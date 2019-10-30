Total Announces the Third 2019 Interim Dividend of 0.68/share, an Increase of 6% Compared To 2018

Regulatory News:

On October 29, 2019, the Board of Directors decided the distribution of the third 2019 interim dividend at an amount of €0.68/share, i.e. an increase of 6% compared to the 2018 interim and final dividends.

This decision reflects the immediate implementation of the policy announced on September 24, 2019, to accelerate dividend growth in the coming years, with a guidance of increasing the dividend by 5 to 6% per year. It demonstrates the Board’s confidence in the Group’s ability to deliver profitable and sustainable growth in the coming years.

This interim dividend will be detached and paid according to the following timetable:

Shareholders ADS holders Ex-dividend date March 30, 2020 March 26, 2020 Payment date April 1st, 2020 April 21, 2020

About Total

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

