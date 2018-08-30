Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Total: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 06:26pm CEST

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 23rd, 2018 to August 29th, 2018:

Transaction date  

Total daily
volume (number
of shares)

 

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share)

 

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

 

Market
(MIC
Code)

23.08.2018   106,702   54.0219   5,764,245   XPAR
23.08.2018 31,939 54.0221 1,725,412 CHIX
23.08.2018 15,746 54.0221 850,632 TRQX
23.08.2018   15,148   54.1194   819,801   BATE
24.08.2018 93,586 54.6103 5,110,760 XPAR
24.08.2018 45,642 54.5691 2,490,643 CHIX
24.08.2018 15,813 54.6091 863,534 TRQX
24.08.2018   15,762   54.6029   860,651   BATE
27.08.2018 104,671 55.3998 5,798,752 XPAR
27.08.2018 40,393 55.4005 2,237,792 CHIX
27.08.2018 9,291 55.3668 514,413 TRQX
27.08.2018   11,984   55.4540   664,561   BATE
28.08.2018 157,011 55.1617 8,660,994 XPAR
28.08.2018 51,796 55.1857 2,858,399 CHIX
28.08.2018 20,541 55.1864 1,133,584 TRQX
28.08.2018   29,358   55.1246   1,618,348   BATE
29.08.2018 199,356 54.7472 10,914,183 XPAR
29.08.2018 56,007 54.7224 3,064,837 CHIX
29.08.2018 21,856 54.7177 1,195,910 TRQX
29.08.2018   14,989   54.7312   820,366   BATE
Total   1,057,591   54.8112   57,967,815    

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:17pPAPERPACK PRNTG BX MNFCTG&PPR PCKG INDST : Commenting on the announcement of financial statements for the first half 2018
PU
07:17pDXC TECHNOLOGY : Gartner says cloud remains top emerging enterprise risk
PU
07:17pWEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES : Herman O. West Foundation Awards Twelve Scholarships
PU
07:16pSPHINX : Large, Near-Surface Zinc Prospective Area at the Calumet-Sud Project
AQ
07:16pKINTAVAR EXPLORATION : Sherlock drilling returns best intercept to date of 0.63% Cu and 7.45 g/t Ag over 34.25 m
AQ
07:16pROUNDTABLE HEALTHCARE PARTNERS : and Symmetry Surgical Inc. Complete Acquisition of Bovie Medical's Electrosurgical Business
PR
07:16pGLOBAL NETWORK FUNCTION VIRTUALIZATION MARKET 2018-2022 : Market to Grow at a CAGR of 41.01% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:15pIIROC Trade Halt - International Millennium Mining Corp.
NE
07:14pGlobal Vitiligo Therapeutics Market 2018-2022 | Growing Importance of Aesthetic Appeal to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
07:14pRutgers Athletics and HighPoint Announce Stadium Rebrand
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Trump Hammers Google Again, but Signals Against Regulation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.