Total: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

02/14/2019 | 12:26pm EST

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on June 1st, 2018 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 08, 2019 to February 13, 2019:

Transaction date

 

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

 

Daily weighted average
purchase price
of the shares (EUR/share)

 

Amount of transactions
(EUR)

  Market (MIC Code)
08.02.2019   118,684   48.4182   5,746,466   XPAR
08.02.2019 4,341 48.4205 210,193 BATE
08.02.2019 45,830 48.4352 2,219,785 CHIX
08.02.2019   17,000   48.4400   823,480   TRQX
11.02.2019 74,404 48.7783 3,629,299 XPAR
11.02.2019 - - - BATE
11.02.2019 7,092 48.8214 346,241 CHIX
11.02.2019   500   48.9050   24,453   TRQX
12.02.2019 53,066 49.0918 2,605,103 XPAR
12.02.2019 9,422 49.1058 462,674 BATE
12.02.2019 18,983 49.1057 932,174 CHIX
12.02.2019   -   -   -   TRQX
13.02.2019 50,947 48.9921 2,495,999 XPAR
13.02.2019 11,517 48.9929 564,251 BATE
13.02.2019 19,180 48.9946 939,716 CHIX
13.02.2019   -   -   -   TRQX
Total   430,966   48.7274   20,999,834    

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

* * * * *


© Business Wire 2019
