Total: Launch of the Innovative European “3D” Project for the Capture and Storage of CO2 on an Industrial Scale

A consortium of 11 European stakeholders including ArcelorMittal, Axens,
IFP Energies nouvelles (IFPEN) and Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA)
(NYSE:TOT), is launching a project today to demonstrate an innovative
process for capturing CO2 from industrial activities—the DMX™
project. It is part of a more comprehensive study dedicated to the
development of the future European Dunkirk North Sea capture and storage
cluster.
The “3D” project (for DMXTMDemonstration in Dunkirk)
is part of Horizon 2020, the European Union’s research and innovation
program. The project has a 19.3 million euro budget over 4 years,
including 14.8 million euros in European Union subsidies. Coordinated by
IFPEN, the “3D” project brings together 10 other partners from research
and industry from 6 European countries: ArcelorMittal, Axens, Total,
ACP, Brevik Engineering, CMI, DTU, Gassco, RWTH and Uetikon.
The objective is threefold:
- Demonstrate the effectiveness of the DMXTM
process on a pilot industrial scale.
The pilot, designed by
Axens, will be built starting in 2020 at the ArcelorMittal steelworks
site in Dunkirk and will be able to capture 0.5 metric tons of CO2
an hour from steelmaking gases by 2021.
The DMXTM
process, a patented process stemming from IFPEN’s Research and to be
marketed by Axens, uses a solvent that reduces the energy consumption
for capture by nearly 35% compared to the reference process.
Additionally, using the heat produced on site will cut capture costs in
half, to less than 30 euros per metric ton of CO2.
- Prepare the implementation of a first industrial unit at the
ArcelorMittal site in Dunkirk, which could be operational starting in
2025. It should be able to capture more than 125 metric tons of CO2
an hour, i.e. more than one million metric tons of CO2 a year.
- Design the future European Dunkirk North Sea cluster, which should
be able to capture, pack, transport and store 10 million metric tons of
CO2 a year and should be operational by the
year 2035. This cluster will be backed up by the packing and
transport infrastructures for storing CO2 in the North Sea
developed by other projects such as the Northern Lights project1
that Total is already involved in.
The “3D” project’s ambition is to validate replicable technical
solutions and to achieve industrial deployment of Capture & Storage
technology around the world. It should play a major role in enabling
industries with high energy consumption and CO2 emissions,
such as the steel industry, to reduce their emissions. This project is
an essential lever for meeting the targets of the Paris Agreement on
global warming.
CO2 capture and the Carbon Capture & Storage
(CCS) process
Capture consists in extracting the CO2
produced by large polluting industrial units, then putting it under
pressure before injecting it into a geological storage area. In
post-combustion capture, the CO2 is separated from other
gases by absorption in a chemical solvent. Currently, the challenge
facing research is to significantly increase the energy performances in
this stage, the costliest part of the CSC process, to make this process
more competitive.
Total and Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS)
“Commercial-scale
pilots, such as Dunkirk’s, are vital to make carbon capture, utilization
and storage technologies more competitive, supporting the growth of
low-carbon industry,” points out Marie-Noelle Semeria, Senior
Vice President and Group Chief Technology Officer at Total. “Total
aspires to become a major player in CCUS technologies, which are vital
to achieving carbon neutrality in the second half of the century, and we
are happy to be involved alongside our European partners.”
Total spends 10% of its R&D budget on carbon capture, utilization and
storage technologies. We want to help curtail global carbon emissions
and set the stage for new business opportunities through our R&D
program. We are involved in innovative initiatives ranging from basic
research in conjunction with world-renowned universities to
commercial-scale working projects.
-
In the United States, in 2018, Total joined Stanford University’s
Strategic Energy Alliance to speed up innovations in carbon conversion
technologies and storage simulation.
-
In France, Total has been a partner of the Collège de France since
January 2019. Our partnership with the laboratory headed by Professor
Marc Fontecave aims to develop a pioneering project to convert carbon
dioxide into oil, gas and alcohols.
-
Total has joined three demonstration centers, in Switzerland, Canada
and Australia, to study the geomechanics, injection monitoring and
environmental impact of carbon storage.
-
In Canada, Total partners with two innovation centers alongside the
start-ups Inventys and CO2 Solutions. The centers aim to
capture carbon dioxide at industrial sites and convert it to products
for the chemical industry, materials or fuels.
-
In China, Total is participating in the CHEERS, or Chinese-European
Emission-Reducing Solutions, project to develop a 3 MWth chemical
looping combustion demonstration unit that can capture carbon and
produce power and heat.
-
In Norway, Total is involved in the Northern Lights project. In 2017,
we began research with Equinor and Royal Dutch Shell to develop the
transportation and storage segment of the world’s first
commercial-scale industrial project to capture, transport and store CO2.
Its capacity will total 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide a year. It
will store the emissions from two manufacturing sites in the Oslo
region and be able to take in the emissions of other operators.
-
In the United Kingdom, Total is involved alongside OGCI Climate
Investments in the Clean Gas Project, which aims to produce power
using natural gas and capture and transport the carbon dioxide emitted
to a storage site in the North Sea.
1 Research project for the capture, storage and reuse du CO2
in Norway
