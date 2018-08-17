Total Assets Top $50 Million at Endeavor Bank

Endeavor Bank (OTC Pink: EDVR), having completed its first five full
months of banking operations on June 30, 2018, reported strong loan and
deposit growth since opening for business on January 22, 2018. Unaudited
results as of the June 30, 2018 reporting date show total assets of
$50.3 million, with deposits totaling $26.8 million and loans standing
at $13.3 million.
Steve Sefton, President, commented, “We are more than satisfied with our
early performance in terms of both deposit and asset growth, and equally
important, with the team we assembled to accomplish that growth.”
Dan Yates, CEO, further stated, “We are especially pleased with our
suite of technology offerings. Banking today depends more than ever on
providing the smoothest, most sophisticated technology experience
available. Clients expect an exceptional experience and just won’t
accept anything less. We continue to build our platform, but we are
satisfied that our client experience today rivals even the most
sophisticated competition, including those with ‘big-bank’ Information
Technology budgets.”
About Endeavor Bank
Endeavor Bank is primarily owned and operated by San Diegans for San
Diego businesses and their owners. The Bank’s focus is local: local
decision-making, local board, local founders, local owners, and
relationships with local clients in the San Diego metropolitan market
place and its surrounding areas.
Headquartered in downtown San Diego in the landmark Symphony Towers
building, the Bank also operates a loan production office in Carlsbad.
Endeavor Bank offers traditional business banking services across a
broad spectrum of industries and specialties. Unique to the Bank is its
consultative banking approach that partners business clients with
Endeavor Bank’s senior management. Together, they build strategies and
provide resources that solve problems, plan for the future, and help
clients’ efforts to grow revenues and profits. Visit www.bankendeavor.com
for more information.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward-looking statements,” as such
term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of the
Bank’s directors and executive officers (collectively, “Management”), as
well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the
Bank’s Management. All statements regarding the Bank’s business
strategy and plans and objectives of Management of the Bank for future
operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this
press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect”
and “intend” and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to
the Bank or the Bank’s Management, are intended to identify
forward-looking statements. Although the Bank believes that the
expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are
reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove
to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from the Bank’s expectations (“cautionary
statements”) are the loss of key personnel, lower lending limits and
capital than competitors, regulatory restrictions and oversight of the
Bank during its “de novo” phase, the secure and effective implementation
of technology, risks related to the local and national economy, the
Bank's implementation of its business plans and management of growth,
loan performance, interest rates, and regulatory matters, the effects of
trade, monetary and fiscal policies, inflation, and changes in
accounting policies and practices. Based upon changing
conditions, if any one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or if any underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those described as anticipated,
believed, estimated, expected or intended. The Bank does not
intend to update these forward-looking statements.
