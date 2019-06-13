Log in
Total: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

06/13/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 6, 2019 to June 12, 2019:

Transaction date  

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

 

Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares
(EUR/share)

 

Amount of
transactions (EUR)

  Market (MIC Code)
06.06.2019   420,832   47.2429   19,881,324   XPAR
06.06.2019 12,500 47.2416 590,520 BATE
06.06.2019 30,000 47.2434 1,417,302 CHIX
06.06.2019   7,500   47.2449   354,337   TRQX
07.06.2019 419,591 47.8068 20,059,303 XPAR
07.06.2019 42,500 47.8022 2,031,594 BATE
07.06.2019 - - - CHIX
07.06.2019   7,500   47.7971   358,478   TRQX
10.06.2019 272,311 48.1002 13,098,214 XPAR
10.06.2019 10,000 48.0973 480,973 BATE
10.06.2019 25,000 48.0991 1,202,478 CHIX
10.06.2019   15,000   48.1005   721,508   TRQX
11.06.2019 636,378 48.2519 30,706,448 XPAR
11.06.2019 326,000 48.3252 15,754,015 BATE
11.06.2019 157,268 48.2447 7,587,347 CHIX
11.06.2019   72,150   48.2428   3,480,718   TRQX
12.06.2019 822,779 47.4948 39,077,724 XPAR
12.06.2019 341,000 47.3641 16,151,158 BATE
12.06.2019 162,729 47.4440 7,720,515 CHIX
12.06.2019   77,574   47.4426   3,680,312   TRQX
Total   3,858,612   47.7774   184,354,267    

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

* * * * *


© Business Wire 2019
