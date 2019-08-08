Log in
Total: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

08/08/2019 | 12:43pm EDT

Regulatory News:

TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 1, 2019 to August 7, 2019:

Transaction date

Total daily
volume (number
of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC
Code)

01.08.2019

226,957

46.5360

10,561,671

XPAR

01.08.2019

16,894

46.5235

785,968

BATE

01.08.2019

73,958

46.5314

3,441,369

CHIX

01.08.2019

17,242

46.5306

802,281

TRQX

02.08.2019

421,133

45.1239

19,003,163

XPAR

02.08.2019

19,798

45.1704

894,284

BATE

02.08.2019

92,637

45.1676

4,184,191

CHIX

02.08.2019

20,320

45.1815

918,088

TRQX

05.08.2019

322,520

43.9620

14,178,624

XPAR

05.08.2019

21,694

43.8915

952,182

BATE

05.08.2019

99,275

43.9363

4,361,776

CHIX

05.08.2019

21,577

43.9392

948,076

TRQX

06.08.2019

231,930

43.9353

10,189,914

XPAR

06.08.2019

14,500

43.9325

637,021

BATE

06.08.2019

81,060

43.9249

3,560,552

CHIX

06.08.2019

18,520

43.9143

813,293

TRQX

07.08.2019

265,068

43.3069

11,479,273

XPAR

07.08.2019

15,596

43.3280

675,743

BATE

07.08.2019

85,131

43.2798

3,684,453

CHIX

07.08.2019

15,921

43.3444

690,086

TRQX

Total

2,081,731

44.5600

92,762,010

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.


