Total Life Changes : Announces Winners of Its Spring Back Challenge

06/08/2020 | 02:21pm EDT

Winners and Top Competitors Available on Facebook

Total Life Changes announced through its community Facebook page the winners of the company’s “Spring Back Challenge.” The initiative was meant to encourage people to eat better and move more in anticipation of the summer season.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005665/en/

Ten winners received $1,000. Total Life Changes awarded the top five contestants with the greatest percentage of weight loss $1,000 and five additional winners were selected randomly.

The contest officially began on April 6 with a post to TLC’s Facebook page and a corresponding article on the company’s official blog reminding readers that weight loss begins first in the mind, not the body, and that efforts are far more likely to be successful when coupled with good meal plans and exercise routines.

Total Life Changes is a top 100 global network marketing company that distributes health and wellness products, including dietary supplements, weight management support, essential oils, and skin care creams. Its most-popular product, Iaso® Tea, supports healthy diet and weight-loss programs.

The winners of TLC’s Spring Back Challenge are now available on their TLCHQcommunity Facebook page.

Order a FREE product sample. Just pay $4.95 shipping.


© Business Wire 2020
