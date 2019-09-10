Log in
Tosibox : Presents Automated Networking Solution to Combat IoT Connectivity Cybersecurity Threats

09/10/2019 | 10:29am EDT

Tosibox – leading provider of state-of-the-art connectivity solutions for industrial IoT applications – announces the North American availability of the TOSIBOX® Lock 500, a high-performance connectivity device that allows the industrial automation, building automation, and security sectors to safely manage and build IoT, remote and network management operations without the cybersecurity risks posed by traditional cloud- or IP address-operated technology.

Scheduled for display at the 2019 PACK EXPO in Las Vegas, Nevada, the TOSIBOX® Lock 500 together with TOSIBOX® Plug & Go™ technology, is the first and only IoT connectivity solution that fully automates networking. The TOSIBOX® Lock 500 relies on point-to-point data flow technology which eliminates the use of vulnerable IP addresses and ensures that data is never shared with third-party cloud providers. TOSIBOX® Lock 500 also boasts cybersecurity features such as secure storage of encryption and authentication keys in a hardware-based secure storage, which makes copying or forging the device identity impossible.

“During a time of increasing volatility related to cybersecurity threats, trust has become our main currency. At Tosibox, trust equals security, because we know that our customers rely on our technology every day to simplify, streamline, and safeguard their business operations,” said Jarno Limnéll, CEO at Tosibox Oy.

Agnostic to all IT and industrial technologies, The TOSIBOX® Lock 500 holds FCC, UL and ISED certificates specific to North America and Canada. The device provides massive throughput of 70 Mbps for data consuming applications with end-to-end encryption for up to 50 concurrent VPN connections.

“The automated networking capability of the TOSIBOX® Lock 500 represents an industry breakthrough that makes managing IoT solutions easier and more reliable than before. The integrated network coupled with the impressive bandwidth and throughput makes this the most sophisticated full IoT solution available today,” said Bill Behn, President at Tosibox, Inc.

The TOSIBOX® Lock 500 is compatible with existing TOSIBOX® products, allowing for setup and management of a secure remote access IoT infrastructure to be done quickly and cost-effectively. For more product specifications, sales and distributor information, visit tosibox.com/product/lock500.

About Tosibox

Tosibox Oy has taken connectivity and made it simple. TOSIBOX® solution is a game changer for secure IoT connectivity, remote maintenance and network management. The award-winning TOSIBOX® products are manufactured in Finland and used in more than 120 countries. www.tosibox.com


© Business Wire 2019
