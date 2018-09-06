Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Total: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 06:31pm CEST

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 30th, 2018 to September 5th, 2018:

Transaction date  

Total daily
volume (number
of shares)

 

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share)

 

Amount of
transactions

(EUR)

 

Market
(MIC
Code)

30.08.2018   190,265   54.7379   5,764,245   XPAR
30.08.2018 59,685 54.7420 1,725,412 CHIX
30.08.2018 23,994 54.7388 1,313,403 TRQX
30.08.2018   15,104   54.7422   826,826   BATE
31.08.2018 370,959 54.1260 20,078,527 XPAR
31.08.2018 89,469 54.1893 4,848,262 CHIX
31.08.2018 28,548 54.1445 1,545,717 TRQX
31.08.2018   25,611   54.1615   1,387,130   BATE
03.09.2018 56,253 54.1088 3,043,782 XPAR
03.09.2018 13,365 54.0827 722,815 CHIX
03.09.2018 4,446 54.0975 240,517 TRQX
03.09.2018   2,815   54.1260   152,365   BATE
04.09.2018 263,232 53.8101 14,164,540 XPAR
04.09.2018 66,866 53.7468 3,593,834 CHIX
04.09.2018 24,009 53.7538 1,290,575 TRQX
04.09.2018   19,916   53.7597   1,070,678   BATE
05.09.2018 375,593 52.9432 19,885,095 XPAR
05.09.2018 56,944 52.9339 3,014,268 CHIX
05.09.2018 19,302 52.9158 1,021,381 TRQX
05.09.2018   58,479   52.7580   3,085,235   BATE
Total   1,764,855   53.8100   94,966,934    

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, a major player in low-carbon energies. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.

* * * * *


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:57pAT&T : Honors First Responders with Industry-Leading Wireless, Video and Internet Discount Offers
PU
12:57pASSICURAZIONI GENERALI : Generali and the “Trio di Trieste” Prize support young talent in classical and contemporary music
PU
12:57pPUBLIC SERVICE : Circuit Reliability Upgrades to Begin in Hicksville, Syosset
PU
12:57pA.M. BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Oman Insurance Company P.S.C.
BU
12:56pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : increases dividend for 12th consecutive year
AQ
12:55pFYBER N.V. : considers exchange offer to holders of convertible bond
EQ
12:53pCannabis company Hexo's shareholder urges company to consider a sale
RE
12:53pCREDIT SUISSE : CEO Denies Ivory Coast Presidential Speculation
DJ
12:53pPARKWAY ACQUISITION CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:52pPRODUCT LAUNCH : MWI - Munters Wall Inlets US Release
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
3WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
4SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Groupama Asset Management Automates its Front and Middle Office Operations with SimCorp Di..
5AUROBINDO PHARMA : Novartis sells U.S. generics assets to India's bargain-hunting Aurobindo

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.