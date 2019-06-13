Total: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and
extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on
its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL
S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68)
declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from
June 6, 2019 to June 12, 2019:
|
Transaction date
|
|
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|
|
Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares
(EUR/share)
|
|
Amount of
transactions (EUR)
|
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
06.06.2019
|
|
420,832
|
|
47.2429
|
|
19,881,324
|
|
XPAR
|
06.06.2019
|
|
12,500
|
|
47.2416
|
|
590,520
|
|
BATE
|
06.06.2019
|
|
30,000
|
|
47.2434
|
|
1,417,302
|
|
CHIX
|
06.06.2019
|
|
7,500
|
|
47.2449
|
|
354,337
|
|
TRQX
|
07.06.2019
|
|
419,591
|
|
47.8068
|
|
20,059,303
|
|
XPAR
|
07.06.2019
|
|
42,500
|
|
47.8022
|
|
2,031,594
|
|
BATE
|
07.06.2019
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
CHIX
|
07.06.2019
|
|
7,500
|
|
47.7971
|
|
358,478
|
|
TRQX
|
10.06.2019
|
|
272,311
|
|
48.1002
|
|
13,098,214
|
|
XPAR
|
10.06.2019
|
|
10,000
|
|
48.0973
|
|
480,973
|
|
BATE
|
10.06.2019
|
|
25,000
|
|
48.0991
|
|
1,202,478
|
|
CHIX
|
10.06.2019
|
|
15,000
|
|
48.1005
|
|
721,508
|
|
TRQX
|
11.06.2019
|
|
636,378
|
|
48.2519
|
|
30,706,448
|
|
XPAR
|
11.06.2019
|
|
326,000
|
|
48.3252
|
|
15,754,015
|
|
BATE
|
11.06.2019
|
|
157,268
|
|
48.2447
|
|
7,587,347
|
|
CHIX
|
11.06.2019
|
|
72,150
|
|
48.2428
|
|
3,480,718
|
|
TRQX
|
12.06.2019
|
|
822,779
|
|
47.4948
|
|
39,077,724
|
|
XPAR
|
12.06.2019
|
|
341,000
|
|
47.3641
|
|
16,151,158
|
|
BATE
|
12.06.2019
|
|
162,729
|
|
47.4440
|
|
7,720,515
|
|
CHIX
|
12.06.2019
|
|
77,574
|
|
47.4426
|
|
3,680,312
|
|
TRQX
|
Total
|
|
3,858,612
|
|
47.7774
|
|
184,354,267
|
|
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the
Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are
disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
