances
    A closed loop speed control regulates motor rotational speed fluctuations caused by changes in power supply voltage and load. An external MCU is not required because the IC has an internal NVM for speed profile setting.
  • Flexible in various power applications with appropriate external FETs.
    Various FETs can be used, since FET gate current is controlled by the internal NVM.

Applications

Cooling fans for servers, blowers, pumps, cordless vacuum cleaners, robot vacuum cleaners, etc.

Main Specifications

Product name

TC78B009FTG

Supply voltage
(operating range)

5.5 to 27V

Driving method

Rectangular wave drive

(120°, 135°, 142.5°, and 150° commutation)

Features

Hall sensor-less

Selectable closed loop or open loop speed control

Standby function

FET gate current configuration for slew rate control

Selectable forward rotation or reverse rotation

Supports speed control by PWM duty signal, analog voltage signal, and I2C

Supports various setting with I2C interface

Package

WQFN36 (5mm×5mm×0.8mm)

Stock Check & Purchase

Buy Online

For more information about the new product, please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/info/lookup.jsp?pid=TC78B009FTG&lang=en

To check the availability of the new product at online distributors, please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/buy/stockcheck.TC78B009FTG.html

*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

Customer Inquiries:
System Devices Marketing Dept.II
Tel: +81-3-3457-3332
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html

Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, we have taken our place among the leading general devices companies, and offer our customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD.

Our 22,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of our products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. We look forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 800-billion yen (US$7 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.
Find out more about us at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html


© Business Wire 2019
