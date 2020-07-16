Log in
Tosibox Expands US Telecom Footprint

07/16/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

ATLANTA, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tosibox Inc is pleased to announce that the TOSIBOX® Lock 500iC is now an authorized device on the Verizon 4G network. Customers can now build their operational networks in those areas best covered by Verizon.

TOSIBOX® is the leader in OT Networking solution for any high bandwidth, high speed, low latency IIoT application or use case. Verticals where TOSIBOX® is deployed today include building automation, industrial automation and machinery, security, energy, agriculture, food and beverage, information technology, lighting, mining, oil and gas, robotics, home automation, smart venue, smart city, traffic, transport/warehousing and water/wastewater.

The TOSIBOX® Lock 500iC is a ruggedized, industrial, intelligent, network agnostic, failover capable, secure, instant connectivity platform for customers that just want a 4G SIM card and instant, encrypted networking in seconds.

The TOSIBOX® Lock 500 device brings unprecedented possibilities for customers to manage their operations and to build new IoT solutions. Tosibox customers are already enjoying the benefits of the TOSIBOX® Lock 500. Now with the major carrier Verizon on board, anyone can build their own operational (OT) network with ease and cyber security confidence.

"Tosibox Inc is pleased to have earned this important US Tier 1 carrier certification as many TOSIBOX® customers utilize the robust Verizon Wireless 4G network as their WWAN solution connecting people to things in this new OT networking environment," states Russel Donnelly, Head of Telecom Sales, Tosibox Inc. "The Verizon Wireless certification adds further credibility to the newly launched US Telecom vertical, which will lead to more customer engagements across the many high bandwidth, high speed and low latency IIoT applications and use cases."

About Tosibox
Tosibox has taken connectivity and made it simple. TOSIBOX® solution is a game changer for secure IoT connectivity, remote maintenance and network management. The award-winning TOSIBOX® products are developed and manufactured in Finland and used in more than 120 countries. www.tosibox.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tosibox-expands-us-telecom-footprint-301095027.html

SOURCE Tosibox Inc


© PRNewswire 2020
