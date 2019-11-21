Total: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders’ general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 14, 2019 to November 20, 2019:

Code) 14.11.2019 211,225 49.3080 10,415,082 XPAR 14.11.2019 50,079 49.2794 2,467,863 CHIX 14.11.2019 11,226 49.3136 553,594 TRQX 14.11.2019 75,791 49.3160 3,737,709 BATE 15.11.2019 262,283 49.1865 12,900,783 XPAR 15.11.2019 37,895 49.1492 1,862,509 CHIX 15.11.2019 17,421 49.1624 856,458 TRQX 15.11.2019 48,399 49.1793 2,380,229 BATE 18.11.2019 308,502 49.0899 15,144,332 XPAR 18.11.2019 64,919 49.0929 3,187,062 CHIX 18.11.2019 14,863 49.1246 730,139 TRQX 18.11.2019 39,501 49.0714 1,938,369 BATE 19.11.2019 405,658 49.0990 19,917,402 XPAR 19.11.2019 89,359 49.0590 4,383,863 CHIX 19.11.2019 35,862 49.0793 1,760,082 TRQX 19.11.2019 141,547 49.0196 6,938,577 BATE 20.11.2019 645,731 48.3546 31,224,064 XPAR 20.11.2019 102,823 48.3054 4,966,906 CHIX 20.11.2019 34,973 48.3598 1,691,287 TRQX 20.11.2019 78,200 48.2343 3,771,922 BATE Total 2,676,257 48.8848 130,828,235

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

