Total: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

11/21/2019 | 12:31pm EST

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 14, 2019 to November 20, 2019:

Transaction date

Total daily
volume (number
of shares)

Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(EUR/share)

Amount of
transactions
(EUR)

Market
(MIC
Code)

14.11.2019

211,225

49.3080

10,415,082

XPAR

14.11.2019

50,079

49.2794

2,467,863

CHIX

14.11.2019

11,226

49.3136

553,594

TRQX

14.11.2019

75,791

49.3160

3,737,709

BATE

15.11.2019

262,283

49.1865

12,900,783

XPAR

15.11.2019

37,895

49.1492

1,862,509

CHIX

15.11.2019

17,421

49.1624

856,458

TRQX

15.11.2019

48,399

49.1793

2,380,229

BATE

18.11.2019

308,502

49.0899

15,144,332

XPAR

18.11.2019

64,919

49.0929

3,187,062

CHIX

18.11.2019

14,863

49.1246

730,139

TRQX

18.11.2019

39,501

49.0714

1,938,369

BATE

19.11.2019

405,658

49.0990

19,917,402

XPAR

19.11.2019

89,359

49.0590

4,383,863

CHIX

19.11.2019

35,862

49.0793

1,760,082

TRQX

19.11.2019

141,547

49.0196

6,938,577

BATE

20.11.2019

645,731

48.3546

31,224,064

XPAR

20.11.2019

102,823

48.3054

4,966,906

CHIX

20.11.2019

34,973

48.3598

1,691,287

TRQX

20.11.2019

78,200

48.2343

3,771,922

BATE

Total

2,676,257

48.8848

130,828,235

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.


