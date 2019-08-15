Total Expert Takes No. 105 on Inc. 500 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine yesterday announced that Total Expert , the fintech company behind the first fully-integrated marketing and sales software for the mortgage and banking industries, ranked No. 105 on its annual Inc. 500 list.



Total Expert was also recognized as the 2nd fastest-growing Minneapolis-based company and 15th fastest-growing software company in the Inc. 500 list.

The Inc. 500 is a prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Prominent companies that have been featured on past Inc. 500 lists include Microsoft, Domino’s Pizza, Yelp, and Zillow.

“This recognition comes on the heels of massive growth for us as a company, and we could not be more excited to be on the Inc. 500 list,” said CEO of Total Expert Joe Welu. “We are honored to be recognized and this solidifies the steps we are taking and the dedication of our team – who not only work hard to grow the company, but more importantly, to meet the needs of our customers.”

More than 100 customers, including eight of America's top 15 lenders, leverage Total Expert's Marketing Operating System (MOS) to enable lending and financial services firms to create customers for life by blending human relationships with digital simplicity.

Over the past 12 months, Total Expert has seen an increase of more than 113 percent in employee growth, surpassing 200 employees in 2019. Within the last three years, the company has more than tripled revenues with a total increase in revenue growth of 3,206%. In 2019, Total Expert was recognized as a HousingWire Tech100 and Minne Inno 50 on Fire award winner.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 500 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

