Total: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and
extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on June 1st, 2018
to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share
repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI:
529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares
(FR0000120271) from August 23rd, 2018 to August 29th,
2018:
|
Transaction date
|
|
Total daily
volume (number
of shares)
|
|
Daily weighted
average purchase
price
of the shares
(EUR/share)
|
|
Amount of
transactions
(EUR)
|
|
Market
(MIC
Code)
|
23.08.2018
|
|
106,702
|
|
54.0219
|
|
5,764,245
|
|
XPAR
|
23.08.2018
|
|
31,939
|
|
54.0221
|
|
1,725,412
|
|
CHIX
|
23.08.2018
|
|
15,746
|
|
54.0221
|
|
850,632
|
|
TRQX
|
23.08.2018
|
|
15,148
|
|
54.1194
|
|
819,801
|
|
BATE
|
24.08.2018
|
|
93,586
|
|
54.6103
|
|
5,110,760
|
|
XPAR
|
24.08.2018
|
|
45,642
|
|
54.5691
|
|
2,490,643
|
|
CHIX
|
24.08.2018
|
|
15,813
|
|
54.6091
|
|
863,534
|
|
TRQX
|
24.08.2018
|
|
15,762
|
|
54.6029
|
|
860,651
|
|
BATE
|
27.08.2018
|
|
104,671
|
|
55.3998
|
|
5,798,752
|
|
XPAR
|
27.08.2018
|
|
40,393
|
|
55.4005
|
|
2,237,792
|
|
CHIX
|
27.08.2018
|
|
9,291
|
|
55.3668
|
|
514,413
|
|
TRQX
|
27.08.2018
|
|
11,984
|
|
55.4540
|
|
664,561
|
|
BATE
|
28.08.2018
|
|
157,011
|
|
55.1617
|
|
8,660,994
|
|
XPAR
|
28.08.2018
|
|
51,796
|
|
55.1857
|
|
2,858,399
|
|
CHIX
|
28.08.2018
|
|
20,541
|
|
55.1864
|
|
1,133,584
|
|
TRQX
|
28.08.2018
|
|
29,358
|
|
55.1246
|
|
1,618,348
|
|
BATE
|
29.08.2018
|
|
199,356
|
|
54.7472
|
|
10,914,183
|
|
XPAR
|
29.08.2018
|
|
56,007
|
|
54.7224
|
|
3,064,837
|
|
CHIX
|
29.08.2018
|
|
21,856
|
|
54.7177
|
|
1,195,910
|
|
TRQX
|
29.08.2018
|
|
14,989
|
|
54.7312
|
|
820,366
|
|
BATE
|
Total
|
|
1,057,591
|
|
54.8112
|
|
57,967,815
|
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the
Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are
disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
About Total
Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading
international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon
energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is
safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as
many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on
ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide
consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.
